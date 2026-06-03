Your Guide to the 'Love Island USA' Season 8 Couples
We're keeping track of every recoupling and public vote throughout the season.
Love Island USA season 8 has hit the ground running. The Peacock reality series returned on June 2, with a super-sized premiere that saw season 8's Islanders make out, couple up, and welcome two new hot bombshells. (And the public hasn't even gotten a chance to vote yet.) Season 8's debut made it clear that each installment will be packed with dating-show chaos.
Below, we're keeping track of every new development about the villa's couples, episode-by-episode. Read on for everything to know about who's coupled up on Love Island USA season 8. Spoilers up to Day 1 (the June 2 episode) ahead.
Trinty Tatum and Bryce Dettlof
Coupled Up: Day 1.
Former Flings: N/A
Recent Developments: They both chose to explore with new bombshells after being coupled up for 24 hours.
Closed Off?: No.
Beatriz Hatz and Sean Reifel
Coupled Up: Day 1.
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Former Flings: N/A
Recent Developments: Beatriz chose to explore with a new bombshell due to Sean's "red flags" (including loving country music).
Closed Off?: No.
Kenzie Annis and Zach Georgiou
Coupled Up: Day 1.
Former Flings: N/A
Recent Developments: Zach chose to explore with a new bombshell after admitting that Kenzie wasn't his type.
Closed Off?: No.
Melanie Moreno and Sincere Rhea
Coupled Up: Day 1.
Former Flings: N/A
Recent Developments: They both chose to stay in their couple after being coupled up for 24 hours.
Closed Off?: No.
Aniya Harvey and KC Chandler
Coupled Up: Day 1.
Former Flings: N/A
Recent Developments: They both chose to stay in their couple after being coupled up for 24 hours.
Closed Off?: No.
Quinci LeGardye is a Culture Writer at Marie Claire. She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joined Marie Claire as a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general. She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Vulture, The A.V. Club, Catapult, and others. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her watching the latest K-drama, or giving a concert performance in her car.