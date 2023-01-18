Selena Gomez and Her Rumored New Boyfriend Went on a Cute Bowling Date

Yay for blossoming love!!!
Selena Gomez and Chainsmoker Drew Taggart are reportedly dating. (That's one half of the musical duo The Chainsmokers, FYI, not a random dude who smokes a lot.)
Us Weekly appeared to confirm the rumor this week with an insider telling the publication, "They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs," but adding that they are "very casual and low-key."
The source said Gomez is "so affectionate" with her rumored boyfriend, and continued, "Selena can hardly keep her hands off him." Apparently, they are "having a lot of fun together."
For added credibility, the source said that Gomez and Taggart "go bowling and to the movies" together, just a day before photos of the pair on a bowling date were published.
The two were spotted at The Gutter in New York City on Sunday, with Page Six publishing photos of them swinging their best shot (what is bowling lingo, anyway?).
An eyewitness told the publication that they were "making out" and revealed, "There was also a group of young girls that went up for pictures from her shortly after and a man getting an autograph."
Taggart was previously dating Eve Jobs, a model and the daughter of Steve Jobs, with their romance ramping up in the summer before eventually fizzling out.
As for Gomez, she has previously been linked to The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Niall Horan and Charlie Puth.
The singer, actress and entrepreneur is pretty busy these days, as she continues to work on hit TV show Only Murders in the Building, as well as her mental health platform Wondermind, her beauty brand Rare Beauty, and many other amazing projects. In short, she is living.
