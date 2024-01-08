Kieran Culkin Thinks *This* 'Succession' Character Should Have Their Own Spin-off

The cast of Succession are reuniting at the Golden Globes Sunday night, marking one of the last times they'll gather to celebrate the show's stellar final season. Of course, every Succession fan who's still a bit in denial about the series' end is wondering whether it's possible for the Roy family to return to our TV screens. (Yes, the series finale was excellent, but it was also all so sudden!!) Thankfully for us, Roman Roy himself just gave his blessing for a possible spin-off.

During his red carpet interview with Variety at the Globes, Culkin gave a very honest answer when asked whether he was interested in a Roman spin-off. "I feel like I should have a joke for this," Culkin said. "But I feel like a spin-off would be a horrible idea."

Though he isn't interested in leading a new show, he did share which character he thinks should get their own series.

"Cousin Greg would make a good spin-off show, I gotta be honest. That would be kind of fun," he said.

He also added that he'd even be down to pop up as Roman, hinting that he could show up for "entrance applause." He continued, "Would that work with a show like this? That's why I would do it."

Kieran Culkin (R) with his wife Jazz Charton (L) at the Golden Globes. (Image credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon)

Even though he may not appear onscreen as Roman any time soon, Kieran did hint that he still has some tokens from his time on set.

"A lot of my wardrobe fell off the truck and I found it and it's just been in a pile in my closet," Culkin joked, adding that outside of the all-black outfit he wore to the Globes, "everything else I wear is Roman's."