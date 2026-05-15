Spoilers for the first five episodes of Perfect Match season 4. On Netflix’s Perfect Match, singles from a multitude of reality shows—both Netflix series and not—arrive at an island destination to fall in love. The dating-show stars couple off and compete in compatibility challenges that win them one-on-one dates and control of “The Boardroom,” where they decide which new players to introduce to the game. At the end of each night, everyone must decide who they want to “match” with, and anyone left without a partner must leave the villa.

In Perfect Match season 4, Marissa George from Love is Blind’s Washington D.C. season and DeMari Davis , who won season 6 of Too Hot to Handle, couple up immediately and prove their compatibility by winning the first two challenges. But as more singles get added—including DeMari’s Too Hot to Handle ex Bri Balram —their sturdy foundation seems to have a few cracks. Here’s what we know about Marissa and DeMari thus far, and whether they might still be together after filming ended.

Host Nick Lachey welcomes Marissa and DeMari to the Boardroom. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

What happens between Marissa and DeMari on 'Perfect Match' season 4?

When Marissa, 34, and DeMari, 29, arrive in the villa, their attraction is immediate. Though other women express interest in DeMari, he chooses to get closer to Marissa—first in a card game that ends with them making out, and later when he asks to match with her for the first night. He says he feels chemistry with her, while Marissa compliments his personality, saying that’s the most important thing to her.

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During the first compatibility challenge, Marissa and DeMari are in tune with each other and win the challenge easily. DeMari notices that Marissa is a bit territorial of him, but says he doesn’t mind—in fact, he says it makes him feel more connected to her, even though that is a bit scary. When they get to The Boardroom, Bri is an eligible option to come in and shake things up, and even though it might shake up their relationship, Marissa pushes to add Bri. But DeMari holds his ground, and Bri stays out of the game (for now).

Still, that doesn’t stop DeMari from getting to know the new girls they did add. Too Hot to Handle season 4 alum Kayla Richart asks DeMari if he’s committed, and he says he’s still open. Later, when he’s talking to Alison Ogden (Building the Band), Marissa attempts to interrupt the conversation but gets denied. DeMari says he feels like Marissa is acting messy, but he still asks her to match with him again on the second night.

DeMari and Marissa win the second compatibility challenge too, showcasing they’ve gotten to know each other beyond just physical attraction. They go on another solo date and seem to be locked in on each other. To the camera, Marissa expresses that she doesn’t want them to see other people, but she doesn’t say that to DeMari, and therefore, their relationship remains open. When they return to the boardroom, they’re tasked with bringing three women (and no men) into the experiment—and this time, Bri makes the cut. But Bri isn’t the only one Marissa is worried about; they also bring in another THTH season 6 alum, Katherine LaPrell, whom DeMari had eyes for. When asked if Marissa should be worried, DeMari answers, “Maybe.”

Katherine and DeMari talk almost immediately, which visibly irks Marissa. Wearing her heart on her sleeve, she tells him that she senses the dynamic between them changing and posits that she’s allowed to be possessive. He gets irritated and asks how it would be if it were the other way around, which she doesn’t like. Instead of talking things out, she tells him she’s going to go match with someone else, while he expresses the need to test their relationship with the new people coming in.

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He chats with both Katherine and Love Island USA's Kassy Castillo, but none of the new girls chooses DeMari for their solo date. But when Katherine is rejected by TikTok star Jimmy Sotos, she tests the waters about matching with DeMari, telling him he’s her best option. DeMari doesn’t take the bait and instead goes back to Marissa, whom he asks to match that night, even though they are still at odds with one another. Before she says yes, Marissa expresses that she felt like he was rejecting her and doesn’t want him to only like her because of how she uplifts him. He thinks she’s self-sabotaging and that they’re too old for this. “If we’re going to argue with each other, I’m done,” he says.

At the end of the fifth episode, another twist is revealed: the single girl contestants will have a chance to mingle with all the unmatched men not in the villa—including those who have not entered the competition yet—and vice versa for the male contestants. During this, DeMari finally comes face-to-face with Bri, though she gives him the cold shoulder and doesn’t seem interested in rekindling their romance. Meanwhile, Marissa connects with Love Island USA alum Weston Richey , who shares a similar outlook on life. She says she sees potential with him, and when she is dared to make out with him later, she dives right into a prolonged kiss that surprises everyone. When the series returns with the second batch of episodes on May 20, we’ll see how truthful she is with DeMari and how he reacts to this development.

DeMari and Marissa on a date. (Image credit: Netflix)

Are Marissa and DeMari still together after 'Perfect Match' season 4?

As is typically the case, Marissa and DeMari still follow each other on Instagram but haven’t interacted much publicly, though that’s not necessarily a true indication of their relationship status. Marissa was conspicuously absent from the Funny AF live event during the Netflix is a Joke comedy festival in Los Angeles, which DeMari attended with a few fellow Perfect Match stars (including Bri). But since others from the cast were also missing, it’s not enough to draw any concrete conclusions from.

While we wait to get more insight into their relationship status, we hope Marissa and DeMari can talk about their feelings without jealousy getting in the way.