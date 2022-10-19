The 'Love is Blind' Season 3 Cast: Your Guide

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After eight short months (and a slightly messy After the Altar special), Love Is Blind is back! The third season of Netflix's reality-hit-slash-social-experiment just landed on the streamer, having been filmed immediately after season 2 of Love Is Blind. This time, 30 singles from the Dallas, Texas metropolitan area are entering the pods hopeful and looking for love (not knowing that the show's odds are...not the best).

Read on to meet the cast from Love Is Blind season 3.

Alexa, 27

(Image credit: Ser Baffo/Netflix)

Occupation: Insurance Agency Owner

Instagram: @alexaalfia (opens in new tab)

Why She Joined LIB: To find love in a way that finally "eliminates the superficial"

Couple Goals: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Amanda, 31

(Image credit: Ser Baffo/Netflix)

Occupation: Stylist

Instagram: @a_j_peterson (opens in new tab)

Looking For: A relationship that will bring her "joy" through travel and kindness

Andrew, 30

(Image credit: Ser Baffo/Netflix)

Occupation: Director of Operations

Instagram: @a.curious.ape (opens in new tab)

Dating Pet Peeve: Someone who looks to other people to solve their problems before "doing it themselves"

Key to His Heart: "Constant snuggles"

Anthony, 33

(Image credit: Ser Baffo/Netflix)

Occupation: Attorney

Instagram: @LaScalea (opens in new tab)

Why He Joined LIB: To date without the distractions of social media, external "perceptions," and "all of the other superfluous" disturbances that get in the way of focusing on love

Key to His Heart: Chocolate chip cookies

Ashley, 29

(Image credit: Ser Baffo/Netflix)

Occupation: Chiropractor

Instagram: @dr.rander (opens in new tab)

Hobbies: Horse riding and training

Looking For: a "best friend" and a "leader;" the "gentleman"of her dreams

Bartise, 27

(Image credit: Ser Baffo/Netflix)

Occupation: Senior Analyst

Instagram: @bartiseb (opens in new tab)

Looking For: Someone who can "take all of his jokes" and even "crack some back" at him

Couple Goals: Steph and Ayesha Curry

Brannigan, 35

(Image credit: Ser Baffo/Netflix)

Occupation: Critical Care Nurse

Instagram: @branni_boom1913 (opens in new tab)

Looking For: Someone who isn’t intimidated by her accomplishments and success

Hobbies: Ax-throwing and cake decorating

Brennon, 32

(Image credit: Ser Baffo/Netflix)

Occupation: Water Treatment Engineer

Instagram: @brennonlemieux (opens in new tab)

Looking For: An "authentic" partner who wants to share their culture and values with him

Usual Type: Someone with a "take charge" personality; "alpha women"

Charita, 35

(Image credit: Ser Baffo/Netflix)

Occupation: Makeup Artist

Instagram: @TheCharNicole (opens in new tab)

Looking For: Someone who’s funny, smart and communicative

Hobbies: Cooking ("from scratch!")

Chelsey, 27

(Image credit: Ser Baffo/Netflix)

Occupation: Customer Success Manager

Instagram: @chelly_lately (opens in new tab)

Looking For: Someone who is "just as silly" and will make her "light up"

Hobbies: The outdoors, culture and "working on her plants"

Cole, 27

(Image credit: Ser Baffo/Netflix)

Occupation: Realtor

Instagram: @colebrennanbarnett (opens in new tab)

Looking For: A loyal and encouraging woman "who lives in faith with God"

Dating Pet Peeve: "A bad driver"

Colleen, 26

(Image credit: Ser Baffo/Netflix)

Occupation: Ballet Dancer and Digital PR Strategist

Instagram: @jellybean.colleen (opens in new tab)

Why She Joined LIB: To "remove" the daily distractions that get in the way of finding her guy

Longest Relationship: Five years

Dakota, 32

(Image credit: Ser Baffo/Netflix)

Occupation: Aerospace Engineer

Instagram: @dakotaeasley (opens in new tab)

Looking For: A love like the one his parents have shared for the last 40 years.

Best Qualities as a Partner: His "welcoming personality," selflessness, and drive

Dale, 32

(Image credit: Ser Baffo/Netflix)

Occupation: Cybersecurity Student

Instagram: @I_am_dale89 (opens in new tab)

Why He Joined LIB: Tired from "modern-dating fatigue"

Looking For: "good conversations"

DaVonté, 29

(Image credit: Ser Baffo/Netflix)

Occupation: Fitness Development Coach

Instagram: @black_sparrow23 (opens in new tab)

Usual Type: Someone who's "fitness-loving"

Couple Goals: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith

Jess, 30

(Image credit: Ser Baffo/Netflix)

Occupation: Senior Event Producer

Instagram: @random_life_of_jess (opens in new tab)

Looking For: Someone who’s down-to-earth and can make her laugh; compromise and friendship

Love Language: Acts of service

Julian, 34

(Image credit: Ser Baffo/Netflix)

Occupation: Managing Director of Operations

Instagram: @jjt103 (opens in new tab)

Why He Joined LIB: To help break his habit of "trying to date the most physically attractive girls who were inherently wrong for him"

Hobbies: Reading books, trying out new restaurants, and "sand volleyball"

Kalekia, 31

(Image credit: Ser Baffo/Netflix)

Occupation: ICU Nurse Practitioner

Instagram: @kaleek1908 (opens in new tab)

Looking For: Someone kind, sincere and able to communicate

Why She's Still Single: "I might still be single because I invest in guys who are undeserving and overlook red flags."

Kim, 30

(Image credit: Ser Baffo/Netflix)

Occupation: Teacher and Coach

Instagram: @thekimepidemic2 (opens in new tab)

Looking For: Someone willing to "go with the flow"

Dating Pet Peeve: "Poor communication"

Loren, 36

(Image credit: Ser Baffo/Netflix)

Occupation: Medical Device Representative

Instagram: @lorenlangenbeck (opens in new tab)

Hobbies: Hiking, doing yoga, traveling, rocking out at concerts

Keys To Her Heart: adventure, vulnerability, and pancakes

Matt, 28

(Image credit: Ser Baffo/Netflix)

Occupation: Private Charter Sales Executive

Instagram: @matt_bolton24 (opens in new tab)

Why He Joined LIB: To "break down his walls" and "open back up to someone in order to build a relationship."

Longest Relationship: 10 years

Nancy, 32

(Image credit: Ser Baffo/Netflix)

Occupation: Real Estate Investor

Instagram: @thenancyrodriguez (opens in new tab)

Looking For: Someone who is "spontaneous" and ready to go on a trip or jump into an adventure with her

Dating Pet Peeve: Guys who are rude to customer service employees

Nash, 34

(Image credit: Ser Baffo/Netflix)

Occupation: Realtor

Instagram: @buehlern (opens in new tab)

Looking For: Someone who wants to be an "equal partner"

Couple Goals: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Raven, 29

(Image credit: Ser Baffo/Netflix)

Occupation: Pilates Instructor

Instagram: @pilatesbodyraven (opens in new tab)

Looking For: Someone intelligent and responsible to marry

Couple Goals: Barack and Michelle Obama

Simmer, 27

(Image credit: Ser Baffo/Netflix)

Occupation: Director of Marketing Technology

Instagram: @simmer_down_bajwa (opens in new tab)

Looking For: Someone who will "help him grow" and someone he can help nurture in return — all on the road to building an "empire" together

Usual Type: He "doesn’t have a usual type"

Sikiru "SK," 34

(Image credit: Ser Baffo/Netflix)

Occupation: Data Engineer

Instagram: @sk4ever2 (opens in new tab)

Why He Joined LIB: To fall in love with his partner’s mind before their appearance

Couple Goals: "I wouldn't model my relationship off of anyone because I believe ti will be uniquely mine."

Tony, 34

(Image credit: Ser Baffo/Netflix)

Occupation: Medical Device Sales Rep

Looking For: A "teammate"

Longest Relationship: 10 years

Dating Pet Peeve: A "rude and pretentious" person

Valerie, 35

(Image credit: Ser Baffo/Netflix)

Occupation: Dermatologist

Instagram: @valerietruong

Looking For: A "soulmate" she can connect with on a deep level

Hobbies: Baking, hiking, surfing, and writing songs

Zach, 29

(Image credit: Ser Baffo/Netflix)

Occupation: Med School/Interior Quality Control Manager

Instagram: @iamzachgordon (opens in new tab)

Why He Joined LIB: To remove the "physical" from dating and "let someone know who he truly is"

Zanab, 32

(Image credit: Ser Baffo/Netflix)

Occupation: Realtor

Instagram: @zanabjaffrey (opens in new tab)

Looking For: A partner she can love forever

Her Dream Partner: Loyal, ambitious, and loving — and taller than her in heels