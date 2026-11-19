Meghann Fahy has arguably had three breakthrough roles. Broadway fans may have come across the actor when she starred as Natalie in Next to Normal at only 20 years old. Fans of The Bold Type got to know her as Sutton, a magazine stylist on the Freeform dramedy series. Then there's The White Lotus, the HBO anthology that brought her another breakout role—and an Emmy nomination—as wealthy hotel guest Daphne.
And while it sounds like Fahy's career stayed on the up-and-up ever since she graduated high school, there were certainly some highs and lows along the way, which the 36-year-old opens up about on the latest episode of "Nice Talk".
After starring in Next to Normal and appearing on the soap opera One Life to Live at the same time, Fahy assumed that the roles would keep coming.
"When Next to Normal closed, I thought that another job would come, so I didn't get a side job," she tells editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike. "I kind of just lived off the money that I made for a while, and then the job didn't come. And the job kept not coming, and I kept living off of my savings. And eventually, I got to a point where I was like, 'Okay, well, can't do that anymore.'"
While Fahy continued to take smaller parts in the six years between Next to Normal ending and booking a lead role in The Bold Type—the requisite episode of Law & Order: SUV, included—she also took jobs as a nanny and a restaurant host.
"I'm so happy and grateful that I learned those lessons in that order," she says of this time in her life. "And I found those jobs to be super fulfilling. I loved nannying. I loved working in a restaurant and meeting people and being twenty-something in New York and having that journey. There's something very sexy about it when you're in your twenties that when you're not in your twenties just ceases to exist."
Fahy never gave up on becoming a professional actor, as The Bold Type and the string of leading roles that followed make clear. But it was only recently that she began to reflect on what kept her going.
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"I was actually chatting with a girlfriend of mine recently, and she said to me, 'You were never going to quit. Like, you just were never going to.' And I never thought about it that way until she said that," the Drop star says. "But it's true that in those years that were so hard, where I really was struggling—like mentally, too, with just, you know, loneliness and depression and not knowing how to fill my days and not feeling a sense of purpose and all those things—it never occurred to me to do something else."
She continues, "I think if I'm really honest, there was always a part of me somewhere that had a knowing that my path was going to be non-traditional in some sense. I was always intrigued by the idea of performing in some capacity, so I think that that is probably what carried me through all of those really, really dark, lonely times."
For more from Fahy—including all the details on her latest project, the miniseries The Good Daughter in which she stars with Rose Byrne—check out this week's installment of "Nice Talk." The episode is available everywhere you listen to podcasts.