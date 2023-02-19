Sarah Bahbah Shows Off Her Bookshelf

Creative multi-hyphenate, Sarah Bahbah, gave Marie Claire a tour of her office library in the latest episode of Shelf Portrait (opens in new tab), our video series in which celebrities, influencers, and famous bookworms show off their personal libraries.

Very much on brand for a creative, the artist and photographer keeps her color-coordinated shelves stacked to the brim with poetry and inspirational nonfiction books. Bahbah's favorite books on poetry include The Prophet by Hahlil Gibran (opens in new tab), a book she says taught her that "pain is something we should embrace," and a collection of poems called A River Dies of Thirst by Mahmoud Darwish (opens in new tab), which Bahbah says speaks to the experience of her Palestinian father and grandparents. On the other hand, Bahbah also loves Attached by Amir Levine and Rachel Heller (opens in new tab), and the book she says led her to start therapy, The Drama of the Gifted Child by Alice Miller (opens in new tab).

Another favorite on her shelf? Her own book, Dear Love, of course. The luxury fine art book (which has an insanely gorgeous cover, by the way) features 10 years of her art over its 421 pages. In the book, Bahbah dives into each one of her photography series while providing insight into her innermost self. In an effort to keep art accessible, Dear Love is available to purchase on Bahbah’s famous pay-what-you-can model, which starts at the minimum price of $60 designed for those without the means to pay more.

To learn about Bahbah's favorite bookstore, place to read, and childhood book, watch Bahbah's full Shelf Portrait video, above, then order some of her favorite books for yourself, below.