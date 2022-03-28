Why Lin-Manuel Miranda Isn't at the Oscars Tonight

Being that it's Oscars night, there's a lot to talk about in the world of celebrities, film, and culture. But, without a doubt, one of the hottest topics of the moment is Lin Manuel Miranda's jarring absence from the ceremony, which creates a considerably gaping hole considering his nominations for Encanto, which he wrote, and tick, tick...Boom!, which he directed. It's an especially significant evening for the multi-talented artist, considering the tremendous popularity of Encanto and its music, including "Dos Oruguitas," which is nominated for Best Original Song and is Miranda's first all-Spanish song. Jonathan Larson biopic tick, tick...Boom!, meanwhile, is Miranda's directorial debut and has been highly successful, particularly among Broadway buffs and Rent die-hards like me.

Miranda was planning on attending the awards this weekend and even flew all the way to Hollywood, but he announced yesterday that he was unable to attend because his wife, Vanessa Nadal, tested positive for COVID-19.

"She's doing fine," he tweeted. "Kids & I have tested [negative], but out of caution, I won't be going to the Oscars tomorrow night. Cheering for my TickTickBoom & Encanto families w my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you."

This year's Oscars ceremony has been the most "normal" (read: free of COVID) since 2019, but it's obvious that the threat of the illness still looms over Hollywood. Here's to a healthy crowd and a full house next year.