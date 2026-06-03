Your Guide to the 'Love Island USA' Season 8 Couples

We're keeping track of every recoupling and public vote throughout the season.

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l-r Ariana Madix, Beatriz Alexa Hatz, Melanie Moreno, Bryce Alakai Dettloff, Trinity Tatum, Sincere Rhea, Aniya Harvey, and Kenzie Annis in the &#039;Love Island USA&#039; season 8 premiere.
(Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Love Island USA season 8 has hit the ground running. The Peacock reality series returned on June 2, with a super-sized premiere that saw season 8's Islanders make out, couple up, and welcome two new hot bombshells. (And the public hasn't even gotten a chance to vote yet.) Season 8's debut made it clear that each installment will be packed with dating-show chaos.

Below, we're keeping track of every new development about the villa's couples, episode-by-episode. Read on for everything to know about who's coupled up on Love Island USA season 8. Spoilers up to Day 1 (the June 2 episode) ahead.

Trinty Tatum and Bryce Dettlof

Trinity Tatum and Bryce Alakai Dettloff couple up in the &#039;Love Island USA&#039; season 8 premiere.

(Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Coupled Up: Day 1.

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Former Flings: N/A

Recent Developments: They both chose to explore with new bombshells after being coupled up for 24 hours.

Closed Off?: No.

Beatriz Hatz and Sean Reifel

Beatriz Hatz and Sean Reifel couple up in the &#039;Love Island USA&#039; season 8 premiere.

(Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Coupled Up: Day 1.

Former Flings: N/A

Recent Developments: Beatriz chose to explore with a new bombshell due to Sean's "red flags" (including loving country music).

Closed Off?: No.

Kenzie Annis and Zach Georgiou

Kenzie Annis and Zacharias Georgiou couple up in the &#039;Love Island USA&#039; season 8 premiere.

(Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Coupled Up: Day 1.

Former Flings: N/A

Recent Developments: Zach chose to explore with a new bombshell after admitting that Kenzie wasn't his type.

Closed Off?: No.

Melanie Moreno and Sincere Rhea

Melanie Moreno and Sincere Nicholas Rhea couple up in the &#039;Love Island USA&#039; season 8 premiere.

(Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Coupled Up: Day 1.

Former Flings: N/A

Recent Developments: They both chose to stay in their couple after being coupled up for 24 hours.

Closed Off?: No.

Aniya Harvey and KC Chandler

Aniya Harvey and KC Chandler couple up in the &#039;Love Island USA&#039; season 8 premiere.

(Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Coupled Up: Day 1.

Former Flings: N/A

Recent Developments: They both chose to stay in their couple after being coupled up for 24 hours.

Closed Off?: No.

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Quinci LeGardye
Quinci LeGardye
Culture Writer

Quinci LeGardye is a Culture Writer at Marie Claire. She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joined Marie Claire as a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general. She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Vulture, The A.V. Club, Catapult, and others. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her watching the latest K-drama, or giving a concert performance in her car.