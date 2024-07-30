It's officially the beginning of the end for Cobra Kai, one of Netflix's most popular shows. In January 2023, the streaming giant announced that its beloved reboot series for the Karate Kid franchise, would be coming to an end with its sixth season. Rather than release the final episodes all at once, the streamer has followed its tradition of splitting up its franchise show's seasons, meaning that the Cobra Kai's return on July 18 was just the first of three parts that will comprise its final season. Lucky for fans, season 6, part 2 is just a few months away. Read on for what we know about the show's future, following the release of season 6, part 1.

When will 'Cobra Kai' season 6, part 2 come out?

Netflix has confirmed that Cobra Kai's super-sized final season will be 15 episodes total, split into three five-episode releases, per Variety. After the first five episodes' debut on July 18, 2024, season 6, part 2 will arrive on November 28, 2024.

The final five episodes are scheduled to come out in 2025, though Netflix has not given an exact release date.

The Miyagi-do crew, from left: Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo), Devon (Oona O'Brien), Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz (Jacob Bertrand), Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña), Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan), Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser), Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). (Image credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix)

As for why the final season has been split up, Cobra Kai co-creator Hayden Schlossberg told Today that the split release does match how the series approaches its plot arcs, adding that 15 episodes felt like "the perfect number" to wrap up the show.

"The fact is, every season of the show up until now, we write in five-episode story arcs," he told the outlet. "Usually, we start off a season that builds to a midseason climax in Episode 5 that kicks things off to a second half of the season. We always think in five-episode chunks, so we're like, why not just separate it into five episodes, have almost three mini-seasons, like an Act 1, Act 2, Act 3."

What will 'Cobra Kai' season 6 part 2 be about?

Spoilers for Cobra Kai season 6 part 1 ahead. Season 6, part 1 saw the karate community of the Valley dissolve from a state of peace, following Terry Silver's arrest, into harsh competition ahead of the international karate tournament Sekai Taikai. Only six members of Miyagi-Do (which is now populated by both Cobra Kai and Eagle Fang alumni) qualify to attend the tournament in Barcelona: Miguel, Samantha, Tory, Robby, Devon—who sabotages Kenny to get the slot—and Demetri, who defeats former All Valley winner Hawk.

But several things shake-up the game in episode 5. Tory's mother unexpectedly dies from a kidney disease, and in her grief, Tory quits Miyagi-do freeing up her spot for Hawk. However, it turns out that Tory will compete in the tournament, under a resurrected Cobra Kai led by Sensei Kreese. And after escaping from jail at the end of season 5, Kreese fled to South Korea and began forming a team alongside Kim Da-Eun. With that major cliffhanger, part 1 ends on the brink of Miyagi-do's biggest competition ever.

Tory Nichols (Peyton List, center) rejoins the new Cobra Kai, led by John Kreese (Martin Cove, second from right) and Kim Da-Eun (Alicia Hannah-Kim, right). (Image credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix)

Viewers can expect tons of karate action when season 6 resumes in November. Speaking with Tudum, co-creator Jon Hurwitz teased that the "middle five" episodes will be the "most combustible" of the show's history, with many of the characters at odds (including Hawk and Demetri, Tory and Sam, and even Johnny and Daniel) and Kreese ready to add fuel to the fire.

"You get to meet new, exciting characters and take all of our combustible characters, and you get to see karate outside of the Valley. How are they going to handle the pressure? How are they going to handle being in the most intense karate fight of their lives while it’s not harmonious between them?" Hurwitz added.