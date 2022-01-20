The Cast of 'Encanto': Your Guide to Who's Who

Disney's latest animated hint Encanto has taken over the internet. Following past hits Frozen and Moana, the saga of the family Madrigal is another heart-warming story of familial love, set in rural Colombia and featuring songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Each member of the family has a magical power, which they use to benefit their town. When the magic is threatened, the one grandchild without powers, Mirabel, sets out to save her family and discovers several hidden secrets.

To cast the family Madrigal, Disney reached out to several Colombian superstars, as well as Latin-American stars from our favorite television-shows and films. Here's our guide to the voices behind Encanto.

Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel Madrigal

Our heroine Mirabel is the member of the family Madrigal without powers. Despite being different, she's still dedicated to helping her family and their town, though she grapples with her self-esteem. Beatriz is best known for playing tough, monotone-voiced cop Rosa Diaz on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and she starred in the musical In the Heights last year. She's also no stranger to voiceover work, with roles in Bob's Burgers, Q-Force, and Bojack Horseman.

Jessica Darrow as Luisa Madrigal

Luisa is Mirabel's older sister, the rock of the family who uses her literal power of super-strength to shoulder heavy burdens. Her standout song "Surface Pressure" is an anthem to perfectionists everywhere. Darrow is an up-and-coming Cuban-America actress who previously starred in the miniseries Following Hannah Stone.

Diane Guerrero as Isabela Madrigal

Golden child Isabela has the power to bloom flowers out of thin air, a power she explores in her song "What Else Can I Do?" She also Mirabel's eldest sister, and the two butt heads quite often. Guerrero has starred on several hit TV shows including Jane the Virgin, Orange is the New Black, and Doom Patrol. She's also written a book about growing up undocumented, called In the Country We Love: My Family Divided.

María Cecilia Botero as Abuela Alma Madrigal

Abuela, the matriarch of the family Madrigal, is the keeper of the family's magic and their Casita. She keeps the family and the town afloat, though her methods may be stifling to her granddaughter Mirabel. Colombia native Botero is a famed telenovela star, who starred in Enfermeras, La Bruja, and Nuevo rico, nuevo pobre.

John Leguizamo as Bruno Madrigal

Bruno—of the Tik Tok favorite "We Don't Talk About Bruno"—is estranged from the family. His power, the ability to tell the future, has left him alienated from the town, but he may be closer than anyone knows. Leguizamo has a decades-long career in Hollywood, starring in films and shows including Romeo + Juliet, the Ice Age franchise, and the miniseries When They See Us. He also received a Special Tony Award in 2018 for his one-man shows, including Spic-O-Rama and Latin History for Morons.

Angie Cepeda as Julieta Madrigal

Mirabel's devoted mom Julieta has the very cool power of healing people through the food she cooks. In addition to starring in several telenovela hits, Cepeda has appeared in international films including Wild Horses, A Night in Old Mexico, and the adaptation of the novel Love in the Time of Cholera. Jane the Virgin fans may also recognize her from her recurring role as one of Rogelio's costars in seasons 2 and 3.

Wilmer Valderrama as Agustín Madrigal

Mirabel's dad Agustín is one of the husbands who married into the family Madrigal. In addition to protecting his daughter, he's prone to face swelling from bee stings. Valderrama is best known for playing Fez in That '70s Show, and he's also starred on Grey's Anatomy, From Dusk Til Dawn: The Series, and NCIS.

Carolina Gaitán as Pepa Madrigal

Mirabel's aunt Pepa can control the weather through her emotions, which means she's prone to conjuring rainstorms when she's anxious. Gaitán is a popular Colombian actress who has starred in shows including Celia, Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso, and Netflix's Narcos. She was also an uncredited background singer on The Greatest Showman's ballad "This Is Me."

Mauro Castillo as Félix Madrigal

Pepa's husband Félix spends most of his time taking care of his three kids and calming the storms his wife conjures. Mauro Castillo is a Colombian musician and the former singer for the salsa group Grupo Niche. He also starred in the telenovelas Paro de mi corazón and El Joe: The Legend.

Adassa as Dolores Madrigal

Dolores is the eldest child of Pepa and Félix and Mirabel's cousin. Her power of super-hearing helps Mirabel when she needs to know what secrets the family's keeping. Adassa is a reggaetón singer-songwriter who made her acting debut with Encanto. The "Reggaetón Princess" has collaborated with Daddy Yankee, Don Omar, and Pitbull, and made a cameo on Ciara and Missy Elliot's "1, 2 Step" (Don Candiani Reggaetón Remix).

Rhenzy Feliz as Camilo Madrigal

Teen shapeshifter Camilo is the middle child of Pepa and Félix, and he uses his powers to entertain the town and tease on the odd family member. NYC native Feliz has starred in several shows including Marvel's Runaways, Teen Wolf, and American Horror Stories. He also recently acted alongside Ben Affleck in the film The Tender Bar.

Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Antonio Madrigal

Five-year-old Antonio is the youngest of the Madrigals, and the latest to go through his power ceremony. The animal lover gets the ability to speak to his furry friends. Child actor Cabot-Coyners previously played Kenya Barris' youngest child on the Netflix series #BlackAF.

Maluma as Mariano Guzman

The handsome Mariano is an eligible bachelor with eyes for Isabela, though the trouble with the Madrigal magic may stand in the way of their trip to the altar. Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma is a Grammy nominee and one of the best-selling Latin artists today. After Encanto, he's starring alongside Jennifer Lopez in the rom-com Marry Me.