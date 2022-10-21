Are Raven and SK From 'Love Is Blind' Still Together Now?

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

One of the five couples who get engaged in the third season of Love Is Blind has more of a slow burn connection. Though she has an early spark with Bartise Bowden, 29-year-old Pilates instructor Raven Ross ultimately falls in love with—and gets engaged to—Sikiru “SK” Alagbada, with SK proposing at the end of the second episode. "I really want to thank you for letting me love you the Raven way," SK says, before taking a deep breath and proposing. Raven takes a moment to think about it—she paces around the pod and turns to face the wall—before returning to SK and replying, "Yes, sir! Yes, I will."

"It's more than mind-blowing...Something's coming up," Raven says to the camera thereafter. "Maybe it's love, but it might also be vomit. That's me. But I'm also really happy."

(Image credit: Netflix)

Yet things remain a little awkward between the couple—understandably, given the fact they just met and just got engaged—for the majority of the season's first four episodes. Along with the rest of the engaged cast, the couple travel to Malibu to spend time together, where Raven says in an on-camera interview that she's struggling to connect the SK she knew in the pods with the SK she knows in person. "I'm definitely struggling with attaching the two," she says, concluding, "Does he still like me like he liked me in the pods?"

There's also the lingering issue of Bartise, whose connection with Raven was a focal point of the first two episodes. Bartise, of course, ultimately "chose" Nancy to propose to, but when he meets Raven, he starts second-guessing his decision. "Raven's like the typical girl that I would go after in the real world," he tells Nancy (!), "She's hot as sh*t...I literally cried because of you and Raven. Nancy and Raven. I was like, F***."

Are there any hints that Raven and SK are still together?

A cursory scan of their Instagram profiles reveals that the duo are not currently following each other, though that could be chalked up to spoiler avoidance rather than any bad blood between the two. SK's feed is full of family picks and dispatches from his time at grad school—he entered the MBA program at UC Berkeley in fall 2021. Meanwhile, Raven has posted tons of Pilates and workout content (opens in new tab), as well as some vacation pics. (She also has a YouTube channel (opens in new tab) full of lessons). Only time will tell whether they make it down the aisle.

Epidoes 5-10 of Love Is Blind season 3 will air on Netflix on October 26.