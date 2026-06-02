Meet the Cast of 'Love Island USA' Season 8
We're keeping track of the Islanders and Bombshells arriving at the Villa.
We got a text! Love Island USA season 8 is finally here to heat up the summer. Peacock's reality TV phenomenon begins on June 2nd this year, with a new batch of Islanders hoping to rise to the fame (and infamy) of season 7's cast (and to find love, of course). Only time will tell whether season 8's dating-show stars will outlast new bombshells, diabolical plot twists, and the public vote, but fans are already guessing which of the OG Islanders could become the next Nicolandria.
Below, we're keeping track of the Love Island USA season 8 cast (and their Instagrams) as they enter and exit the villa. (If you're also looking for a guide about how to watch Love Island UK this summer, we've got you covered.)
Active
Aniya Harvey
Age: 23
Star Sign: Virgo
Hometown: Tyrone, Georgia
Occupation: Business marketing / Former college volleyball player
Fun Fact: Her dad is former NBA player Donnell Harvey.
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Instagram: @aniyaharvey02
Beatriz Hatz
Age: 25
Star Sign: Libra
Hometown: Lakewood, Colorado
Lives In: San Diego, California
Occupation: Track & field athlete
Fun Fact: She is a two-time Paralympian who won a bronze medal in the long jump at the Paralympic Games Paris 2024.
Instagram: @bhatz_track
Bryce Dettloff
Age: 29
Star Sign: Cancer
Lives In: Los Angeles, California
Occupation: Mode, D.J. and producer
Fun Fact: He has worked in construction and as a handyman.
Instagram: @brycealakai
Gabriel Vasconcelos
Age: 26
Hometown: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Lives In: Miami, Florida
Occupation: Model and D.J.
Instagram: @gvasconcelosv
KC Chandler
Age: 23
Star Sign: Aries
Hometown: Fresno, California
Occupation: Nursing assistant
Fun Fact: He hosts his own run club.
Instagram: @kc.thagreat
Kenzie Annis
Age: 24
Hometown: Kennesaw, Georgia
Occupation: Nurse and nanny
Fun Fact: She's a former competitive dancer.
Instagram: @kenzieannis
Melanie Moreno
Age: 24
Star Sign: Scorpio
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Lives In: Los Angeles, California
Occupation: Manager at a bikini store
Instagram: @melanieelisa
Sean Reifel
Age: 29
Star Sign: Aquarius
Hometown: Easton, Pennsylvania
Occupation: Police officer
Fun Fact: He's a father. (Papacita?)
Instagram: @parm3_sean
Sincere Rhea
Age: 25
Star Sign: Aries
Hometown: Cape May, New Jersey; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Occupation: Former college track-and-field athlete
Fun Fact: He was a star hurdler at Penn State, the University of Miami, and Texas Tech.
Instagram: @sincere.rhea
Trinity Tatum
Age: 22
Hometown: Newport News, Virginia
Occupation: Model and makeup artist
Fun Fact: She quit her job at a hardware store to come on the show.
Instagram: @soootrini
Zach Georgiou
Age: 26
Hometown: Birmingham, United Kingdom
Occupation: Content creator
Fun Fact: His brother Charlie was on Love Island USA season 7.
Instagram: @zachgeorgio
Dumped
Vasana Montgomery
Age: 25
Star Sign: Sagittarius
Hometown: Beaverton, Oregon
Occupation: Business owner
Sent Home: By producers due to controversial clips that resurfaced, ahead of the season 8 premiere.
Quinci LeGardye is a Culture Writer at Marie Claire. She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joined Marie Claire as a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general. She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Vulture, The A.V. Club, Catapult, and others. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her watching the latest K-drama, or giving a concert performance in her car.