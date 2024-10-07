The Stars of 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Play 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?'
Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield are besties on- and off-screen.
All Bravo devotees know that a friendship between Housewives can range from besties to frenemies. Last year, Andy Cohen and co. rebooted the reality TV franchise The Real Housewives of New York City with a cast of stylish standouts that represented the diversity of New York and the women who inhabit it, as new additions Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield brought their aspirational lives (and complicated friendships) to the small screen for millions to see. The newly-arrived second season, which premiered on October 1, adds two new cast members, Racquel Chevremont and Rebecca Minkoff to shake up the group's dynamic.
To celebrate the release of season 2, Taank and Whitfield met up with Marie Claire for a game of How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star? While playing, the pair showed off how strong their friendship remains off-screen. In between accurately guessing each other's "landscaping routines" (a landing strip for Brynn) and dream fictional lives (Jessel wants a Clueless closet of her own—relatable), the besties also shared their candid takes on dog names and engagement-ring etiquette.
Watch the challenge above, then tune into Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET for new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City.
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
