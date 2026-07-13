Spoilers for Love Island USA season 8 ahead. The road to KC Chandler and Tierra “Titi” Davis' relationship on Love Island USA season 8 was bumpy, to say the least. After meeting in Casa Amor and being immediately drawn to each other, the pair faced KC’s ex, Aniya Harvey , feeling hurt, the OG Islanders going to bat for her, and public perception of how KC handled the situation. But after he and Aniya finally hashed things out, KC and Titi’s relationship blossomed, and they even made things official with a romantic gesture.

The pair didn't make it to the finale, however. But since they were booted from the villa on Day 30, fans have been curious whether they're making it work without the 24/7 cameras. Read on for a breakdown of KC and Tierra's relationship—and whether they might still be together.

Titi and KC compete in a challenge on Love Island USA season 8. (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

What happened between KC Chandler and Tierra "Titi" Davis on 'Love Island USA' season 8?

The Casa Amor episodes of Love Island always promise to shake up the villa's status quo, and season 8 wasn’t any different. 23-year-old nursing assistant KC entered Casa Amor coupled with 23-year-old non-profit marketing director Aniya, but had been vocal about his desire to explore other connections if the opportunity arose. Aniya wasn’t happy about this, so she was especially disappointed when her hopes of remaining coupled with KC were dashed when he returned to the villa hand-in-hand with Titi.

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KC entered Casa Amor fresh off an argument with Aniya about his interest in bombshell Sol—so when the opportunity to woo a group of fresh faces presented itself, he didn’t waste any time. He immediately found chemistry with 25-year-old L.A.-based model Titi and decided to couple with her, bringing her back to the villa. Titi initially clashed with the other girls, who were all Team Aniya, but as her and KC’s relationship blossomed (and Aniya and her Casa Amor connection, Carl Schmidt , were reunited), friendships formed between Titi and the other girls.

Late in the season, KC planned a romantic moment to officially ask Titi to be his girlfriend, which she gleefully accepted, noting it was her first official relationship. During family day, both families expressed support for their relationship and commented on how happy they seemed to be together. Then, on the July 10th episode, KC and Tierra were dumped from the villa after they were one of the two couples who received the lowest number of votes from America.

Titi and KC's connection never wavered in the villa. (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Are KC Chandler and Tierra "Titi" Davis from 'Love Island USA' season 8 still together?

In the final After Sun, KC and Titi appeared on the talk show couch to dish about their time in the villa. Holding hands as they spoke, the couple was very much still together and spoke about their excitement about taking their relationship into the real world. At one point, Titi said, "I definitely know this is not the end of our story...this is only the beginning."

Titi weighed in on the support fans have shown her and KC on Instagram. (Image credit: @tierraaa_._/Instagram)

Since then, the two have been relatively quiet about the next steps they're taking and have yet to make any public appearances together. However, while weighing in online about the alleged drama in the villa, Titi also thanked fans for showing love to her and KC. On a July 12th Instagram Story, she wrote, "Thank you to everyone who’s supported me and KC. I appreciate y’all who shown me love. I appreciate y’all more than you know."

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So, it's safe to assume that they’re committed to testing their connection beyond Fiji!

TOPICS Reality TV