Though Succession aired its final episode in May 2023, a special occasion has brought the most legendary cast on television back together. Many of the Succession stars made their way to the Golden Globes Sunday night, in honor of season 4's several nominations.

For anyone keeping track, the hit drama leads the television category with nine nominations this year, including Best Television Series - Drama and performance nods for each of the feuding members of the Roy family.

The cast all arrived separately on the red carpet, showing off their varied personal style. Sarah Snook chose a black lace gown by Prabal Gurung, comprised of a semi-sheer top and a full tulle skirt. The edgy short-sleeved piece also included an opaque lace bandeau and see-through paneling at the shoulders and waist. She accessorized with gorgeous diamond drop earrings by Neil Lane Couture.

Snook later won her second Golden Globe for the role of Shiv Roy, after previously taking home an award in 2022 for the show's third season. During her speech, she thanked the show's cast and crew as well as her family and other special people, giggling at one point as she said the series has "changed my life!"

"Everybody in it is amazing, the cast and crew are fantastic. This is a team effort. This was always a team and that was what made the show amazing to be a part of," she added.

Meanwhile, J. Smith Cameron attended the ceremony in a royal-blue column gown featuring cold-shoulder draping. She accessorized with diamond starburst earrings and a gold clutch, while wearing her hair pulled back in a simple low bun.

Kieran Culkin walked the carpet alongside his wife Jazz Charton, with the couple coordinating in all-black looks. Culkin's monochrome tux also included beaded geometric panels framing his tie; he finished the look with stacks of colorful beaded bracelets. A fun fact from the red carpet: The bling came courtesy of the actor's children!

Kieran Culkin showing the bracelets his kids gave him 🫶🏻 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/9NXyb6BeGDJanuary 7, 2024 See more

Culkin later appeared onstage to accept the award for Best Actor in a Drama Series and gave an acceptance speech that seemed to channel how Roman Roy would also deal with consuming emotions. For starters, he begun the speech by telling the audience to "Sit down!" as they gave a standing ovation.

"I was nominated for a Golden Globe like 20 years ago, and when that moment passed, I remember thinking, 'I'm never gonna be back in this room again.' Which, was fine, whatever." he added. "Thanks to Succession, I've been in here a couple times. It's nice but I sort of accepted I was never gonna be on the stage, so this is a nice moment."

He then briefly paused to acknowledge fellow nominee Pedro Pascal, jokingly telling the actor, "Suck it, Pedro," before referring to the award as, "Mine." The camera quickly showed the Last of Us actor laughing along and quickly pretending to cry.

Culkin then dedicated his award to everyone who worked on Succession, saying, "This isn't mine, this is one for the team," before thanking three special women: his manager, his wife, and his mother.

"Suck it Pedro, sorry." - Kieran Culkin wins his first Golden Globe for his role in #Succession at the 2024 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/lrczdSXEfOJanuary 8, 2024 See more

Matthew Macfadyen was the first of the cast to take home an award for his role, winning his first-ever Golden Globe for his performance as Tom Wambsgans. Or, excuse me, "Tom Wambsgans CEO," as the actor noted in his acceptance speech, adding, "God help us all."

"I just adored every second playing with the wonderful human grease stain that is Tom Wambsgans," Macfadyen said in his speech, before thanking creator Jesse Armstrong and the show's creative team, including the "cast who I've missed very much."

Alan Ruck also made his return to the red carpet for the Globes, just two months after a car accident where he sustained injuries to his leg (hence his using a cane at the awards show). He was joined at the event by his wife, The Killing actress Mireille Enos. For his look, Ruck chose a sleek dark-gray tuxedo, featuring satin forest-green lapels and paired it with a matching green dress shirt.

For Succession's final award of the night, the entire cast joined creator Jesse Armstrong onstage to accept the Globe for Best Television Series - Drama. In his speech, Armstrong shouted out the show's "subtle and supple cast," and also acknowledged the "bittersweet" decision to end the series on season 4.

"We decided this was the right time to end the show, and that was very bittersweet.," he added. "...Things like this make it rather sweeter, so thank you very much indeed."

Thankfully for fans, tonight won't be the last night we'll see the whole family together. They're all expected to repeat tonight's antics at next week's Emmys, where they're expected to sweep most of their 27 nominations.