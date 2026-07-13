After six dramatic, divisive, discourse-filled weeks, Love Island USA season 8 came to an end with the loved-up July 12 finale. Or rather, it came to a pause. Moments after host (and Emmy nominee) Ariana Madix announced this year's winners, she revealed that season 8's Islanders will return for a reunion special that surely everyone will be talking about.

Last year, the reality TV phenomenon held its first reunion co-hosted by both Madix and Andy Cohen, who's known for drilling Bravolebrities and The Traitors alums on their respective reunions. When they gather the season 8 stars, you can bet they'll lead discussions about their time in the villa, any lingering issues, and their relationship statuses after a month out in the real world.

Below, we've gathered everything we know about the Love Island USA season 8 reunion so far. (You can watch all episodes of Love Island USA by subscribing to Peacock .)

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Love Island USA season 8 ended with a glamorous finale on July 12. (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

When does the 'Love Island USA' season 8 reunion air?

Love Island USA's season 8 reunion will be released on Peacock on Monday, August 31, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. The special has become typical programming for the series ever since its 2024 breakout season. (Love Island USA season 4 marked its first-ever reunion, but it skipped season 5 before resuming with the following.)

According to Peacock, season 8 continued Love Island USA's upward trajectory. New viewers made up 30 percent of the reality hit's audience over its first five weeks, and the show has brought over 4 billion video views across the streamer's social channels.

Winners Trinity Tatum and Bryce Dettloff are expected to return for the reunion. (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Who will host the 'Love Island USA' season 8 reunion?

Andy Cohen is set to join Ariana Madix to host the Love Island USA season 8 reunion. This will be the second year featuring the co-hosts after they led the emotional season 7 reunion.

As reported by Deadline, "Madix and Cohen will reunite with the season’s winners, fan-favorite couples, and the bombshells to talk about their experience in the Fiji villa."

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Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen will return to co-host the reunion. (Image credit: Jocelyn Prescod/PEACOCK)

Which cast members will attend the 'Love Island USA' season 8 reunion?

Though Peacock has yet to confirm any cast members appearing at the reunion, all of season 8's Islanders will likely be invited to return. It's most likely that this season's final seven couples will attend, including winners Trinity Tatum and Bryce Dettloff, Aniya Harvey and Carl Schmidt, Melanie Moreno and Sincere Rhea, Kayda Bosse and Zach Georgiou, KC Chandler and Tierra Davis, Kenzie Annis and Dylan Wrona, and Parmida Keshani and Corbin Mims.

The season 8 reunion will give fans an update on the couples' lives outside of the villa. (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Of course, there is one Islander who will likely be left off the guest list. Casa Amor addition Alannah Keyser left season 8 after just three days on the show, due to a resurfaced recording in which she used a racist slur. These exits have unfortunately become a common occurrence on the show; last year, both Cierra Ortega and Yulissa Escobar were pulled due to past use of slurs, and Vasana Montgomery was removed from season 8's original lineup before it premiered. Neither Ciera nor Yulissa attended the season 7 finale, so Alannah likely will not join the rest of the cast.

Will there be a 'Love Island USA' season 9?

Short answer: Duh. Love Island USA season 9 has yet to be officially confirmed, but there's little chance that Peacock won't renew America's biggest dating show. The streamer didn't even announce season 8 until mid-March earlier this year, so impatient fans will have to trust that casting and prep are happening behind the scenes. (The official application for season 9 is already live.)

In early June, The Sun U.S. reported that Peacock executives were focused on tightening the casting process after Vasana Montgomery's exit from the show. A source highlighted the difficulty of vetting today "given all the different technologies and social medias that have been in and out over the years." (Both Vasana's and Alannah Keyser's scandals stemmed from resurfaced Snapchat videos.)

"The network is actively looking into ways to better vet contestants that give a more thorough scan of their social media profiles," the insider added. "They are looking into AI options that will help dissect a potential contestant’s entire digital footprint and ensure that these slip-ups do not happen in the future. Precautionary measures are underway and there will be a change, an improvement, to the vetting process next season."

Peacock has confirmed that season 8's Islanders will return for both the finale and Beyond the Villa. (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Will there be a 'Beyond the Villa' season 3?

Peacock has also confirmed that the season 8 Islanders will return to our screens beyond the upcoming reunion. On the night of season 8's finale, the streamer revealed that Beyond the Villa, the spinoff that follows previous Islanders' lives outside of the show, has been renewed for a third season.

According to Deadline, "the cast for the series will be confirmed later this year, with season 3 set to premiere in 2027."

TOPICS Reality TV