Wax on, wax off, fighters: The final episodes of Cobra Kai are here. Over six months after Netflix released the first third of Cobra Kai season 6 in July 2024, with more episodes following in November, the streamer released the series’ five remaining installments on February 13, 2025. Now, we finally know how the epic saga of the beloved spin-off of The Karate Kid ends—nearly seven years since the show launched on YouTube before becoming a Netflix Original.

Season 6 part 2 concluded with an unexpected fight at the Sekai Taikai tournament between longtime rivals Kreese (Martin Kove) and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith). The brawl turned fatal: Kreese’s knife, meant for Silver, accidentally plunged into Cobra Kai fighter Kwon (Brandon H. Lee), killing him.

So where did the Cobra Kai and Miyagi-do teams go from there in the must-watch series? As co-creator Hayden Schlossberg promised in an interview with TV Insider before the finale’s release, the final batch of episodes was to provide a resolution for our fighters and their loved ones. Read on for a breakdown of Cobra Kai’s dramatic conclusion.

Does the Cobra Kai team compete at Sekai Taikai?

After the tragic death of Kwon in the season 6 part 2 finale, the Cobra Kai team decides to resume training and compete in the biggest tournament for the sport. At first, their only fighter is Tory (Peyton List) who would have to compete without a sensei, putting the dojo at a significant disadvantage. But after Robby (Tanner Buchanan), fighting for Miyagi-do, is injured while fighting Axel (Patrick Luwis) of the Iron Dragons, Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) moves over to Cobra Kai along with Johnny (William Zabka) as their sensei to salvage a chance at the win.

Who wins the Sekai Taikai?

Tory takes on Zara Malik (Rayna Vallandingham) from the Iron Dragons, mustering the courage, confidence, and anger to beat her for the women’s championship ring. On the men’s side, Miguel takes over for Robby after his injury and similarly also scrapes out a win against the Iron Dragons. It’s implied that Axel’s soft spot for Sam LaRusso (Mary Mouser) makes him back down from the more aggressive fighting his sensei Wolf advocates for, and he winds up quitting the dojo.

However, the two wins aren’t enough to fully claim victory at Sekai Taikai. With a tie between Cobra Kai and the Iron Dragons, the tournament goes into a sudden death round—which is to be fought by the senseis. As Johnny prepares to fight one last time, he asks his former enemy-turned-friend Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) to be his sensei. We get one final training montage before the showdown, and Cobra Kai ups the stakes by getting Johnny down early. But Johnny leans on his lifelong training and Daniel’s words of wisdom to pull out the win.

The final fight showcases the evolved friendship between Johnny and Daniel, and Mr. Miyagi’s ethos lives on in his mentee Daniel. The two hoist the trophy together—a culmination of the entire Karate Kid franchise.

How does Kreese and Silver’s rivalry end in 'Cobra Kai?'

Kreese makes amends and apologizes to the people he’s wronged before the Sekai Taichi commences, most notably Tory and Johnny. Tory accepts the apology, while Johnny is less forgiving as he remembers the brutality of Kreese’s leadership during his youth.

Silver is still playing dirty, hiring one of his lackeys to kidnap Johnny’s wife Carmen (Vanessa Rubio) and their newborn daughter to mess with Johnny’s head before the final fight. But Kreese is onto him, confronting Silver on his yacht where the two duel to the death. Oil spills on the deck and Kreese throws his lit cigar onto it, sacrificing himself and killing Silver.

Do Johnny and Carmen get married in 'Cobra Kai?'

You read that previous section right! Johnny and Carmen tie the knot, though it doesn’t go down exactly how Johnny pictured it. He stresses about the perfect proposal, hiring an orchestra, and decorating their apartment for the big moment. Carmen’s mom even gives her approval when she accidentally walks into the apartment while he’s down on one knee, but Carmen’s water breaks before he pops the question. Living in the moment, he proposes in the hospital and they get married in the hospital room with their closest friends and family as witnesses before she gives birth to a healthy baby girl. After the events of Sekai Taikai, they buy a house to begin their happily ever after.

What happens between Tory and Robby in 'Cobra Kai' season 6, part 3?

While Tory struggles in her fight against Malik, no one’s advice or pep talks seem to get through to her. That is, until Robby comes out on crutches (he fractured his knee during his fight against Axel) to confess that he loves her. They kiss at the tournament, giving her the confidence boost she needs to beat the Iron Dragons.

In the finale, they both get offers from Icon Branding, a management team offering them a significant paycheck to represent them professionally. It’s implied that they’ll accept this offer and continue their personal and professional lives together.

What happens to everyone else in the final 'Cobra Kai' episodes?

Sam spends the last five episodes scared to admit that she’d rather go to an exchange program in Okinawa than stay local for college. When Miguel finds the acceptance letter right before his big fight, she finally comes clean about her plans. He’s going to Stanford but surprises her at the airport when she’s leaving, offering to come with her to Japan before he needs to go to school. They share one final kiss—their only one in season 6—at the airport.

The “binary brothers” Demetri (Gianni Decenzo) and Eli (Jacob Bertrand) also decide to stick together as Demetri turns down MIT to go to Caltech with Eli. He also gets back together with his ex, so you could say Demetri is having a really good summer.

What’s the future of the Cobra Kai dojo?

The series’ final moments are set at the Cobra Kai dojo, where there’s a line outside the door with new students and the mention of another location opening up. Johnny presides over a new class of students, preaching the dojo’s core tenets: Strike first. Strike Hard. No Mercy.

He also shows some growth in his approach. Moving forward, Johnny’s Cobra Kai will also partner with Daniel’s Miyagi-do to combine the ethos of both senseis and teach students to master both offense and defense. Later at lunch, Daniel reminisces about one of Mr. Miyagi’s teachings about the patience of catching a fly with chopsticks. He holds his chopsticks, gauging the right moment to strike, when Johnny swoops in and crushes the fly between his palms. “No mercy,” he says with a smile. Old habits die hard.