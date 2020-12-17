Previous Next 1/21

New Year’s Welcome

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz. Gin

¾ oz. Pineapple syrup (see below)

½ oz. Lemon juice, freshly squeezed and strained through a fine-mesh sieve

2 Large fresh sage leaves

Chilled Mezza di Mezzacorona Brut, to top (about 2 oz. per cocktail)

Directions:

To make the syrup, combine equal parts pineapple juice and sugar in a blender, then blend on high until the sugar dissolves. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve and store, covered, in the refrigerator.

For each cocktail, add the gin, pineapple syrup, lemon juice, and sage leaves to a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake hard for 15 seconds, then strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Top carefully with chilled Mezza di Mezzacorona Brut. Garnish with additional sage.

Courtesy of Mezza di Mezzacorona and Colleen Jeffers