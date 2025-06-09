Selena Gomez's Studded Leather Coat Proves Her 'Only Murders' Style Signature Isn't a Mystery

Season 5 is off to a leathery start.

Selena Gomez pulls off a studded leather coat in NYC.
Avid Only Murders In The Building fans know Selena Gomez's character, Mabel Mora, takes cues from the actor's signature aesthetic. However, the two personas aren't identical. One foolproof way to tell Gomez is in Mabel mode? Her character's attire is slightly moodier than the Rare Beauty founder's wardrobe.

Where Gomez would style polished Khaite or Thom Browne with a retro-inspired finish, Mabel would embrace her edgy side. See her character's most recent costume for proof. On June 9, Gomez was spotted on the set of Season 5 in New York. The show's Emmy-nominated costume designer, Dana Covarrubias dressed Gomez for a day of filming in a studded leather coat, courtesy of New York-based label, A.W.A.K.E. Mode.

The noir number is made entirely of faux leather, but its sporadically-placed snap studs distinguish it from other outerwear. Various silver snaps covered the classic collar, each long sleeve, and stretched down to the calf-length hem.

Selena Gomez pulls off a studded leather coat in NYC.

Selena Gomez is all smiles on the Season 5 set of 'Only Murders in the Building' in a studded leather coat.

From there, the rest of Gomez's OOTD felt equally Mabel-coded, starting with a tailored black vest. She coupled it with a column mini skirt in gray. It appears to be winter during this season of the show, so Gomez slipped on opaque black tights. Then, Mabel's knee-high streak continued with black, square-toe boots. Her footwear's silver hardware matched her studded coat to a T.

Filming for Season 5 of Only Murders In The Building began in April, and since then, Gomez has already styled multiple leather looks. On May 7, she sported two patent pieces as Mabel: first, a bright blue trench coat, then, a vegan leather Nanuska mini dress. A gray turtleneck peeked out from underneath the leather duo. To finish, Gomez paired the same hosiery with biker boots from Paul Andrew.

The actress has racked up several on-set statement coats over her show's five seasons. Longline leather trenches and shearling-lined patent coats could practically be billed as Gomez's co-stars alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, given how often they turn up in Mabel's wardrobe.

Selena Gomez wears a blue leather coat on the set of 'Only Murders In The Building.'

Selena Gomez wears a blue leather coat overtop a matching LBD on the set of 'Only Murders In The Building.'

The Only Murders Season 5 premiere is still months away, and so far, all the major plot points are under wraps. For now, Gomez's costumes are the show's worst-kept (and most stylish) secret.

