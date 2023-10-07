Three Members of “The Plastics” Were Spotted in L.A. Yesterday Filming a ‘Mean Girls’-Inspired Project of Some Sort

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
October 3 is National Mean Girls Day—“On October 3, he asked me what day it was”—so, fittingly, that same week (October 6, to be exact) three stars of the hit 2004 film, Lindsay Lohan (who played Cady Heron), Amanda Seyfried (Karen Smith), and Lacey Chabert (Gretchen Wieners), were spotted filming a secret project together, People reports.
The outlet reports that the three were spotted filming with camera crews on a football field in L.A. yesterday. (If for some very strange reason you don’t know what we’re talking about, make watching the movie Mean Girls a priority this weekend. Please. Thank me later.) One member of The Plastics—perhaps better known as the Queen Bee of The Plastics—Rachel McAdams (who played the ultimate Mean Girl, Regina George), was not present for the shoot.
“The ladies were all smiles,” People reports, adding Seyfried and Chabert “wore what any self-respecting Plastic would wear on a Wednesday—pink.” Chabert was seen driving a silver convertible that resembled the one from the famed “Get in loser, we’re going shopping” scene from the iconic movie (which came out 20 years ago next year just in case you wanted to feel your age today).
Seyfried was also “photographed holding a microphone while wearing a blazer—possibly a nod to her part in Mean Girls where she did a school weather report letting her student body know there was ‘a 30 percent chance it’s already raining’ as it was, indeed, already raining,” People reports (and beautifully recaps just one of many fantastic scenes from the Tina Fey-penned classic). Lohan, for her part, was on set dressed in all black, and carried a zipped pouch that read “Plastics Club Member.”
While details on the shoot are under wraps, next year the movie turns 20, and to celebrate, the Mean Girls Musical is debuting. Fey, who also penned the musical, announced the project in January 2020. In the musical, Fey will reprise her role as Ms. Norbury, alongside Tim Meadows, who will return as Principal Duvall.
Seyfried told Entertainment Tonight in February that she and her former costars are “100 percent into” making a cameo: “It’s been a long legacy for Mean Girls, and I think we all kinda just need to hang,” she said.
Speaking of October 3, on Tuesday Paramount Pictures marked National Mean Girls Day by sharing the entire film in mini clips on TikTok. “Get in, loser. We’re watching the full #MeanGirls movie,” the first of 23 uploads was captioned.
And for those worried about where Regina George is, don’t fret: McAdams has said that she would be open to a Mean Girls sequel in the future. “It would be fun to play Regina George later in her life and see where life took her,” McAdams said after she was asked about a sequel to the film.
Lohan—who just gave birth to her first child this summer—is also in favor of a sequel, telling David Spade on his “Lights Out with David Spade” podcast that she “should probably get back to doing movies at some point.” She added “I think I was hanging on to [Mean Girls] for a really long time. I wanted to come back with a Mean Girls 2. To work with Tina, and the whole crew again, and Mark Waters. That was really what I wanted. I was excited to do that. But that’s all in their hands, really. So that would definitely be an exciting thing.”
Maybe it’s happening sooner than we think!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
