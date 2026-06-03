Love Island USA season 8 has hit the ground running. The Peacock reality series returned on June 2, with a super-sized premiere that saw season 8's Islanders make out, couple up, and welcome two new hot bombshells. (And the public hasn't even gotten a chance to vote yet.) Season 8's debut made it clear that each installment will be packed with dating-show chaos.

Below, we're keeping track of every new development about the villa's couples, episode-by-episode. Read on for everything to know about who's coupled up on Love Island USA season 8. Spoilers up to Day 1 (the June 2 episode) ahead.

Trinty Tatum and Bryce Dettlof

(Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Coupled Up: Day 1.

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Former Flings: N/A

Recent Developments: They both chose to explore with new bombshells after being coupled up for 24 hours.

Closed Off?: No.

Beatriz Hatz and Sean Reifel

(Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Coupled Up: Day 1.

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Former Flings: N/A

Recent Developments: Beatriz chose to explore with a new bombshell due to Sean's "red flags" (including loving country music).

Closed Off?: No.

Kenzie Annis and Zach Georgiou

(Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Coupled Up: Day 1.

Former Flings: N/A

Recent Developments: Zach chose to explore with a new bombshell after admitting that Kenzie wasn't his type.

Closed Off?: No.

Melanie Moreno and Sincere Rhea

(Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Coupled Up: Day 1.

Former Flings: N/A

Recent Developments: They both chose to stay in their couple after being coupled up for 24 hours.

Closed Off?: No.

Aniya Harvey and KC Chandler

(Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Coupled Up: Day 1.

Former Flings: N/A

Recent Developments: They both chose to stay in their couple after being coupled up for 24 hours.

Closed Off?: No.

TOPICS Reality TV