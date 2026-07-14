Adele's Loyalties Lie With Team England—and Her $33,000 Hermès Birkin Bag

Being on a mega-yacht vacation with Tom Ford this weekend meant Adele had to watch Team England defeat Norway from Sardinia. But while she wasn't at the 2026 World Cup, she supported her home country's team from afar. On July 12, Adele's sports jersey outfit proved her loyalty will always lie with Team England (and her beloved Hermès Birkin Bag).

Nine months ago, the fashion designer-turned-filmmaker cast Adele in his upcoming adaptation of Anne Rice’s 1982 novel, Cry to Heaven. Last weekend, the duo presumably discussed her acting debut during a cinematic boat cruise. The scenic Italian coast surroundings didn't deter Adele from dressing down, in the sports jersey trend, wide-leg black pants, and leather flip-flops.

Adele ended her yacht vacation in a Team England jersey and her Hermès Birkin Bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

It seems the Grammy winner recycled her outfit formula from the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, but not before trading her McLaren T-shirt for a Team England jersey. Her short-sleeve style (which retails for under $200) honored #5, central defender John Stones.

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Adele's England soccer jersey would've looked right at home in a VIP suite at the 2026 World Cup. Her Hermès Birkin 30, on the other hand, was the perfect pick for an Italian yacht excursion with one of fashion's most glamorous design figures. (Either way, it would impress fellow Hermès collector, Norway Team's star Erling Haaland.)

Since joining her purse collection in May 2023, the Birkin has become somewhat of a mascot at major sports events. Adele has worn the leather top-handle tote with gold hardware to Los Angeles Lakers games and a UEFA Euro match.

Hermès Black Togo Birkin 30 Gold Hardware $33,000 at sothebys.com

The New York Knicks had Jordyn Woods's "lucky" orange bag. Maybe Team England could claim Adele's Hermès Birkin? It landed England in the UEFA Euro 2024 semifinals; who's to say it couldn't help now? (It better have some magical properties with that $33,000 price tag on the secondhand market.)

With the next World Cup game fast approaching, now is not the time to test the theory. Plus, the "Hello" singer already proved she can elevate a sports jersey with ease. Send Adele and her good luck charm to the England match on Wednesday, July 15. If she isn't attending already, that is.

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