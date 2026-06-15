Meet Sol Dean, the 'Love Island USA' Bombshell Stirring Things Up in Season 8

Three new bombshells entered the Love Island USA villa in season 8’s sixth episode, but only one of them has made a real impact when it comes to testing the existing Islander couples. 24-year-old Sol Dean caught the eye of Sincere Rhea, whose relationship with Melanie Moreno has been tumultuous, to say the least. Sol, who also goes by Sol Mýa, and Sincere's chats have resulted in a few private kisses, which upset Melanie, and the original pair were on thin ice as he explored his other options.

America’s first vote of the season upped the ante when they officially broke up Melanie and Sincere for the foreseeable future by pairing Sol with Sincere. Now, they are exploring their connection in earnest...but if things don’t work out in the villa, she also has an off-island admirer in Oscar winner Michael B. Jordan. While we wait to find out her destiny, let’s get to know Sol better.

Sol Dean is the eye-catching bombshell who turned Sincere Rhea's head from Melanie Moreno. (Image credit: Peacock)

Sol works at a gym, and is also a model.

A native of Orange, California, Sol works at the front desk of a gym while also waitressing and modeling. On Instagram, she often posts from the BellaTec pilates studio in West Hollywood, citing pilates as the secret to her “toned and defined” body.

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As a model, she is repped by Photogenics LA and was discovered at the U.S. Open of Surfing after high school. Sol briefly moved to Chicago to kickstart her modeling career, first signing to The Rock Agency, and then The Option Agency a few months later before eventually moving back to California.

Sol's cast portrait. (Image credit: Peacock)

Sol is a singer and has an interest in the entertainment industry.

Speaking with Voyage LA in 2024, Sol said that arts and creativity have always been a big part of her life and that she was heavily influenced by her father.

“Since a child, my father taught me how to sing and act, where that led me to a passion in the entertainment industry,” she said at the time. “Started off doing talent shows since 1st grade to get more comfortable in the public eye with expressing myself. Began writing my own music in my junior year of high school inspired once again by my father being a poet he helped me understand what I was feeling and was able to help me express it through my writing.” The confidence she built then led her to modeling, which launched her into the public eye.

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Sol was close with her late father.

On Love Island USA, Sol tells Sincere that she recently lost her father—a loss that she is still grieving. In the few interviews she’s done, it’s clear how much her father influenced her, from her interest in the arts to building her confidence in her skills. When asked what her favorite childhood memories are, she cited her dad “playing oldies in the car, teaching me a classic duet by Donny Hathaway and Roberta Flack” as one of the key moments in her life that shaped her into the woman she is today.

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Sol lounges in the villa with fellow bombshell Jen Terry. (Image credit: Peacock)

Sol has pug dogs as pets.

Though Sol’s Instagram currently doesn’t feature any photos of her fur babies, she does mention her pugs in her professional bio on her modeling agency’s website. But unfortunately, unlike their mom, the dogs aren’t fans of hiking outdoors.

TOPICS Reality TV