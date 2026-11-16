When French costume designer Marylin Fitoussi joined consultant Patricia Field for the first season of Emily in Paris, she had no idea a red beret would become one of the show's most recognizable—and controversial—fashion statements. Paired with a black-and-white gingham shorts suit, the accessory was intended as a playful homage to Emily Cooper's adopted city. "She couldn't speak French, [so it] was for her a way to say, 'I love your culture,'" Fitoussi says.
She didn't anticipate the backlash. "The French hated it. They hated it!" she recalls. "We have been wearing berets since the beginning of the century," she says of her disbelief at the criticism. "They were really annoyed by the beret as a cliché. And I found that crazy."
The hat was hardly the only sartorial choice to raise eyebrows. From Emily's clashing prints and dizzying color combinations to her impractical heels on Paris's cobblestone streets, the show's wardrobe became labeled the antithesis of French style. But with the support from the team, Fitoussi had no intention of backing down from her over-the-top, fantastical vision for the series. "Neither Lily [Collins], nor the cast, nor [creator] Darren Star himself shied away from this strong concept, never," Fitoussi says. Though she sometimes expected a “phone call” from Star telling her she'd gone too far, it “never happened.”
It's a good thing she stuck to her instincts. Six seasons later, Emily in Paris has become a phenomenon, known as much for its audacious wardrobe as for its romantic entanglements and petty work drama. Now, the costumes that once divided the audience are getting the museum treatment. “Emily in Paris: Fashion Without Rules—Costumes by Marylin Fitoussi,” which opened at SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film in Atlanta on November 11, brings together more than 100 ensembles spanning the Netflix series run.
Curated by Rafael Brauer Gomes, the exhibition offers a look at Fitoussi's creative universe, from Emily's maximalist wardrobe and Sylvie's sophisticated silhouettes to Mindy's theatrical stage costumes. Alongside the clothes are behind-the-scenes Polaroids, scripts annotated with Fitoussi's visual notes, and recognizable props, including Emily's vintage camera-inspired phone case and a Rimowa suitcase emblazoned with Pierre Cadault’s face.
For Fitoussi, who took over as lead costume designer starting Season 3, seeing the looks reunited was an “emotional” experience. After filming each season, many of the borrowed garments return to their respective fashion houses, making it impossible to appreciate the wardrobe as a complete body of work. "To have all the seasons together, I am happy because I could see that the DNA is still here. The vision is still here," she says. "We can really see the evolution of the character." More importantly, the exhibition affirmed that, through all the changes, her original philosophy remained intact: "Fashion can be joyful and colorful."
Next, Fitoussi explores the stories behind some of the exhibition's most memorable looks, revealing the last-minute emergencies, unexpected inspirations, and creative risks that helped define Emily in Paris's aesthetic.
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The Beret That Started It All
Few outfits got as much attention as the black-and-white Veronica Beard gingham ensemble and red beret Emily wears in Season 1. Fitoussi insists the beret was never intended as a caricature. Having lived in Mexico for 13 years, she knew firsthand what it felt like to arrive in a foreign country without speaking the language. Wearing traditional clothing became her way of expressing appreciation for the culture, and she wanted Emily's beret to communicate something similar. The French critics, however, didn't see it that way.
When the show's fashion began attracting negative attention, Fitoussi offered Collins a more conventional alternative. "I said, 'Do you want me to dress you as Sylvie? I can do that,'" she recalls. Collins refused. "'No, why? I enjoy all my clothes. I enjoy being this fish out of the water,'" Fitoussi remembers her saying. "I don't want to look like everybody else." That unwavering commitment gave Fitoussi the confidence to continue pushing boundaries. "Lily was fearless and my best partner in crime," she says. "Imagine if she hadn't embraced the concept. Maybe the show wouldn't have this impact."
Eventually, the very things that drew criticism became the show's calling cards, with brands vying for placements and collaborations. "After, there was a commercial impact, but at the beginning we never could imagine," Fitoussi says. "We were doing what made us happy, joyful, and romantic clothes." The response from viewers proved particularly gratifying. "I receive so many messages to say, 'Oh, because of the show, now I'm wearing colors, or I mix whatever I want,'" she says. "Some would say that it's too eclectic, too loud, too colorful, but I like it this way. Everybody has the right to express themselves."
As for the once-controversial beret? It has become something of a uniform for Paris tourists hoping to channel the show's heroine. "Every time I see someone with a red beret, I'm just smiling, saying, 'I plead guilty on this one,'" Fitoussi says.
The Coats That Almost Didn't Happen
For all the meticulous planning that went into the show's wardrobe—each season, for Collins’s character alone, Fitoussi would spend several days on fittings, going through 100-plus looks—some of Fitoussi’s most memorable moments happened by accident. Case in point: the oversized green kimono Emily wears over a black Rotate B dress with an oversized pink bow for her outdoor birthday dinner in Season 2.
The scene was filmed during a hot August in Paris. With temperatures soaring all week, Fitoussi hadn't thought to prepare outerwear. But as filming stretched into the evening, the weather took an unexpected turn. "Suddenly, at 6 p.m., it started to be windy, stormy, horrible, and cold," she recalls. By 8 p.m., Collins was shivering. "She started with blue lips… She said, 'Marylin, I need a coat.'"
With no suitable outerwear on set, Fitoussi took a taxi home at midnight to retrieve a one-of-a-kind green kimono left over from another project. She brought it back to set, draped it over Collins, and discovered that it worked perfectly with the dress. "Sometimes there is no concept—it's an emergency behind the look," she laughs. The experience taught her a lesson: Every outfit moving forward would come with a jacket, regardless of the season or weather forecast.
Meanwhile, another outerwear look—the green printed silk-and-wool Miu Miu coat that Emily wears in Season 3—took a few years to come together.
"This one was a puzzle," Fitoussi says. "I bought the coat in Season 1. I couldn't pair it with anything. Season after season, I'd collect pieces [to go with it]." Despite having all the individual elements—an Ungaro polka-dot skirt, a graphic Jean-Charles de Castelbajac T-shirt, and heeled Christian Louboutin loafers—she couldn't find a combination that felt quite right. Then, a seemingly insignificant accessory changed everything. "Suddenly, you don't know why, the pair of socks in velvet tied everything together. And magic happened," she says of the knee-high Simone Wild hosiery.
The Black-and-White Masquerade Ball
When the script called for a lavish masquerade ball in Season 4, Fitoussi saw the opportunity to unite two worlds: the centuries-old European tradition of masked balls and the glamour of American high society. Inspired in part by Truman Capote's 1966 Black and White Ball—"because it's timeless, very chic"—Fitoussi looked to Audrey Hepburn's Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady for Emily.
The look was a rare instance in which Collins requested a specific designer. "Generally, she doesn't ask for any brand or special designer. She lets me completely free, but she wanted to collaborate with Harris Reed, who was then the creative director of Nina Ricci," Fitoussi explains. Together, the two reimagined Hepburn's black-and-white gown as a fitted striped catsuit with a detachable overskirt, flowing cape, and oversized hat.
Audrey Hepburn's Enduring Influence
Long before Collins was announced as the star of an upcoming film about the making of Breakfast at Tiffany's, she was a Hepburn fan. Beginning with the first season, Fitoussi incorporated references to the Hollywood icon's most memorable on-screen moments.
One of the earliest examples was the black off-the-shoulder dress Emily wears to the Palais Garnier in Season 1, a contemporary interpretation of Hepburn's Funny Face look. At the time, according to Fitoussi, securing designer loans or creating a custom look with a designer was no easy feat for a new television series: “Nobody knew us, nobody wanted to loan us anything.” Fortunately, Field, whose longstanding relationship with Star included Sex and the City, helped open doors. "She introduced me to Christian Siriano. It was the first designer that we could invite to collaborate on the show," she recalls. "Because he knew Pat, he was 100 percent [in]."
What started as an inside "joke to pay tribute once a season to Audrey Hepburn” turned into a full-on homage to the star over the course of the show. For a skiing excursion in Megève in Season 4, Fitoussi revisited Charade. The film's opening sequence features the actress at a snowy resort in a dark brown fur ensemble designed by Hubert de Givenchy. Fitoussi translated that image into a modern ski look built around a two-piece Goldbergh set with coordinating gloves and boots, a faux-fur balaclava by Ruslan Baginskiy, and original Pierre Marly sunglasses borrowed from the designer's museum.
When, four episodes later, Emily traveled to Italy, Fitoussi found the perfect excuse to reference Roman Holiday. Her modern interpretation paired a white button-front blouse by Courtot with a flamenco-inspired Azzedine Alaïa skirt discovered on Vestiaire Collective, and a colorful scarf. A buffalo-check Tara Jarmon jacket tied Fitoussi’s vision of making the episodes in Rome feel like old, black-and-white Italian films, which she is a “huge fan of.”
Pierre Cadault's Runway Show
Naturally, a show as fashion-obsessed as Emily in Paris couldn't resist staging a runway show. For the Season 1 finale, Fitoussi was tasked with creating an entire collection of looks for fictional designer Pierre Cadault in just one week. Inspired by Viktor & Rolf's viral Spring/Summer 2019 "Fashion Statements" couture collection, which featured voluminous tulle gowns emblazoned with punchy slogans, the designs needed to capture the eccentric designer's creative "resurrection" through a deliberately exaggerated, absurdist take on high fashion.
With just seven days to pull off the ambitious undertaking, Fitoussi and her team had to get resourceful. "We used tulle because it was a way to achieve 25 looks in one week with no hand cutting; it's an easy fabric to manage," she says. With no time to "design from scratch," the team also repurposed existing garments, cutting and transforming purchased pieces into runway-ready creations.
The result was a spectacle of colorful gowns bearing words like "tacky," "basic," and "ringarde" (French for "outdated")—with no hint of the frantic, weeklong scramble that had brought them to life. "You never put a subtitle, 'I only had one week to design that,'" Fitoussi jokes.
Mindy's Showstopping Stage Costumes
Played by Ashley Park, Mindy has appeared on stage in many theatrical creations over the seasons. From a half-man, half-woman costume by The Blonds to a bodycon neon Mugler catsuit, Fitoussi used each performance to showcase the aspiring singer’s fearless pop-star persona.
But no Mindy look presented a greater technical challenge to Fitoussi than the seemingly simple pearl-embellished dress she wore while performing “Espresso” in Season 5. The Retrofête dress was originally covered in natural-colored pearl embellishments. However, when the production team scouted the filming location, they discovered that its pale cream walls would make the costume disappear into the background. The dress needed to be blue. There was another complication: Park “fell in love” with the original design. "She did the rehearsal with the dress, so also the choreography was done for the dress," Fitoussi says.
Determined to save the costume, Fitoussi contacted a friend who worked as a master dyer at the Paris Opera. Even with 35 years of experience, the specialist couldn't guarantee the results. "She's the best," Fitoussi says. “[But even] she said, 'It [will] work or it won't.’"
It did, but the newly dyed dress presented one final problem: Mindy's performance was supposed to take place in a giant martini glass filled with liquid. Fitoussi had no idea whether the dye would bleed once the costume got wet. "I asked production and Darren and [executive producer-director] Andy [Fleming], 'Take off the water in the glass,'" she says. “That was the only time that I said, ‘Please, help here.’”
The dress stayed dry, and the finished scene became another of Mindy's memorable fashion moments. As Fitoussi puts it: "God exists and helps a lot of costume designers."
Sylvie's Rule-Breaking French Chic
While Emily's wardrobe is defined by exuberance and unapologetic self-expression, Sylvie's is built around classic European sophistication. Played by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Emily's formidable French boss favors sensual silhouettes, impeccable tailoring, and a more restrained palette. The contrast to Emily was always intentional: Fitoussi wanted viewers to recognize the clash between an ambitious American outsider and her assured Parisian counterpart.
“Many ask me if I’m also styling Sylvie, meaning: ‘Why is Emily so loud and tacky, meanwhile Sylvie is [the] perfect [embodiment of] French chic?’ Because it’s my job. The characters are completely different,” she says.
But dressing Sylvie with restraint didn't mean she was any less willing to push boundaries. One of Fitoussi's favorite examples is the black Rick Owens ensemble she selected for a funeral scene in Season 3, featuring a plunging blouse and high-slit skirt. The look was so revealing it prompted concern. "It's the first time that a director said, 'No, she can't wear that,' because she was supposed to go to a funeral," Fitoussi recalls. Her response was characteristically defiant: "Who's saying that? We can do whatever we want."
For Fitoussi, the outfit wasn't inappropriate so much as a perfect expression of Sylvie's refusal to conform to anyone else's expectations. "It's strong. It's powerful. She's beautiful," she says. The costume ultimately made it on screen, becoming another illustration of the philosophy at the heart of the exhibition: "It's all about breaking some rules."
The Men of Emily in Paris
Asked which character has undergone the most interesting fashion transformation besides Emily, Fitoussi doesn't hesitate: Julien, the Agence Grateau employee played by Samuel Arnold. "[He’s] a little bit the male version of Emily," she explains. "He wants to shine also. He wants to have his moment."
In Season 1, though his clothes were colorful, they remained relatively conventional, with Paul Smith polos and tailored trousers. "In the beginning, I didn't know if I could push as far as we did," she says. As the series progressed, she began sourcing increasingly extravagant fabrics and commissioning custom designs for him, and Julien's wardrobe became more daring, incorporating glitter, bold colors, and dramatic silhouettes.
Lucas Bravo’s French chef character presented the opposite challenge. "The most difficult character for me to style is Gabriel," Fitoussi admits. She didn’t want him to appear unrealistically attractive: "If you do a little bit too much, if you overdress him, he looks like a model, and it's wrong." To keep Gabriel believable as the boy next door, Fitoussi relied on a chef uniform, as well as subtle color combinations, interesting textures, and understated tailoring.
Season 6: Emily’s Evolution
After six seasons of outlandish hats, clashing prints, and unexpected color combinations, Emily Cooper is all grown-up. But don't expect that to mean a sudden embrace of quiet luxury. "We went radical," Fitoussi says of the show's sixth and final season, which premieres December 24. "With Lily, we landed where I really wanted us to land: a strong, more elevated version of Emily Season 1."
She says the evolution is particularly evident in two dramatic black ensembles: an archival Moschino piece and another look with a plunging neckline. Both represent a level of sophistication and confidence that Fitoussi believes Emily would have taken time to develop. "She wouldn't have been able to wear [them] in Season 1. She was too young in the story, and she was too young in the knowledge of fashion," Fitoussi explains. The latter silhouette is particularly daring for a character whose wardrobe, despite its extravagance, has rarely ventured into overtly revealing territory. "The cleavage is very deep and beautiful, and she felt strong enough to wear that," Fitoussi says.
The exhibition also offers a more colorful illustration of Emily's evolution, placing two shocking pink ensembles from the first and the final season in conversation with each other. The original look—which combines a Kenzo wool-and-cashmere double-breasted coat, Sandro plaid mohair sweater, and Chiara Ferragni woven denim skirt—began with a pair of bright pink socks that inspired Fitoussi to create a head-to-toe monochromatic outfit. At the time, such an unapologetic embrace of pink was unusual, particularly in Paris, where Fitoussi says the color was widely considered tacky. (This was pre-Pierpaolo Piccioli’s fuchsia Valentino Fall 2022 collection and Barbie mania.)
Even Collins had reservations. "It was the first time that I saw a kind of fear in the eyes of Lily," Fitoussi recalls. The actress asked, "Are you sure with all this pink look?" Fitoussi responded, "Of course, I'm sure." She now admits with a laugh: "I was not sure at all." As soon as she tried it on, Collins embraced the outfit, and its bold color became a reference point when Fitoussi began planning the final season: "I said, 'What do you think if we pay tribute to this color from Season 1?' And Lily said, 'Yes, let's do it.'"
The Season 6 interpretation includes a shocking pink Alexandre Vauthier double-breasted wool coat, Pucci ruffled wool blouse, and Balenciaga trousers. "It's the same DNA, the same unapologetic silhouette," Fitoussi says. "But she's playing with much more expensive clothes now."
For the character's final on-screen outfit, Fitoussi took a more romantic approach. Emily wears an Antonio Marras dress featuring an intricate, vintage-inspired bustier and A-line skirt silhouette. "It's very graceful and very emotional, this dress," Fitoussi says. She was particularly drawn to Marras's ability to reinterpret period fabrics and details in a contemporary way. Knowing that the look would represent the audience's final impression of Emily and the show, Fitoussi felt the “pressure” to deliver: “We were thinking with Lily [a lot], which is the last image that we want to give to the audience."
For Fitoussi, the transformation from Season 1 to 6 wasn’t about turning Emily into someone else but about letting the character become a more confident version of the woman viewers met six seasons ago. "We have an evolution, and we needed to make this character evolve," she says. "But she's still very true to her own DNA and personality." Perhaps that's the most fitting conclusion for a character whose wardrobe has always insisted on doing things her own way.
“Emily in Paris: Fashion Without Rules—Costumes by Marylin Fitoussi” is on view at SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film in Atlanta through March 14, 2027.
Irina Grechko is a New York-based writer and editor covering fashion, culture, and travel. She is currently the interim senior fashion news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for the section.
In addition to Marie Claire, Irina's most recent work has appeared in publications like Vogue, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, EE72, Fashionista, Who What Wear, Surface, and more. Prior to that, Irina served as fashion director at Refinery29, where she oversaw news, features, and commerce for the fashion vertical. Before that, she was the deputy editor at Nylon, covering fashion, beauty, wellness, travel, entertainment, and lifestyle.
When she’s not reporting on the latest runway trend or interviewing a source, she can usually be found planning her next trip.