The Baseball Tee Trend Scores Hailey Bieber Another Fashion Home Run
Less sporty, more sleek.
Hailey Bieber's favorite heeled flip-flops trend is getting its steps in this summer. So far, she styled the look at the New York Knicks championship game, all around Seoul, South Korea, and repeatedly, with her beloved Gap jeans. On July 13, her go-to footwear took the baseball tee trend from sporty to unexpectedly elegant.
Hours before Bieber's denim campaign with Gap dropped, she posed for an Instagram mirror selfie in a dark-wash jeans outfit. While unclear if the wide-leg pair boasted Gap tags, they offered summer denim style inspiration nonetheless. The Rhode founder earned extra points for styling the low-rise waistband with a cropped, white baseball tee with burgundy three-quarter-length sleeves.
To finish her off-duty outfit, Bieber accessorized with diamond drop earrings, oval sunglasses, black leather flip-flops, and what appears to be the Chanel Maxi Flap Bag.
Baseball tees originally became fashion girls' closet MVP last summer. Zoë Kravitz and Emily Ratajkowski pulled off almost identical white-and-blue long-sleeve styles. Both A-listers offset the trend's inherently sporty energy with hyper-feminine outfit formulas: EmRata chose retro capri pants and peep-toe pumps, while Kravitz went even girlier in a satin midi skirt and ballet flats.
This month, all eyes have been on Wimbledon and the 2026 World Cup. By joining Team Raglan Tee, Bieber reminded sports fans it's peak baseball season, too. Plus, with the right accessories (read: Bieber's heeled thongs), the trend doesn't have to stay sporty at all.
Shop the Baseball Tee Trend Inspired by Hailey Bieber
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.