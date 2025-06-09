Selena Gomez's Studded Leather Coat Proves Her 'Only Murders' Style Signature Isn't a Mystery
Season 5 is off to a leathery start.
Avid Only Murders In The Building fans know Selena Gomez's character, Mabel Mora, takes cues from the actor's signature aesthetic. However, the two personas aren't identical. One foolproof way to tell Gomez is in Mabel mode? Her character's attire is slightly moodier than the Rare Beauty founder's wardrobe.
Where Gomez would style polished Khaite or Thom Browne with a retro-inspired finish, Mabel would embrace her edgy side. See her character's most recent costume for proof. On June 9, Gomez was spotted on the set of Season 5 in New York. The show's Emmy-nominated costume designer, Dana Covarrubias dressed Gomez for a day of filming in a studded leather coat, courtesy of New York-based label, A.W.A.K.E. Mode.
The noir number is made entirely of faux leather, but its sporadically-placed snap studs distinguish it from other outerwear. Various silver snaps covered the classic collar, each long sleeve, and stretched down to the calf-length hem.
From there, the rest of Gomez's OOTD felt equally Mabel-coded, starting with a tailored black vest. She coupled it with a column mini skirt in gray. It appears to be winter during this season of the show, so Gomez slipped on opaque black tights. Then, Mabel's knee-high streak continued with black, square-toe boots. Her footwear's silver hardware matched her studded coat to a T.
Filming for Season 5 of Only Murders In The Building began in April, and since then, Gomez has already styled multiple leather looks. On May 7, she sported two patent pieces as Mabel: first, a bright blue trench coat, then, a vegan leather Nanuska mini dress. A gray turtleneck peeked out from underneath the leather duo. To finish, Gomez paired the same hosiery with biker boots from Paul Andrew.
The actress has racked up several on-set statement coats over her show's five seasons. Longline leather trenches and shearling-lined patent coats could practically be billed as Gomez's co-stars alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, given how often they turn up in Mabel's wardrobe.
The Only Murders Season 5 premiere is still months away, and so far, all the major plot points are under wraps. For now, Gomez's costumes are the show's worst-kept (and most stylish) secret.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.
-
'Ginny & Georgia' Season 4 Is Confirmed. Here's What We Know About Our Return to Wellsbury
The creator has already teased her thoughts on where the show will go after that shocking finale.
-
Bryce Dallas Howard Taps Frequency Healing and Silly Animal Videos for Her Daily Wellness Reset
Her advice: laugh more, feel more.
-
28 Things I'm Bookmarking for a Chicer Summer
From beauty essentials to pretty dresses, these are the latest items currently sitting open on my browser.
-
Monica Barbaro Channels Zendaya in a $22,900 Bulgari Diamond Necklace
11 months into her ambassadorship, she's already on her fellow A-lister's level.
-
Blueberry Adidas Tokyo Sneakers Are Olivia Rodrigo's New Swap for Her Signature On-Stage Shoes
One pair of shoes just wasn't enough.
-
Jennifer Lopez Elevates Her Trusty Ugg Boots With an $80,000 Hermès Birkin Bag
Her favorite duo strikes again.
-
Bella Hadid Summer-ifies Her Aspen Ugg Micro Boots With Jean Shorts and a Bomber Jacket
Take notes for your next road trip.
-
Cynthia Erivo Pulls Off 11 Outfit Changes While Hosting the 2025 Tony Awards
She deserves it.
-
Katie Holmes's Unexpected 2025 Tony Awards Red Carpet Color Combination Is a Surefire Summer Hit
I suddenly know exactly which shades to pair this summer.
-
Amal Clooney's Pearl-Covered Dress at the 2025 Tony Awards Hails from a Celebrity-Beloved Collection
Blake Lively, Eva Longoria, and more have worn the same collection.
-
Miley Cyrus's Naked Schiaparelli Net Dress Is Dripping With Crystal Water Drops
The singer plucked the nude haute couture outfit straight from the runway.