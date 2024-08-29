Pop fans assemble: It's almost time for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. The awards show, known for copious iconic performances and pop culture moments, returns this September for what is sure to be another memorable ceremony. The VMAs are always exciting for music lovers, as the biggest names on the charts are honored for their hits and visuals, but it's also a must-watch for fashion fiends, given the range of looks the stars serve on the red carpet.

This year's ceremony comes after a standout year for women across all genres, from pop and R&B to country music, so you can expect a few of your favorite artists to grace the stage and pick up a Moon Person or two. You may be wondering when the 2024 VMAs are, how to watch the awards show, and what A-listers are slated as entertainers, and we've got the scoop. Read on for everything you need to know about the 2024 VMAs.

When are the 2024 MTV VMAs?

Mark your calendar for September. The 2024 VMAs will air live on MTV on Wednesday, September 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. This year, the event will be held at the UBS Arena on New York’s Long Island.

The VMAs were originally scheduled for September 10, but it was moved back a day because of the U.S. presidential debate.

How to watch the 2024 MTV VMAs:

If you still have cable, you can tune into your local MTV channel or use your cable login to watch from your computer or phone via MTV's website or app.

If you no longer have cable, there are still ways to watch the 2024 VMAs. Live streaming TV services like Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube Live provide access to MTV. (If you don't have a subscription, you can always sign up for a free trial before the awards show.)

Megan Thee Stallion performing "Bongos" with Cardi B at the 2023 MTV VMAs. (Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Who is hosting the 2024 MTV VMAs?

Megan the Stallion is set to host the first-ever Hot Girl VMAs, marking the rapper's awards show hosting debut. It's not entirely her first hosting rodeo though: She previously pulled double duty hosting and performing on Saturday Night Live and served as a co-host for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The "Mamushi" rapper first appeared at the VMAs in 2019, when she performed during the red carpet pre-show. Last year, she took to the main stage to perform "Bongos" alongside her frequent collaborator Cardi B.

Who is performing at the 2024 MTV VMAs?

MTV has announced that several of the year's biggest artists are set to hit the VMAs stage, including Anitta, Benson Boone, Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Halsey, Karol G, Lenny Kravitz, LISA, LL Cool J, Rauw Alejandro, Sabrina Carpenter, and Shawn Mendes. Even more A-listers slated to take the VMAs stage and will be announced closer to the show.

Taylor Swift accepts the Best Pop award for "Anti-Hero" at the 2023 VMAs. (Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Who is nominated at the 2024 VMAs?

As for the nominees, Taylor Swift is the most-recognized artist this year with 10 nods. She could also break several records, including a three-peat for "Video of the Year" or becoming the first artist to win the category five times. Other frontrunners include Post Malone, who is up for nine Moon Person awards; Ariana Grande, Eminem, and Sabrina Carpenter with six nominations each; Megan Thee Stallion and SZA with five each; and LISA and Olivia Rodrigo with four each. Carpenter also joins Chappell Roan, Coco Jones, Gracie Abrams, LE SSERAFIM, Raye, and Tyla, among first-time nominees.

Who will receive the Video Vanguard Award at the 2024 MTV VMAs?

This year, Katy Perry will receive MTV's coveted Video Vanguard Award. She's set to return to the VMAs stage for the first time since 2017, when she hosted the ceremony. Perry has won five VMAs throughout her career, including Video of the Year for her 2011 track, "Firework."

Previous recipients of the Video Vanguard Award include Shakira, Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliot, Jennifer Lopez, Pink, Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Britney Spears.