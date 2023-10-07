Three Members of “The Plastics” Were Spotted in L.A. Yesterday Filming a ‘Mean Girls’-Inspired Project of Some Sort

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

October 3 is National Mean Girls Day—“On October 3, he asked me what day it was”—so, fittingly, that same week (October 6, to be exact) three stars of the hit 2004 film, Lindsay Lohan (who played Cady Heron), Amanda Seyfried (Karen Smith), and Lacey Chabert (Gretchen Wieners), were spotted filming a secret project together, People reports.

The outlet reports that the three were spotted filming with camera crews on a football field in L.A. yesterday. (If for some very strange reason you don’t know what we’re talking about, make watching the movie Mean Girls a priority this weekend. Please. Thank me later.) One member of The Plastics—perhaps better known as the Queen Bee of The Plastics—Rachel McAdams (who played the ultimate Mean Girl, Regina George), was not present for the shoot.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lindsay Lohan at the 2004 Teen Choice Awards (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The ladies were all smiles,” People reports, adding Seyfried and Chabert “wore what any self-respecting Plastic would wear on a Wednesday—pink.” Chabert was seen driving a silver convertible that resembled the one from the famed “Get in loser, we’re going shopping” scene from the iconic movie (which came out 20 years ago next year just in case you wanted to feel your age today).

Seyfried was also “photographed holding a microphone while wearing a blazer—possibly a nod to her part in Mean Girls where she did a school weather report letting her student body know there was ‘a 30 percent chance it’s already raining’ as it was, indeed, already raining,” People reports (and beautifully recaps just one of many fantastic scenes from the Tina Fey-penned classic). Lohan, for her part, was on set dressed in all black, and carried a zipped pouch that read “Plastics Club Member.”

Lindsay Lohan at the Mean Girls 2004 New York City premiere (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amanda Seyfried at the Mean Girls 2004 New York City premiere (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lacey Chabert at the Mean Girls 2004 New York City premiere (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tina Fey at the Mean Girls 2004 New York City premiere (Image credit: Getty Images)

While details on the shoot are under wraps, next year the movie turns 20, and to celebrate, the Mean Girls Musical is debuting. Fey, who also penned the musical, announced the project in January 2020. In the musical, Fey will reprise her role as Ms. Norbury, alongside Tim Meadows, who will return as Principal Duvall.

Seyfried told Entertainment Tonight in February that she and her former costars are “100 percent into” making a cameo: “It’s been a long legacy for Mean Girls, and I think we all kinda just need to hang,” she said.

Lindsay Lohan at the Mean Girls 2004 Los Angeles premiere (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rachel McAdams at the Mean Girls 2004 Los Angeles premiere (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amanda Seyfried at the Mean Girls 2004 Los Angeles premiere (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lacey Chabert at the Mean Girls 2004 Los Angeles premiere (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tina Fey at the Mean Girls 2004 Los Angeles premiere (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of October 3, on Tuesday Paramount Pictures marked National Mean Girls Day by sharing the entire film in mini clips on TikTok. “Get in, loser. We’re watching the full #MeanGirls movie,” the first of 23 uploads was captioned.

And for those worried about where Regina George is, don’t fret: McAdams has said that she would be open to a Mean Girls sequel in the future. “It would be fun to play Regina George later in her life and see where life took her,” McAdams said after she was asked about a sequel to the film .

Lohan—who just gave birth to her first child this summer—is also in favor of a sequel, telling David Spade on his “Lights Out with David Spade” podcast that she “should probably get back to doing movies at some point.” She added “I think I was hanging on to [Mean Girls] for a really long time. I wanted to come back with a Mean Girls 2. To work with Tina, and the whole crew again, and Mark Waters. That was really what I wanted. I was excited to do that. But that’s all in their hands, really. So that would definitely be an exciting thing.”

Maybe it’s happening sooner than we think!