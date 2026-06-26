As soon as it began, Love Island USA season 8's Casa Amor is about to come to an end. The reality-TV phenomenon's signature test of relationship loyalty revived a divisive season by diving headfirst into chaos, as season 8's Islanders all got to know a new set of eligible singles. Over the past few nights, chats were had, toes were sucked, and true colors were revealed as the internet devolved into speculation about whether the Islanders would either stay loyal to their original match or explore a new connection.

With the original villa dwellers expected to reunite on Friday, June 26, it's time to refresh your memory on each Islander's journey on the dating show over the past four weeks in Fiji (which is like, half a year's worth of relationship development). Below, read on for a recap of Love Island USA season 8's romances so far, with the couples ordered from least to most likely to stay together after Casa Amor. Spoilers ahead up to Episode 20 (released on June 25), and you can watch Love Island USA by subscribing to Peacock .

The Love Island USA season 8 couples pre-Casa Amor. (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Jen and Caleb

In all fairness, Jen Terry and Caleb McDaniel are the closest we've gotten to a friendship couple in season 8. They both entered the villa as bombshells in week 2, alongside Sol Dean (more on her below). America voted for Caleb, a blond Charleston cowboy, to couple up with Kenzie, whose ideal type was a blond cowboy. However, the spark wasn't there, seemingly because Kenzie was so attracted to her previous match, Corbin. Even the female Islanders knew that Caleb got the short end of the stick, which is why they voted to save him from elimination after Kenzie went back to Corbin.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Meanwhile, Jen was voted into a couple with Gabriel Vasconcelos, who had been partnered with Beatriz Hatz but was still willing to explore. Gabriel got emotional when Beatriz was dumped, but as soon as she left, he quickly got physical with Jen. Though the pair got along great, the female Islanders wondered whether Gabriel was too lustful and was always looking for "the next best thing." The girls dumped Gabriel from the villa, leaving Jen and Caleb single.

So the question of who Jen and Caleb could bring back from Casa isn't that dramatic, since neither of them has lingering connections in the villa. Jen has been pretty set on surf-café owner Gal Tshnieder, though she also chatted with lacrosse player Ronnie Gunter after Gal expressed an interest in Kenzie. Meanwhile, after briefly finding himself in another love triangle with Corbin—this time over personal trainer Parmida Keshani—Caleb hit it off with new grad Jaiden Bacciocco.

Sol, Caleb, and Jen enter the villa. (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Corbin and Kenzie

While Gabriel's dumping was the reason "lustful" became season 8's buzzword, it's also been pointed toward Corbin Mims and Kenzie Annis. Kenzie arrived in the villa on night one and had a rough go at first: Zach rejected her after 24 hours together, leaving her to explore with fellow single Sean Reifel, and even (briefly) Gabriel. But her head was quickly turned when Corbin arrived as a bombshell, and the pair had an easy chemistry. Things hit a bit of a snag when she learned that Corbin used the same lines on her as Kayda, but she quickly got over it. When Corbin used his bombshell privilege to choose Kenzie in a recoupling, she admitted she would've chosen him over Sean anyway.

Corbin and Kenzie weren't closed off when Caleb, Jen, and Sol came in as bombshells, so they got closer as a couple while also exploring other connections. After America voted for Kenzie to be with Caleb, leaving Corbin single, he chose to couple up with Melanie. Both Kenzie and Corbin seemed to want to give their new couplings a fair shot, but they were also physically drawn to each other. They even shared a kiss one night, and it was clear it was a crossed boundary because both of them kept it secret from their new matches. It was no surprise when Corbin and Kenzie chose each other in the next recoupling.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Then came this year's Casa Amor twist, where the boys were secreted away to the auxiliary villa during the "Hearts on Fire" challenge, and the girls watched them meet the six new Casa girls on a live feed. All of the boys were giving real strip-club energy, but Corbin took it the farthest, declaring that he's definitely bringing someone new back to the villa, just two girls in. And he clearly meant it; that second girl, Parmida, also liked him, and they started making out immediately.

Meanwhile, Kenzie seems interested in Casa Boys Gal and Dylan Wrona, but a bigger question than who she will bring back is whether she will stay with them. After Zach left her for a date with Kayda, Kenzie refused chats with him and didn't give him the time of day. But she had only been with Zach for 24 hours. Will Kenzie have the same energy after a week (which, again, is the real-world equivalent of a couple of months) with Corbin? We'll have to see.

Kenzie and Corbin head out for a chat. (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Kayda and Zach

Situations change so quickly in Love Island. Back in weeks 1 and 2, Kayda Bosse and Zach Georgiou (A.K.A. Charlie from season 7's brother) were early favorites—and even seen as potential winners. Besides Zach's brief time with Kenzie, he and Kayda locked on to each other on day two and never looked back. (Remember Kayda curving Bryce as the three of them were forced to sleep in what we thought at the time was the show's biggest bed?) Though they both had opportunities to explore—Kayda with Sincere and Gabriel, and Zach with Jen—they never really crossed boundaries. (To me, each of their one kiss outside of a challenge cancels each other out.) They were even the first couple sent to the Hideaway.

However, though Zach wasn't unfaithful pre-Casa, he always had some sketchy behavior. While Kayda low-key thought jealousy is a sign of affection, Zach dealt with said jealousy by getting possessive and vindictive, as far back as pulling Jen for a chat after the giant-bed challenge. Zach has also been a regular shit-stirrer among the established couples, even telling his BFF Bryce that it didn't seem like Trinity liked him. But the biggest early red flag was when, literally as they were making the hideaway bed the morning after, Zach asked Kayda if she'd be okay with him chatting up a new bombshell.

The cracks in the couple continued after Sol and Gabriel's dumping, when the guys got pissed that the girls sent Gabriel home. Zach threatened that the boys might not make breakfast for the girls the next morning, which is one of the most disrespectful things you could do in the villa. (He's literally the only guy who followed through the next day!) He then jokingly said the girls should chat with Caleb since they saved him, and even told Caleb to pull Kayda. And then, when Caleb did pick Kayda in the next challenge, Zach accused her of liking it too much! If all that whining wasn't enough, he even threatened to pull Melanie for a chat, which left Kayda as confused as the rest of us.

By the time Casa started, Zach was ready to cheat, and Kayda's anger was mixed with tears as she watched him have the time of his life meeting the Casa girls. Even though Kayda didn't join the initial "I miss my man" contingent, she was still staring at pictures of Zach in a Joe Goldberg hoodie. She also collapsed into tears after seeing a picture of Zach kissing a Casa girl on night one, while she hadn't been kissing any of the Casa boys. Due to extenuating circumstances, Zach will likely return to the villa single. And despite how easily she hit it off with chiropractor Chay Nehra, Kayda may have too much unfinished business.

Kayda and Zach compete in a World Cup-themed challenge. (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Aniya and KC

It only took a week of Casa Amor for Aniya Harvey and KC Chandler to go from one of the villa's strongest couples to one of the most divisive. However, as KC won't let anyone forget, they didn't choose each other at first. On night one, both Aniya and Melanie went for Sincere, while KC was left standing alone at his giant door. Still, his and Aniya's consolation match seemed to be blossoming into something real. KC's assurances that Aniya was "the blueprint" and that dark-skinned women were the most beautiful, even made her tear up.

But now, in hindsight, the red flags began popping up by week 2. When Sol arrived at the villa, KC admitted she resembled his ex-girlfriend, which eventually got to Aniya. Literally hours earlier, KC had told Aniya that he had always played it safe, like staying in his hometown instead of going away for college. But when Aniya expressed concern that she just felt like a safe option (and KC was really a Taylor waiting for his Clarke), KC’s previous reassurances had fans reading Aniya as unnecessarily insecure. Even as KC told Sol in private chats that he was holding himself back from pursuing her, he became offended when Aniya suggested he only saw her as a fallback.

Despite all of the above—and a gross conversation between KC and Corbin where KC called Aniya a “grandma” for not hooking up with him on national TV—KC and Aniya chose each other again at the love-letter recoupling. However, after KC defended Sol during the dumping vote and claimed he’d explore with her if they kept her around, he and Aniya had the same argument over again. So they were not in a good place when Aniya saw KC doing the absolute most while meeting the Casa Amor girls. She didn’t even see him fall lips-first into L.A. model Tierra Marsh, before doing the same “I’m all about you, but I’m gonna explore her” routine, and telling the guys that he liked Tierra because he didn’t have to “beg” for kisses anymore. And she didn’t see him claim that he and Aniya had nothing in common, which even threw Sincere off.

Aniya and KC sit together at a recoupling. (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Aniya is the biggest lover girl there behind Melanie, so of course she cried when she saw the pic of KC kissing another girl. But thankfully, host Ariana Madix brought in 12(!) new men to woo the women. Aniya hit it off with Carl Schmidt, a 6'4'' personal trainer and world traveler who’s a volleyball player like her. Carl is gorgeous. Carl is chivalrous. Carl constantly says she's hot. Carl genuinely listens to her. Carl held her dress down while they were getting freaky in challenges. Carl’s ex-girlfriend posted TikToks about how great he is and that she’s rooting for him and Aniya.

If Aniya doesn’t pick Carl, I may have the biggest crash-out of my life. Unfortunately, since not everything that happens in the villa makes it to the screen, there’s no way to be entirely sure that the Internet’s prayers will be answered once Aniya and KC see each other again. (But seriously, girl, RUN.)

A post shared by Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) A photo posted by on

Melanie and Sincere

Oh, my girl Melanie . Sincere Rhea and Melanie Moreno's tumultuous romance was the central drama of the season pre-Casa, with Melanie filling a Love Island archetype: The girl who falls hard and fast. We love her vulnerability; we shade her decision-making. But without that central lover girl to influence the rest of the female cast, and provide the opposite of a slow burn, Love Island truly would be Friendship Island.

Sincere and Melanie were into each other from the very beginning, but Melanie's admitted jealousy issues quickly surfaced when she learned Sincere had a history of texting other girls while in a relationship. She didn't react in the best way, immediately declaring that she'd "cheat back" and arguably stepping on people's toes as she explored with Gabriel, Corbin, and even, very briefly, KC. (Going from Sincere to Corbin and back during the giant-bed challenge was a bad look.) Still, Sincere and Melanie were shaken but not broken...until Sol entered the villa.

Before Sol, Sincere was arguably doing what Love Island was designed for by playing the field. But then Sincere started lying. He'd chat with Sol for hours and kiss her outside of challenges. When confronted by Melanie, he'd admit to the kissing, then immediately downplay his connection with Sol and reassure Melanie that he only wanted her. And then next time he went off to chat with Sol, he'd kiss Sol and reassure her he only wanted to be with her. (This cycle repeated at least two more times.) Compare that to Gabriel, who was upfront with Bea about kissing bombshells, while Sincere had Melanie crying and feeling crazy.

Sincere and Melanie finally, briefly, split up when America voted for Sincere to couple up with Sol, while Melanie ended up with Corbin. Melanie said at the time that she was happy the love triangle would be over, but even if Corbin wasn't sneaking kisses with Kenzie, it was clear Melanie still wanted Sincere. But when it seemed like Melanie was opening up to Corbin, Sincere spun the block and told Melanie how much he missed her while assuring Sol that he only wanted her. Once again, it wasn't a surprise when Sincere chose to recouple with Melanie during the love-letter recoupling. (Sol understandably had smoke for Sincere for leading her on, but the male islanders dumped her from the villa the next night.)

Melanie reads Sincere's love letter. (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Melanie and Sincere's happy reunion after trials and tribulations was quickly interrupted by the ultimate trial of Casa Amor. Once again, Sincere eagerly explored with a new girl, this time SCAD student Amora Robinson, but after the Sol of it all, I'm thinking he'll probably go back to Melanie once they're in the same villa again. Meanwhile, Melanie has seen ample evidence of the way he operates when she isn't around, and her Casa boy, Corey Sawyer Jr., also told her that Sincere was playing her. (The Casa girls and boys can watch the show before they go in.) Still, one thing about a lover girl, she's gonna stick beside him. Sincere and Melanie probably aren't over yet.

Bryce and Trinity chat in the villa. (Image credit: Peacock)

Trinity and Bryce

Aniya may be the princess, but Trinity Tatum and Bryce Dettloff are the only couple right now who seem set for a Happily Ever After. (But again, Aniya, we can change that girl.) Brinity coupled up on night one, but they quickly realized that they had some major differences. (Most notably, Trinity called Gabriel old at the ripe age of 26, and Bryce is 29.) Both Trinity and Bryce chose to explore with new bombshells, Gabriel and Kayda, on day 2. Obviously, that didn't work out, so they ended up back in their couple.

Even as the pair got closer week by week, it was unclear whether they were forming a romantic connection beyond their growing friendship. Despite all the tears that exploring connections brings, that's how Islanders (and viewers) truly know that a couple is solid. The five bombshells who arrived before Casa didn't seem interested in either of them. However, neither of them rode the complacency of a friendship coupling. Trinity was vulnerable about her concerns and told Bryce to put in the work to strengthen their connection, and he made the effort. They're also one of the season's most transparent pairings; Bryce gave her a heads-up that he wanted to try to explore with Kayda again, and Trinity wasn't afraid to tell him that it upset her. (Kayda immediately friend-zoned him again, because duh.)

Unfortunately, it took Casa for Brinity to truly take flight. After his initial glee at meeting the Casa girls, Bryce looked miserable the rest of his time in Casa, and the rest of the boys took shifts to join him as he stared across the ocean at the villa day and night. Meanwhile, Trinity tried to explore a bit and kissed Corey, but she soon realized that she really did miss Bryce. By the third night of Casa, she had taken Melanie's place sleeping out in Soul Ties. Even though Bryce saw the postcard of Trinity kissing Corey, Brinity still only wants each other, which is more than I can say about any of the other couples.

TOPICS Reality TV