Given the year we've all had, staying home on December 31 is sounding better by the day. Spending the night doing low-key activities like playing Zoom games or counting down the clock with your pup is our 2022 version of fun. This also means that you don't have to spiral into a panic over what to wear, especially if it won't be seen by hundreds of people. However, for those of us who can muster up the energy to celebrate (safely!) this New Year's Eve, there is still joy to be found in dressing up for the night and bidding farewell to the year. This might mean swapping your everyday sweats for a sequin dress or your hoodie for a cute top—whatever makes you feel festive for a few hours. Ahead, we've pulled together 10 different looks for whatever you have on the docket. Get into the countdown spirit.

1. Bring on the Sequins

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sequins for New Year's Eve isn't a radically new idea and that's okay—we need the sparkle more than ever this season. After the year we had, it's necessary to inject some fun and flair into your night as you toast goodbye to 2020. Whether you're celebrating at home or virtually, go all out with the sequins.

Get the look: Anthropologie sequin dress, $178

2. A Backless Dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want to turn heads in the most literal sense, do so in a backless dress, top, or jumpsuit. The only tricky part might be finding a bra to wear with your outfit, but not to worry. We have you covered on that front too, here.

Get the look: ASOS backless dress, $54

3. No Strappy Heels Allowed

(Image credit: Getty Images/Christian Vierig)

Contrary to almost every NYE photo you've seen on your Insta feed, strappy heels are not mandatory on Dec. 31. In fact, we prefer to skip baring our toes in the cold in favor of a cute boot that gives us the height we need but still allows us to wear our favorite pair of wool socks.

Get the look: Off-White boots, $1,126

4. Chic Pajamas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ringing in the new year on your couch, in your pajamas, with your significant other and pup? Sounds like our kind of night. Put on a pair of pajamas that makes you feel fabulous like a satin two piece.

Get the look: Flora Nikrooz pajamas, $68

5. A Sweater and Jeans

For the laidback and casual gal, sweater and jeans will do as a New Year's Eve look, especially if you don't have any plans on the calendar. You prefer the practical and warm approach to dressing up on this night.

Get the look: Zara sweater, $40

6. A Slip Dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A slip dress fits the bill for any occasion, especially if you like the minimalist meets effortless Kate Moss vibe. For NYE, opt for a colorful dress rather than the standard LBD.



Get the look: The Line by K dress, $120

7. Statement Earrings

(Image credit: Getty Images/Edward Berthelot)

There's a lot of focus on the dress, top, or pair of bottoms to wear on Dec. 31, but don't neglect your jewelry options. Earrings are the quickest way to jazz up an outfit, especially if you decide to be more low-key this year with everything else. Statement earrings plus a glass of champagne sounds like a wonderful idea to us.

Get the look: H&M rhinestone earrings, $15

8. Alternative to Sequins: Leather

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Christian Vierig)

Trade in sequins for an unexpected leather look. Whether you decide to go with a leather jacket, top, dress, or even pants, you will own the night in your outfit.

Get the look: Line and Dot vegan leather dress, $145

9. An Unforgettable Coat

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Hanna Lassen)

Nothing is more important to you than staying warm on NYE, so throw all your effort into your outfit with a statement outerwear. We like red for NYE, but you can go with anything from a furry coat to a patterned trench.

Get the look: ASOS coat, $111

10. Something Satin/Silky

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whatever satin or silk piece you choose to wear this night, you'll sink into a feeling of luxury. It'll be comfy like pajamas, but still dressy enough for that midnight polaroid snap.

Get the look: L'Academie jumpsuit, $147