65 New Year's Eve Songs That Will Hype Up the Party

Surviving New Year's Eve without sinking into a deep spiral of disappointment relies on the crew, the booze, and, most importantly, the good vibes. And with the divisiveness of the year that's almost run its course, we wouldn't blame you for feeling equal parts hopeful and "ugh."

To set the right mood for your midnight soirée, press play on this 65-track party playlist of up-tempo hip-hop, pop, and disco that will, for several hours, divert people's attention from the Big Problems to the little conflicts in life, such as "chaser" vs. "no chaser" and "vintage Drake" vs. "new Drake."

"Havana" - Camila Cabello

"Wake Up in the Sky" - Gucci Mane, Bruno Mars, Kodak Black

"Nice for What" - Drake

"I Like Me Better" - Lauv

"Ball For Me" - Post Malone ft. Nicki Minaj

"Drew Barrymore" - Bryce Vine

"God Is a Woman" - Ariana Grande

"Mine" - Bazzi

"Nonstop" - Drake

"SICKO MODE" - Travis Scott ft. Drake

"I Like It" - Cardi B

"Stay" - Kygo ft. Maty Noyes

"Mo Bamba" - Sheck Wes

"Pynk" - Janelle Monáe ft. Grimes

"Thank U, Next" - Ariana Grande

"APES**T" - The Carters

"Without Me" - Halsey

"Youngblood" - 5 Seconds of Summer

"Lemon" - N.E.R.D. ft. Rihanna

"Bodak Yellow" - Cardi B

"Anywhere" - Rita Ora

"Los Ageless" - St. Vincent

"Homemade Dynamite [Remix]" - Lorde ft. Khalid and Post Malone

"One Dance" - Drake

"Bad Girls" - Donna Summer

"Young Hearts Run Free" - Candi Staton

"Let Me Love You" - DJ Snake ft. Justin Bieber

"New Year's Eve" - MØ ft. Vera Loves Vasco

"I Follow Rivers (The Magician Remix)" - Lykke Li

"Gyal You a Party Animal" - Charly Black

"Work (R3hab Extended Remix)" - Rihanna ft. Drake

"I Feel it Coming" - The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk

"I Know There's Gonna Be (Good Times)" - Jamie xx ft. Young Thug, Popcaan

"Impatient" - Jeremih ft. Ty Dolla $ign

"Side to Side" - Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj

"Make You Feel Good" - Fetty Wap

"In Common" - Alicia Keys

"Love$ick" - Mura Masa ft. A$AP Rocky

"Losing You" - Solange

"You're the First, My Last, My Everything" - Barry White

"24K Magic" - Bruno Mars

"Rollin" - Calvin Harris ft. Khalid and Future

"Don't Stop Til You Get Enough" - Michael Jackson

"Best to You" - Blood Orange

"Dancing Queen" - ABBA

"Gucci Gang" - Lil Pump

"Super Bass" - Nicki Minaj

"Hold On, We're Going Home" - Drake

"Down" - Marian Hill

"Stay" - Zedd & Alessia Cara

"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber

"Sorry Not Sorry" - Demi Lovato

"We Found Love" - Rihanna ft. Calvin Harris

"Reminder" - The Weeknd

"Five Hours" - Deorro

"Bounce Back" - Big Sean

"Starboy" - The Weeknd

"M.I.L.F. $" - Fergie

"Famous" - Kanye West

"Gold" - Kiaara

"I Love It" - Icons Pop ft. Charli XCX

"Caroline" - Aminé

"American Boy" - Estelle ft. Kanye West

"Pursuit of Happiness" Remix - Kid Cudi

"Humble" - Kendrick Lamar

