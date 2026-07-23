Netflix's reality TV series The Ultimatum holds an awkward place in the world of dating shows. While, like its sister show Love is Blind, the Lachey-led series glorifies marriage as the ideal happy ending, its path towards said marriage is via a diabolical "social experiment" that's only rivaled by Temptation Island.

The Ultimatum season 4, which just wrapped on Netflix, took that dissonance to the next level, as five out of its six couples left the show engaged...before the reunion revealed that a good amount went on meet brutal ends. Add on the whiplash of season 4's finale and reunion dropping on the same day, and you get a sense of why The Ultimatum's rollercoaster can quickly go from thrilling to harrowing.

Below, read on to learn which of The Ultimatum season 4 couples are still together, from the pairs who split up soon after the finale, to the couple that's already married.

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Are Alex and Jebin still together after 'The Ultimatum' season 4 reunion?

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The first sign that season 4 would be the messiest yet was when Jebin and Alex became the first couple to be kicked out of the "experiment," rather than leaving of their own accord. Arriving on the show, the couple of six years were stuck in limbo due to cultural differences and Jebin's immaturity, which seemed to turn off most of the female cast members. Alex began to click with Killian during the dating stage, but once she admitted to Jebin that she may have been "falling for" Killian, Jebin passed her a secret note where he accused her of making him look dumb and wrote, "There is no way we are getting married." With the whole cast (and the Lacheys) turned against him, Jebin was asked to leave the show at the recoupling dinner, and Alex had to leave with him.

Despite that wild exit, Jebin and Alex revealed at the reunion that they continued to date for another few months before they eventually split, partly due to "Jebin’s expectations around finance and fitness." As for the note, Jebin has no regrets and Alex says that she understood that the note was just fueled by Jebin's insecurities. That's despite, as both of them shared to Tudum, Jebin had written a second, worse note that he planned to share at the dinner. (And Alex eventually read it!) Nowadays, the pair are single and on good terms (which is more than you can say about some of the other couples), and Jebin has apparently moved to Puerto Rico. Sure.

Are Jessica Grace and Edris still together after 'The Ultimatum' season 4 reunion?

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Most seasons of The Ultimatum include one couple that doesn't make it to the partner-swapping stage, with one of them (often the man) coming to their senses and making a show of commitment at the recoupling dinner. For season 4, it's Edris who gets down on one knee and proposes to Jessica Grace, his ultimatum-giving girlfriend of two years, in episode 3. Though this was in theory exactly what she wanted, the look on Edris' face as they left the dinner didn't seem to match the joy of the occasion.

After leaving the show early, Jessica Grace and Edris returned for the reunion. As it turns out, they're no longer engaged, nor in contact. Edris admits that he proposed because he had no potential trial partner left after Alex was kicked off the show. After a frosty first night together as an engaged couple, Jessica Grace and Edris did go to couples' counseling—but one of her final straws was him accusing her of only becoming friends with Alex because he was attracted to her. (After his major concern entering the show was that Jessica Grace was "too friendly with other men.") Also, Edris hit on Alex via text while he and Jessica Grace were in the process of breaking up but still physically intimate. (Edris explains this more graphically.)

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So yeah, Jessica Grace and Edris are both single, and after he got so crass and she got so heated at the reunion, it seems to be for the best.

Are Hayley and Blake still together after 'The Ultimatum' season 4 reunion?

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In a very messy season, Hayley and Blake were half of season 4's most dramatic foursome. They joined the show two years into their relationship, with Blake being the ultimatum giver. From the start, they both admitted they were complete opposites, and emotional Hayley felt that logical Blake wasn't showing her love the way she needed (by employing all five love languages). For their first trial marriage, they swapped partners with Ashley and Killian. Those trial marriages were mostly dominated by Killian's chaos (more on that below), but by the time Hayley and Blake reunited, they hadn't made much progress on their own issues.

Ahead of the finale, the pair seemed to go around in circles having the same argument about who's putting in more effort. After one blowout, Hayley admitted that she had been following unhealthy patterns in relationships and had felt some resentment about being emotionally neglected. On the day of the finale, Blake promised to love Hayley the way she wanted, and Hayley was ready to say yes to his proposal. But the happy mood didn't continue for long once cameras stopped rolling.

Even before the finale and reunion dropped, TMZ reported that Blake had been arrested for allegedly assaulting Hayley several months after filming ended. Though Hayley didn't press charges, she hints at the reunion that Blake convinced her to sign an affidavit that he didn't put his hands on her. The pair have very different stories about the incident, with both of them accusing the other of getting physical. (Though Blake mostly talked over Hayley during the reunion, she shared her side of the story on AD's What's the Reality? podcast.) Per Tudum, they were able to come to a bit more of a resolution after the reunion ended; they are now both single.

Are Ashley and Killian still together after 'The Ultimatum' season 4 reunion?

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Ashley and Killian are the second couple supplying season 4's drama. When the former competitive cheerleaders arrived on the show four years into their relationship, Ashley was ready to get married, but they both agreed that they needed her father's approval. But we learned throughout the season that Killian had been disrespectful towards Ashley before, and he even briefly admitted to cheating on her. (Why didn't this come up again?!)

Though Killian's trial marriage with Hayley was pure mess—and Blake and Hayley warned Ashley about Killian's gross comments in Killian's group chat and his comment that he would've slept with Hayley if she wasn't "modest"—Ashley still claimed that she'd seen some growth in Killian once they reunited. Once he put in the work to win Ashley's dad's blessing, the couple walked away from the finale an engaged couple.

When they walked back onto the reunion stage a year later, Ashley revealed that she ended things with Killian two or three months after filming wrapped. They both recalled dealing with lingering jealousy about their time with Blake and Hayley once they got home. Ashley even claimed that in one incident, a drunk Killian threw her phone and put his hands on her. Though Killian owned up to treating her horribly and apologized, he also argued that she wouldn't take accountability for her part in the split, and that she didn't pour as much into him as she did into her.

In the end, Ashley admitted that her dad "was right," and they weren't meant to be together. They're both now single; Ashley, who moved back to Texas, told The Swooon that she's in her "dating era" (and may have her eyes on Perfect Match).

Are Monica and Luke still together after 'The Ultimatum' season 4 reunion?

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Monica and Luke had a pretty smooth journey throughout the season. The childhood neighbors turned lovers arrived on the show with Luke ready to get married, but Monica had financial concerns and was frustrated that Luke considered her perfect and put her on a pedestal. In their trial marriages, they worked on meeting in the middle, with Monica learning to be vulnerable and Luke being more confident about taking charge.

At the reunion, Luke and Monica reveal that they've spent the year since filming traveling, hustling, and redoing their proposal (a private moment with just the two of them on their fifth anniversary). Luke says that after the show, he had more confidence in both their relationship and his career; he's gotten certified and is now applying to become a lineman. The couple is currently planning their wedding in Santa Barbara and seems happier than ever.

Are Casey and David still together after 'The Ultimatum' season 4 reunion?

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Casey and David are one of two success stories of this tumultuous installment. Coming onto the show, they were five years into their relationship and David was more hesitant about marriage as a whole than about Casey. David and Casey went into trial marriages with Monica and Luke, respectively, and the time away from Casey helped David get vulnerable about his parents' divorce and subsequent rocky relationships. Though Casey and David still had issues to work through once they reunited—including David not paying his student loans—he realized, thanks to a heart-to-heart with Casey's dad, that he wasn't doomed to repeat his parents' history. In the finale, David fully opened his heart to Casey, and the couple shared an emotional proposal.

Fast-forward a year later, and Casey and David are still together and happy. They explained at the reunion that they've grown stronger since David began sharing his worries and fears with Casey, and that they'd learned how to argue productively. David even shared that his mom told him, "You made me believe in love again."

If that isn't enough of a happy ending, Casey and David have also made Ultimatum history. The pair are getting married on the Amalfi coast this coming September, but for the legal stateside nuptials, the pair asked Nick Lachey (who's ordained, because of course he is) to marry them during the reunion! It's not a baby, but it still brings Vanessa to tears, and Nick sings a bit for the first(?) time on Love is Blind andThe Ultimatum. What a way to cap off a reunion.