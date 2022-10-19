The 'Love is Blind' Season 3 Cast: Your Guide

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
After eight short months (and a slightly messy After the Altar special), Love Is Blind is back! The third season of Netflix's reality-hit-slash-social-experiment just landed on the streamer, having been filmed immediately after season 2 of Love Is Blind. This time, 30 singles from the Dallas, Texas metropolitan area are entering the pods hopeful and looking for love (not knowing that the show's odds are...not the best).
Read on to meet the cast from Love Is Blind season 3.
Alexa, 27
Occupation: Insurance Agency Owner
Instagram: @alexaalfia (opens in new tab)
Why She Joined LIB: To find love in a way that finally "eliminates the superficial"
Couple Goals: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Amanda, 31
Occupation: Stylist
Instagram: @a_j_peterson (opens in new tab)
Looking For: A relationship that will bring her "joy" through travel and kindness
Andrew, 30
Occupation: Director of Operations
Instagram: @a.curious.ape (opens in new tab)
Dating Pet Peeve: Someone who looks to other people to solve their problems before "doing it themselves"
Key to His Heart: "Constant snuggles"
Anthony, 33
Occupation: Attorney
Instagram: @LaScalea (opens in new tab)
Why He Joined LIB: To date without the distractions of social media, external "perceptions," and "all of the other superfluous" disturbances that get in the way of focusing on love
Key to His Heart: Chocolate chip cookies
Ashley, 29
Occupation: Chiropractor
Instagram: @dr.rander (opens in new tab)
Hobbies: Horse riding and training
Looking For: a "best friend" and a "leader;" the "gentleman"of her dreams
Bartise, 27
Occupation: Senior Analyst
Instagram: @bartiseb (opens in new tab)
Looking For: Someone who can "take all of his jokes" and even "crack some back" at him
Couple Goals: Steph and Ayesha Curry
Brannigan, 35
Occupation: Critical Care Nurse
Instagram: @branni_boom1913 (opens in new tab)
Looking For: Someone who isn’t intimidated by her accomplishments and success
Hobbies: Ax-throwing and cake decorating
Brennon, 32
Occupation: Water Treatment Engineer
Instagram: @brennonlemieux (opens in new tab)
Looking For: An "authentic" partner who wants to share their culture and values with him
Usual Type: Someone with a "take charge" personality; "alpha women"
Charita, 35
Occupation: Makeup Artist
Instagram: @TheCharNicole (opens in new tab)
Looking For: Someone who’s funny, smart and communicative
Hobbies: Cooking ("from scratch!")
Chelsey, 27
Occupation: Customer Success Manager
Instagram: @chelly_lately (opens in new tab)
Looking For: Someone who is "just as silly" and will make her "light up"
Hobbies: The outdoors, culture and "working on her plants"
Cole, 27
Occupation: Realtor
Instagram: @colebrennanbarnett (opens in new tab)
Looking For: A loyal and encouraging woman "who lives in faith with God"
Dating Pet Peeve: "A bad driver"
Colleen, 26
Occupation: Ballet Dancer and Digital PR Strategist
Instagram: @jellybean.colleen (opens in new tab)
Why She Joined LIB: To "remove" the daily distractions that get in the way of finding her guy
Longest Relationship: Five years
Dakota, 32
Occupation: Aerospace Engineer
Instagram: @dakotaeasley (opens in new tab)
Looking For: A love like the one his parents have shared for the last 40 years.
Best Qualities as a Partner: His "welcoming personality," selflessness, and drive
Dale, 32
Occupation: Cybersecurity Student
Instagram: @I_am_dale89 (opens in new tab)
Why He Joined LIB: Tired from "modern-dating fatigue"
Looking For: "good conversations"
DaVonté, 29
Occupation: Fitness Development Coach
Instagram: @black_sparrow23 (opens in new tab)
Usual Type: Someone who's "fitness-loving"
Couple Goals: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith
Jess, 30
Occupation: Senior Event Producer
Instagram: @random_life_of_jess (opens in new tab)
Looking For: Someone who’s down-to-earth and can make her laugh; compromise and friendship
Love Language: Acts of service
Julian, 34
Occupation: Managing Director of Operations
Instagram: @jjt103 (opens in new tab)
Why He Joined LIB: To help break his habit of "trying to date the most physically attractive girls who were inherently wrong for him"
Hobbies: Reading books, trying out new restaurants, and "sand volleyball"
Kalekia, 31
Occupation: ICU Nurse Practitioner
Instagram: @kaleek1908 (opens in new tab)
Looking For: Someone kind, sincere and able to communicate
Why She's Still Single: "I might still be single because I invest in guys who are undeserving and overlook red flags."
Kim, 30
Occupation: Teacher and Coach
Instagram: @thekimepidemic2 (opens in new tab)
Looking For: Someone willing to "go with the flow"
Dating Pet Peeve: "Poor communication"
Loren, 36
Occupation: Medical Device Representative
Instagram: @lorenlangenbeck (opens in new tab)
Hobbies: Hiking, doing yoga, traveling, rocking out at concerts
Keys To Her Heart: adventure, vulnerability, and pancakes
Matt, 28
Occupation: Private Charter Sales Executive
Instagram: @matt_bolton24 (opens in new tab)
Why He Joined LIB: To "break down his walls" and "open back up to someone in order to build a relationship."
Longest Relationship: 10 years
Nancy, 32
Occupation: Real Estate Investor
Instagram: @thenancyrodriguez (opens in new tab)
Looking For: Someone who is "spontaneous" and ready to go on a trip or jump into an adventure with her
Dating Pet Peeve: Guys who are rude to customer service employees
Nash, 34
Occupation: Realtor
Instagram: @buehlern (opens in new tab)
Looking For: Someone who wants to be an "equal partner"
Couple Goals: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Raven, 29
Occupation: Pilates Instructor
Instagram: @pilatesbodyraven (opens in new tab)
Looking For: Someone intelligent and responsible to marry
Couple Goals: Barack and Michelle Obama
Simmer, 27
Occupation: Director of Marketing Technology
Instagram: @simmer_down_bajwa (opens in new tab)
Looking For: Someone who will "help him grow" and someone he can help nurture in return — all on the road to building an "empire" together
Usual Type: He "doesn’t have a usual type"
Sikiru "SK," 34
Occupation: Data Engineer
Instagram: @sk4ever2 (opens in new tab)
Why He Joined LIB: To fall in love with his partner’s mind before their appearance
Couple Goals: "I wouldn't model my relationship off of anyone because I believe ti will be uniquely mine."
Tony, 34
Occupation: Medical Device Sales Rep
Looking For: A "teammate"
Longest Relationship: 10 years
Dating Pet Peeve: A "rude and pretentious" person
Valerie, 35
Occupation: Dermatologist
Instagram: @valerietruong
Looking For: A "soulmate" she can connect with on a deep level
Hobbies: Baking, hiking, surfing, and writing songs
Zach, 29
Occupation: Med School/Interior Quality Control Manager
Instagram: @iamzachgordon (opens in new tab)
Why He Joined LIB: To remove the "physical" from dating and "let someone know who he truly is"
Zanab, 32
Occupation: Realtor
Instagram: @zanabjaffrey (opens in new tab)
Looking For: A partner she can love forever
Her Dream Partner: Loyal, ambitious, and loving — and taller than her in heels
Quinci LeGardye is a Contributing Culture Editor who covers TV, movies, Korean entertainment, books, and pop culture. When she isn’t writing or checking Twitter, she’s probably watching the latest K-drama or giving a concert performance in her car.
