The Stars of 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Play 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?'

Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield are besties on- and off-screen.

All Bravo devotees know that a friendship between Housewives can range from besties to frenemies. Last year, Andy Cohen and co. rebooted the reality TV franchise The Real Housewives of New York City with a cast of stylish standouts that represented the diversity of New York and the women who inhabit it, as new additions Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield brought their aspirational lives (and complicated friendships) to the small screen for millions to see. The newly-arrived second season, which premiered on October 1, adds two new cast members, Racquel Chevremont and Rebecca Minkoff to shake up the group's dynamic.

To celebrate the release of season 2, Taank and Whitfield met up with Marie Claire for a game of How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star? While playing, the pair showed off how strong their friendship remains off-screen. In between accurately guessing each other's "landscaping routines" (a landing strip for Brynn) and dream fictional lives (Jessel wants a Clueless closet of her own—relatable), the besties also shared their candid takes on dog names and engagement-ring etiquette.

Racquel Chevremont, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield

From left: Racquel Chevremont, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield have a girls' night out, on The Real Housewives of New York City.

(Image credit: Ralph Bavaro/Bravo)

Watch the challenge above, then tune into Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET for new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City.

