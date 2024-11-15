Over the past two years, Netflix has promised that Cobra Kai's final season would be epic, and so far they've delivered. The streaming giant surprised fans when it announced that the beloved reboot series of the Karate Kid franchise would release its sixth and final season in three parts, stretching out fans' final episodes with the Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai dojos. Part 1 arrived on the streamer on July 18, 2024, setting up the characters' journeys to the international Sekai Taikai tournament, the focus of season 6, part 2.

Now that the second part of the must-watch series' final season is out (and loyal viewers have probably already binged the whole release), read on to learn what we know about Cobra Kai season 6, part 3 so far.

When will 'Cobra Kai' season 6, part 3 come out?

Unlike the first two parts of the final installment, Cobra Kai season 6, part 3 does not have an official release date. On May 2, 2024, Netflix revealed the release dates for season 6, part 1 (July 18) and season 6, part 2 (November 15), letting viewers know exactly how long they'll have to wait. As of the release of part 2, Netflix says that Cobra Kai season 6, part 3 is "coming soon" and set to come out sometime in 2025.

However, there have been reports that part 3 could come relatively soon. Back in July, a Redditor noticed that Netflix's media center listed February 13, 2025, as the release date for part 3; that date has since been removed. Also, according to an article posted by What's on Netflix on the morning of part 2's release, episode 10 once featured an ending card that also listed February 13 as the part 3 release date. At time of writing, the card has been updated to read "Final episodes coming soon."

From left, the fighters of Miyagi-Do: Sensei Johnny (William Zabka), Samantha (Mary Mouser), Robby (Tanner Buchanan), Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), Hawk (Jacob Bertrand), and Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo) in Cobra Kai season 6, part 2. (Image credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix)

How many episodes are in 'Cobra Kai' season 6, part 3?

As with parts 1 and 2, Cobra Kai season 6, part 3—dubbed "The Finale Event"—will feature five episodes. In a July 2024 interview with Today, co-creator Hayden Schlossberg explained that the season split matches how Cobra Kai's writers have paced the series since the beginning. "We always think in five-episode chunks, so we're like, why not just separate it into five episodes, have almost three mini-seasons, like an Act 1, Act 2, Act 3," he said.

What will 'Cobra Kai' season 6 part 3 be about?

In a July 2024 interview with Tudum, co-creator Jon Hurwitz teased that season 6, part 2 would have the "most combustible" episodes of the show's history, and he wasn't wrong. In addition to the action of Sekai Taikai, the episodes set Kreese (Martin Kove) and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) up as the final antagonists of the series. Both rival karate masters make grand returns after being defeated in earlier seasons, with Kreese resurrecting Cobra Kai, and Silver teaming up with Sensei Wolf (Lewis Tan) to coach the Iron Dragons into the best dojo in the world. For a second in part 2, it even seems like Johnny, Daniel, and Kreese may work together to take down Silver, but that shocking ending may change things.

Season 6, episode 10 sees an all-out brawl during the televised tournament's semifinals, which gets even more dangerous when Kreese loses the knife he hoped to attack Silver with. Cobra Kai fighter Kwon (Brandon H. Lee) picks up the knife and goes for Iron Dragon fighter Axel (Patrick Luwis), but Axel defends himself, and as Kwon goes down, he falls on the knife and dies as it's lodged in his chest.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

From left: Kwon (Brandon H. Lee), Tory (Peyton List), and Sensei Kreese (Martin Kove) represent Cobra Kai at Sekai Taikai, in Cobra Kai season 6, pt 2. (Image credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix)

Season 6, part 2 ends immediately after Kwon's death, so part 3 will likely deal with the fallout of Kwon's death and the Sekai Taikai's finals (though who knows if the tournament will even continue after the tragedy). In an interview with Screenrant, Schlossberg teased that the repercussions will "have an effect on the characters that exist in our world."

He added, "We're not going to spoil anything, but that is a big part of the final five episodes."

"It's the last episode that we're going to have the ability to keep things unresolved," he said of the episode 10 cliffhanger. "Spoiler alert, we resolve most things on the show, but when we finish the thing off, we don't want to leave this series with everyone feeling like, 'Okay, well, nothing was tied up.'"

In addition to the emotional stakes, part 3 could have big showdowns if the tournament continues. Samantha (Mary Mouser) and Tory (Peyton List) are set for a match on the girls’ side, and it's possible that Robby and Alex could either restart their semifinal match or get sent straight to the finals since the winner between them was supposed to face Kwon. As for whether these fights happen, we'll have to see what direction the show decides to take for its final round.

Will there be a 'Cobra Kai' season 7?

While Cobra Kai has continued to roll out new episodes over the past few months, there won't be a season 7. Season 6, part 3 will officially be the final installment.

Netflix's roll-out for the hit show's last go has admittedly been confusing, but there are just a few more episodes to drop, as opposed to a full additional season.