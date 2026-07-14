Spoilers ahead for Love Island USA season 8, which you can watch now on Peacock. Even though 22-year-old Haitian-American Kayda Bosse entered the Love Island USA season 8 villa as a bombshell, she soon integrated into the cast and paired long-term with original villa member 26-year-old Greek-Brit Zach Georgiou . Their relationship weathered the storm of jealousy, snide comments, and heartbreaking moments—though they made it to the finale, where they placed fourth in the competition.

Given their tumultuous time in Fiji and their current journey transitioning back into their real lives, below we're breaking down Kayda and Zach's relationship—and whether they might still be together.

During Family Day, Kayda and Zach's families noted how happy they seemed together. (Image credit: Kim Nunneley/Peacock)

What happened between Kayda Bosse and Zach Georgiou on 'Love Island USA' season 8?

Server/model Kayda made waves as the first female bombshell to enter the villa in season 8, and she chose content creator Zach and model/DJ Bryce Dettloff as her first two love interests. Things quickly developed with her and Zach, and they mostly remained loyal to each other through the season, even though they didn’t label the relationship. They were the first couple sent to The Hideaway, but Zach’s jealousy and vindictive behavior (which you can read more about in our mid-season recap ) constantly pushed Kayda’s (and the audience’s) limits.

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During Casa Amor, Zach connected with USC film student Alannah Keyser , who had previously made out with his brother Charlie , a former Love Island contestant. (Weird!) He kissed her outside of a challenge, and a photo of the moment sent Kayda into a spiral during the forced separation. Alannah was soon removed from the series after a video of her using a racial slur resurfaced online, forcing Zach to go back to the villa alone. Thankfully for him, Kayda decided not to couple with her Casa connection, Chay Nehra , and she and Zach were reunited. But during Movie Night, Kayda discovered that Zach intentionally withheld information about Alannah’s departure and his subsequent solo arrival at the villa, and she rightfully calls it shady.

None of this is enough to break them up, and the couple soon decides to close their relationship off and make it “exclusive,” though they’re not yet boyfriend and girlfriend. Trinity calls it a “situationship,” which upsets Kayda, and she defends their slower pace. When their families arrive in Fiji for Family Day, both sides express support for their relationship: Kayda’s mom and sister notice that he makes her happy, and Zach’s siblings encourage him to tell her the depth of his feelings.

Kayda and Zach make it to the final four couples, and in the finale, they take a boat ride to a cozy waterfront dinner. While it’s billed as a romantic getaway, fans online noticed that their production budget was likely much smaller than that of other couples who received more elaborate dates, calling out Kayda and Zach's dinner as "prison sandwiches by a swamp." The pair came in fourth place during the finale, decided by America’s vote.

Kayda and Zach on their last date in the finale. (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Are Kayda Bosse and Zach Georgiou from 'Love Island USA' season 8 still together?

Given the real-time nature of Love Island USA’s filming schedule, Kayda and Zach are just now reintegrating into their lives and haven’t publicly commented on their relationship status. However, season 8 winner Trinity Tatum posted to her Instagram Story, calling out fans' "hate and ignorant comments" towards Zach. Kayda reposted the story, but hasn't made any further comments.

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Bombshell Jen Terry has also weighed in on their dynamic. In an appearance on SiriusXM's "Smith Sisters Live," after the finale, she admitted that she doesn't understand "the Zach hate" and reaffirmed his connection with Kayda. "Zach is obsessed with Kayda. I’m not kidding. He is obsessed with her," she said. "Always touching her, always hanging out, laughing together. They’re like little kids together, honestly. That’s why I’m confused. I’m lost. I’m like, ‘What are the fans seeing that I was literally there and not seeing?’ Because they do seem to really like each other."

Season 8 winner Trinity stands up for Zach online. (Image credit: @soootrini/Instagram)

The couple came in fourth in voting, and while they didn’t necessarily label their relationship by the end of the season, Zach did admit that he was getting closer to saying “those three words” to Kayda (though nothing was said about officially becoming boyfriend and girlfriend). He also promised that he’d follow her anywhere in the world to see their connection through—he currently lives between the U.K. and Australia, while she is based in New Hampshire. So, only time will tell about how well they manage long-distance.

Hopefully we’ll get an update as they acclimate to using their phones again, but if nothing else, we’ll look forward to a check-in on August 31 when the season 8 reunion airs.

TOPICS Reality TV