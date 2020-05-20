The latest Netflix show giving everybody the happy feels: Sweet Magnolias, an adaptation of Sherryl Woods' series of the same name. If you're unfamiliar, the adorable JoAnna Garcia is Maddie Townsend, who has to start over when her husband (Chris Klein) gets divorced to start over with his pregnant mistress (Jamie Lynn Spears, always welcome on my TV anytime). It's all about love, family, and three BFFs in a small town in South Carolina—complete with pretty, pretty locations and lilting Southern accents. Fans are comparing it to a Southern Gilmore Girls, and since the show debuted on May 19 it's gotten a ton of buzz—so much so that fans are already clamoring for season 2. Here's what we know so far, and we'll keep the post updated when we officially hear. No plot spoilers in this post, but seriously. Go watch. I promise it'll be worth it.

Netflix hasn't confirmed a second season.

So, this is very likely because the show's only been out for a couple of days—Netflix is likely waiting to see what the numbers look like before they make a decision. Although, frankly, it's already generating lots of interest as people are starting to discover the show. Usually Netflix bases its renewals on 30 days of viewing numbers, so we have a few weeks to wait until we hear officially. The first season is based on the first three books in the series, and there are 11 books in the series. They have plenty to work with, is my point.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

But the cast and crew want a season two.

The cast and crew have basically been raving about how much they want to continue working together, which is honestly such a joy to see:

Series co-executive producer Norman Buckley to The Sun: "My hope would be that as soon as we can meet again, we would go right into [Season 2]. Once everything opens up. I don't know how Netflix makes their decisions, but it definitely would be good if we got a second season."

Chris Klein, also to The Sun: "I do believe it was always [executive producers] Dan Paulson and Sheryl J. Anderson's goal to move this beyond the Season 1, and the way that the story fills out and fleshes out, we could definitely pick it up and tell more of these characters' stories...I, for one, really, really hope that we get that opportunity. Selfishly because I want to see what happens to Bill Townsend."

Jamie Lynn Spears to The Hollywood Reporter: "If Sweet Magnolias got a Season 2, that would be a dream job. The cast, the crew and the whole situation was just so ideal for me."

Heather Hadley, regarding the cliffhanger season 1 ending (no spoilers!), to The Sun: "I think it sets it up for Season 2 for [viewers] to find out, 'Why did you go away, why are you back, what's happening, why is he here, why is she here?' That kind of thing. I hope the world allows us to have a Season 2."

Soooo...fingers crossed!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



SUBSCRIBE HERE

Katherine J Igoe Katherine’s a Boston-based contributing editor at Marie Claire online who covers celebrity, fashion, entertainment, and lifestyle—from “The Bachelor” to Everlane to Meghan Markle.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io