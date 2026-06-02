Meet the Cast of 'Love Island USA' Season 8

We're keeping track of the Islanders and Bombshells arriving at the Villa.

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The group cast portrait for the Peacock Original series &#039;Love Island USA&#039; season 8 premiere.
(Image credit: Peacock)
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We got a text! Love Island USA season 8 is finally here to heat up the summer. Peacock's reality TV phenomenon begins on June 2nd this year, with a new batch of Islanders hoping to rise to the fame (and infamy) of season 7's cast (and to find love, of course). Only time will tell whether season 8's dating-show stars will outlast new bombshells, diabolical plot twists, and the public vote, but fans are already guessing which of the OG Islanders could become the next Nicolandria.

Below, we're keeping track of the Love Island USA season 8 cast (and their Instagrams) as they enter and exit the villa. (If you're also looking for a guide about how to watch Love Island UK this summer, we've got you covered.)

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Aniya Harvey

Aniya Harvey from &#039;Love Island USA&#039; season 8.

(Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Age: 23

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Star Sign: Virgo

Hometown: Tyrone, Georgia

Occupation: Business marketing / Former college volleyball player

Fun Fact: Her dad is former NBA player Donnell Harvey.

Instagram: @aniyaharvey02

Beatriz Hatz

Beatriz Hatz from &#039;Love Island USA&#039; season 8.

(Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Age: 25

Star Sign: Libra

Hometown: Lakewood, Colorado

Lives In: San Diego, California

Occupation: Track & field athlete

Fun Fact: She is a two-time Paralympian who won a bronze medal in the long jump at the Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

Instagram: @bhatz_track

Bryce Dettloff

Bryce Dettloff from &#039;Love Island USA&#039; season 8.

(Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Age: 29

Star Sign: Cancer

Lives In: Los Angeles, California

Occupation: Mode, D.J. and producer

Fun Fact: He has worked in construction and as a handyman.

Instagram: @brycealakai

Gabriel Vasconcelos

Gabriel Vasconcelos from &#039;Love Island USA&#039; season 8.

(Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Age: 26

Hometown: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Lives In: Miami, Florida

Occupation: Model and D.J.

Instagram: @gvasconcelosv

KC Chandler

KC Chandler from &#039;Love Island USA&#039; season 8.

(Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Age: 23

Star Sign: Aries

Hometown: Fresno, California

Occupation: Nursing assistant

Fun Fact: He hosts his own run club.

Instagram: @kc.thagreat

Kenzie Annis

Kenzie Annis from &#039;Love Island USA&#039; season 8.

(Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Age: 24

Hometown: Kennesaw, Georgia

Occupation: Nurse and nanny

Fun Fact: She's a former competitive dancer.

Instagram: @kenzieannis

Melanie Moreno

Melanie Moreno from &#039;Love Island USA&#039; season 8.

(Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Age: 24

Star Sign: Scorpio

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lives In: Los Angeles, California

Occupation: Manager at a bikini store

Instagram: @melanieelisa

Sean Reifel

Sean Reifel from &#039;Love Island USA&#039; season 8.

(Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Age: 29

Star Sign: Aquarius

Hometown: Easton, Pennsylvania

Occupation: Police officer

Fun Fact: He's a father. (Papacita?)

Instagram: @parm3_sean

Sincere Rhea

Sincere Rhea from &#039;Love Island USA&#039; season 8.

(Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Age: 25

Star Sign: Aries

Hometown: Cape May, New Jersey; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Occupation: Former college track-and-field athlete

Fun Fact: He was a star hurdler at Penn State, the University of Miami, and Texas Tech.

Instagram: @sincere.rhea

Trinity Tatum

Trinity Tatum from &#039;Love Island USA&#039; season 8.

(Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Age: 22

Hometown: Newport News, Virginia

Occupation: Model and makeup artist

Fun Fact: She quit her job at a hardware store to come on the show.

Instagram: @soootrini

Zach Georgiou

Zach Georgiou from &#039;Love Island USA&#039; season 8.

(Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Age: 26

Hometown: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Occupation: Content creator

Fun Fact: His brother Charlie was on Love Island USA season 7.

Instagram: @zachgeorgio

Dumped

Vasana Montgomery

Vasana Montgomery from &#039;Love Island USA&#039; season 8.

(Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Age: 25

Star Sign: Sagittarius

Hometown: Beaverton, Oregon

Occupation: Business owner

Sent Home: By producers due to controversial clips that resurfaced, ahead of the season 8 premiere.

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Quinci LeGardye
Quinci LeGardye
Culture Writer

Quinci LeGardye is a Culture Writer at Marie Claire. She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joined Marie Claire as a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general. She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Vulture, The A.V. Club, Catapult, and others. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her watching the latest K-drama, or giving a concert performance in her car.