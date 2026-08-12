Not Ballet Flats, Not Pumps—Ariana Grande's Hybrid Sandy Liang Style Is the Best of Both Worlds

During her Sweetener era in 2018, Ariana Grande's beloved thigh-high boots were her footwear of choice. While the sky-high stilettos still play a major part in her pop star persona, for off-duty dressing, she typically styles ballet flats. But because she's Grande, they'd feel off-brand without somewhat of a heel.

Grande is currently spending time in New York City before the Eternal Sunshine Tour resumes this weekend in London. On August 10, she cosplayed a minimalist New Yorker in a black crewneck, dark straight-leg denim, a polka-dot tote, and white ballet flats from Sandy Liang.

Ariana Grande was spotted in NYC wearing heeled ballet flats from Sandy Liang. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

The $495 Ballet Pumps are the newest hot ticket item by the New York-based cool-girl brand, which updates the summer flats trend you know and love with 1.5-inch-tall block heels. Much like Miu Miu's celebrity-beloved Mary Janes, Dakota Johnson's high-vamp flats, and the ballet slippers from Grande's dance class days, a dainty bow adorns each rounded, patent leather toe box.

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The Grammy winner accessorized the heeled shoes with socks. This makes her the latest pop star to employ the styling hack, following Olivia Rodrigo's heeled Mary Janes-and-hosiery pairing last month. Taylor Swift has been known to rock some statement socks in the past, too.

Sandy Liang White Ballet Pump 40 Heels $495 at SSENSE

Not only are the heeled ballet flats adorable, but they're also a supportive reprieve from the platform Christian Louboutin boots in Grande's tour costumes closet. This proved to be the case when Grande revealed on Instagram that she rehearsed in similar bow-tied styles from Miu Miu and Sandy Liang before hitting the road.

Once the shows started, the Wicked actor paired Sandy Liang's square-toe Mary Janes with matching socks in L.A., Chicago, and even her hometown of Boca Raton, Florida. Earlier this week, a video of Grande wearing gray socks with the label's split-toe Pearl Slingback Pumps went viral on TikTok.

The best part about Grande's heeled ballerinas? While the white shade makes them a perfect end-of-summer shoe, their hosiery compatibility sets shoppers up for another Ballet Flats Fall. All to say: The day-to-night dressing potential of the heels warrants the splurge. To copy Grande's look, check out other similar styles below.

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Shop Heeled Ballet Flats Inspired by Ariana Grande

TOPICS Ariana Grande