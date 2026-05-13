Spoilers ahead for the first five episodes of Perfect Match season 4. In a reality dating show like Netflix's Perfect Match—which returned for season 4 on May 13—you can more often than not, group couples into buckets. There are the day ones who lock in early on. They could waver, but their spark remains strong enough that viewers want to root for them. There are also the convenient couples born of a scarcity mindset. And then there's a fair share of matches who appear to like each other enough and have chemistry, but you have to keep tuning in to see just how genuine their connection is. Among the Perfect Match season 4 cast, Ally Lewber and Jimmy Presnell are prime examples of the latter.

The tarot-reading, astrology-loving Ally of Vanderpump Rules fame and Love Is Blind season 6 alum Jimmy P. come together as she searches for something special and he hopes to rewrite his love story while exploring his options. "I'm shooting my shot with every single girl that walks up," Jimmy says in episode 1. The two circle each other on the first night before ultimately matching up...but whether their connection is strong enough to withstand the allure of other singles remains to be seen. Below, we're breaking down Ally and Jimmy's relationship on Perfect Match season 4—and whether they might still be together after the reality show.

The last time Ally graced our screens, she was in a relationship with Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy. (Image credit: Netflix)

What happens between Ally and Jimmy P. on 'Perfect Match' season 4?

Jimmy and Ally express interest in each other early on. Within minutes of entering the villa, they kissed in a challenge and pulled each other for a chat. But there's also a dating game to play—and both Ally and Jimmy spend most of the first batch of season 4's episodes deciding whether to play the field or embrace the security. During night one, for example, Jimmy chats with Temptation Island season 1 star Natalie Cruz, prompting Ally to get anxious and try to catch Jimmy's attention. Ultimately, the two pair up for the first night, sharing cuddles and flirty banter in bed.

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In episode 2, however, Dave Hand from Married at First Sight Australia makes Ally's head turn. They talk and kiss, which incenses Jimmy. “I’m a Libra moon, and I’m very indecisive,” Ally tells the camera. “It's hard because you want to meet the singles, meet your match. But also, I'm actually starting to really like Jimmy, and I can tell that he likes me too."

The next day, the couples must decide who they'll match with to lock their spot on the show for another episode. Jimmy confides in a few of the men that Ally “snuck up on me." He's still considering his "number two," Natalie, with whom he briefly chats. However, he admits to the camera that he's built something real with Ally and that he wants to “try to lead with my emotional connection first” because he’s dated superficially in the past.

After Dave matches with Mackenzie from Squid Game: The Challenge season 2, Ally and Jimmy decide to match with each other again. Jimmy says it's the "direction I want to go," while Ally admits, "I did test the waters...but I feel confident in our match, and I do really like where we’re going.”

Ally and Jimmy P. pair up on the first day of Perfect Match season 4. (Image credit: Netflix)

Their peace is short-lived. The next night, host Nick Lachey visits the contestants and inquires about everyone's current matches. Jimmy replies that "this is a game" and his goal is to "win." When Nick presses him on what a "win" looks like, Jimmy says it's "staying in the house and continuing to grow my relationships with everybody here." Fellow contestant Too Hot to Handle season 4 star Kayla Rich interjects that a "win should be the girl he's with."

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The group appears a little unsettled by Jimmy's answer, creating the perfect storm for Nick to reveal they must vote for the man and woman they think aren’t there in pursuit of a genuine connection. The man and woman with the most votes will then have to leave the house. Jimmy gets four votes—but is saved from elimination when fellow contestant Chris Dahlan from Age of Attraction receives five.

The next day brings three new women and a few shake-ups to Jimmy and Ally's relationship. First, Dave tells Ally he's attracted to her personality. Then Jimmy chats with all three new girls—Kassy Castillo (Love Island USA season 5), Katherine LaPrell (Too Hot To Handle season 6), and Sophie Willett (Love Is Blind U.K. season 2). “She’s done some things that have agitated me," Jimmy tells Sophie of Ally. "And I have [seen] some signs that have made me question where we’re at.”

A jealous, nervous Ally turns to Dave to gauge how serious he is about her. “You’re the one that has to figure out how serious you are, not me,” Dave replies. The next day, both Dave and Jimmy are pulled for dates by Sophie and Kassy, respectively—leaving Ally anxious about her fate on the show. On the date, Jimmy tells Kassy that while he likes where things are going with Ally, he’s going to “embrace” the experience and proceeds to kiss Kassy. Back at the house, Ally admits to the girls that she misses Jimmy.

Ally confesses this to Jimmy later that night, adding that she “doesn’t want to be open anymore.” “I like where things are going. I like you,” Jimmy tells Ally, and they match for the night.

Peace is once again short-lived when Nick tells the group that the next day, the men and women will spend time separately with the remaining singles in place of a compatibility challenge. When Jimmy flippantly tells Ally to do her thing, Ally gets frustrated at his apparent apathy and desire to remain open—compounded by the fact that the two of them were intimate the night before. With a mission to do as Jimmy suggested, Ally kisses another contestant, former Temptation Island tempter Hashim Moore. Jimmy, meanwhile, flirts a bit with another newcomer, Bri Balram, who notably dated fellow contestant DeMari Davis on Too Hot to Handle.

Both Jimmy P. and Ally play the field throughout the first five episodes. (Image credit: Netflix)

Are Ally and Jimmy still together after 'Perfect Match' season 4?

Future episodes seem to hint that, despite Ally and Jimmy agreeing they liked where things were headed in their relationship, both remain intent on playing the Perfect Match game. Quick shots show Ally making out with more men. “I know what my head is saying, what my heart is saying—and they’re not agreeing,” a sound bite from Ally says. “It hurts that it’s not a no-brainer,” replies Jimmy.

However, more recently, Ally opened up to Tudum about her time on the show (which was reportedly filmed in November 2025) and had only nice things to say about Jimmy. She told the outlet that she considers their romance a "slow burn," explaining, "We kept matching, and over time I realized, 'Oh, wait, I actually like him.'"

The reality star said that the two were "on the same page from the very beginning" because "you don't always have the luxury of being open," but then something shifted. "I realized, 'Okay, well, I am starting to get jealous when he goes on dates,'" she said. "I think that’s when I started to be like, 'We should close off and really give it a fair chance.'"

She also admitted that she can be closed off emotionally in dating, but Jimmy helped break down her walls. She said, "[Because he had] already been on a dating show, I think Jimmy was good at getting me to open up, as much as it sometimes annoyed me."

It's hard to say right now whether that annoyance led to Ally and Jimmy ultimately failing to connect, or if they chose to keep testing the water. Both still follow each other on Instagram, so there's a chance they continued to see each other or remain on good terms—but it's fair to say things remain pretty murky whether they really are each other's perfect match. We'll have to wait and see what's to come in the next batch of episodes, due out on May 20.