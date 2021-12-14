Let's Unpack the 'Succession' Season 3 Finale

Succession’s third season drew to a close Sunday night with a masterful episode that mirrored the season premiere, leaving Logan, as always, as top dog in a game his kids just can't beat him at.

Here’s everything that went down in “All the Bells Say,” written by show creator Jesse Armstrong.

So, what happened in the season 3 finale of Succession?

The season 3 finale begins with Logan (Brian Cox) reading to his grandson as the rest of the Roy family partakes in a wholesome game of Monopoly at their Tuscan villa. (You’ll not be surprised to learn that Shiv—Sarah Snook—cheats a lot at this game. But take note of Tom’s “Get Out of Jail Free Cards” that act as both a callback to earlier this season and a clue to his betrayal later on.) We learn that Kendall (Jeremy Strong) was hospitalized for nearly drowning after falling off a pool float at the end of the last episode. Kendall claims it was an accident, though the rest of his family are worried, knowing this was more than likely an attempt at suicide. Shiv even attempts to stage an intervention for her brother that, of course, goes awry.



Logan and Roman (Kieran Culkin) head to Lake Como to visit Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) to iron out the “merger of equals”. Matsson quickly gains the upper hand and offers Logan an intriguing deal: GoJo buys Waystar, Matsson takes control of the board, and Logan cashes out. Matsson even promises that Roman will have a place in the new company structure, and, on that note, Logan sends Roman back to Tuscany for his mom’s wedding.

Caroline (Harriet Walter) and Peter Munion’s (Pip Torrens) wedding continues—Shiv delivers a heartwarmingly passive aggressive toast at the reception—but before the reception, Shiv begins to realize something is amiss with the GoJo deal. Shiv corners Roman and Kendall, sharing that Logan plans to sell the company. Roman hides that he was aware of Matsson’s offer while Kendall has an emotional breakdown and reveals how he was involved in the death of the waiter at Shiv’s wedding. “Shiv, I’m not here,” he says. “I’m not feeling very connected to my children or my endeavors right now...I’m not a good person.” In a shockingly tender turn of events, Shiv and Roman rally around their brother trying to assuage his guilt.



Kendall’s dirt road revelations draw the siblings together who then collectively decide (well, Roman does require some hand holding) to take down their father—it’s the coup Kendall wanted since the season 2 finale. They know that Logan needs a supermajority to push the sale through and thanks to a stipulation in Logan and Caroline’s divorce settlement the siblings hold enough shares to block any sweeping changes. In the car ride to Logan’s hotel, Shiv calls Tom and shares their plan.

When the kids finally reach dear ol’ dad, they attempt to reason with him as he mocks their futile efforts and angrily explains that they deserve to be left flapping in the wind so they finally will be able to work to achieve something like he had to. Logan then reveals that he got to Caroline already and convinced her to give up the kids’ shares—though Shiv, Kendall, and Roman can’t figure out how he was one step ahead of them. (Logan is always one step ahead, kids.) Roman tries to appeal to Gerri who, after dealing with Roman’s dick pic disaster, has retreated to Logan’s corner. Logan leaves as Tom enters, and the kids are left inconsolable and in shock.

(Image credit: HBO)

What did Tom Wambsgans do in the Succession finale?

There’s a new number 1 boy in town! Tom makes the biggest power move of the season (and his life) by betraying Shiv and telling Logan his kids’ plan to shut down the sale of Waystar Royco. After Shiv tells Tom her’s, Kendall’s, and Roman’s idea to use their holding company’s shares to block the supermajority vote needed for Logan’s sale, Tom takes the information straight to the big guy, giving Logan the necessary time needed to call his ex-wife and renegotiate the divorce deal that gave the kids the shares in the first place.

Tom’s double cross comes to light in the final moments of the episode as Tom joins the group and Logan gives his son-in-law a passing thankful pat on the shoulder. Shiv sees the moment and dissolves into tears realizing her husband’s betrayal (and perhaps realizing that Tom has been a mole for Logan all season long—remember the donuts at Rava’s house?!). It’s not clear if Tom knows that Shiv has figured it all out (or if Kendall and Roman have) but it is clear how Tom came to this duplicitous decision. He quietly grew closer to Logan all season long, even offering to be the one who does jail time on behalf of the company. Not to mention, as the season progressed, Tom stopped seeing Shiv and his relationship through rose-colored glasses, realizing that Shiv was rarely, if ever, concerned with Tom’s status at Waystar. Tom, though, does manage to stay loyal to his real partner-in-crime, Greg (Nicholas Braun). Tom offers Greg in on his plan and convinces him that if he chooses Team Logan he’ll end off much better than he could’ve imagined. (For his part, Greg spent most of his time in Italy preoccupied with landing a date with a Contessa from Luxembourg.)

And, um, what about Connor Roy?

The eldest Roy child has a mini-breakdown at Kendall’s impromptu intervention after realizing his siblings don’t take him seriously (or ever remember that he is, in fact, Logan’s first-born son). But all’s well that ends well (kind of) because a very reluctant Willa finally agrees to Connor’s marriage proposal with a rousing, “How bad can it be?” If you think that relationship is going to end well, you might as well go on and fuck off now.