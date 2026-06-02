We got a text! Love Island USA season 8 is finally here to heat up the summer. Peacock's reality TV phenomenon begins on June 2nd this year, with a new batch of Islanders hoping to rise to the fame (and infamy) of season 7's cast (and to find love, of course). Only time will tell whether season 8's dating-show stars will outlast new bombshells, diabolical plot twists, and the public vote, but fans are already guessing which of the OG Islanders could become the next Nicolandria.

Below, we're keeping track of the Love Island USA season 8 cast (and their Instagrams) as they enter and exit the villa. (If you're also looking for a guide about how to watch Love Island UK this summer, we've got you covered.)

Active

Aniya Harvey

(Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Age: 23

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Star Sign: Virgo

Hometown: Tyrone, Georgia

Occupation: Business marketing / Former college volleyball player

Fun Fact: Her dad is former NBA player Donnell Harvey.

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Instagram: @aniyaharvey02

Beatriz Hatz

(Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Age: 25

Star Sign: Libra

Hometown: Lakewood, Colorado

Lives In: San Diego, California

Occupation: Track & field athlete

Fun Fact: She is a two-time Paralympian who won a bronze medal in the long jump at the Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

Instagram: @bhatz_track

Bryce Dettloff

(Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Age: 29

Star Sign: Cancer

Lives In: Los Angeles, California

Occupation: Mode, D.J. and producer

Fun Fact: He has worked in construction and as a handyman.

Instagram: @brycealakai

Gabriel Vasconcelos

(Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Age: 26

Hometown: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Lives In: Miami, Florida

Occupation: Model and D.J.

Instagram: @gvasconcelosv

KC Chandler

(Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Age: 23

Star Sign: Aries

Hometown: Fresno, California

Occupation: Nursing assistant

Fun Fact: He hosts his own run club.

Instagram: @kc.thagreat

Kenzie Annis

(Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Age: 24

Hometown: Kennesaw, Georgia

Occupation: Nurse and nanny

Fun Fact: She's a former competitive dancer.

Instagram: @kenzieannis

Melanie Moreno

(Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Age: 24

Star Sign: Scorpio

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lives In: Los Angeles, California

Occupation: Manager at a bikini store

Instagram: @melanieelisa

Sean Reifel

(Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Age: 29

Star Sign: Aquarius

Hometown: Easton, Pennsylvania

Occupation: Police officer

Fun Fact: He's a father. (Papacita?)

Instagram: @parm3_sean

Sincere Rhea

(Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Age: 25

Star Sign: Aries

Hometown: Cape May, New Jersey; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Occupation: Former college track-and-field athlete

Fun Fact: He was a star hurdler at Penn State, the University of Miami, and Texas Tech.

Instagram: @sincere.rhea

Trinity Tatum

(Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Age: 22

Hometown: Newport News, Virginia

Occupation: Model and makeup artist

Fun Fact: She quit her job at a hardware store to come on the show.

Instagram: @soootrini

Zach Georgiou

(Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Age: 26

Hometown: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Occupation: Content creator

Fun Fact: His brother Charlie was on Love Island USA season 7.

Instagram: @zachgeorgio

Dumped

Vasana Montgomery

(Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Age: 25

Star Sign: Sagittarius

Hometown: Beaverton, Oregon

Occupation: Business owner

Sent Home: By producers due to controversial clips that resurfaced , ahead of the season 8 premiere.

TOPICS Reality TV