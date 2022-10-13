Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Netflix's latest hit series is a YA horror show from one of the streamer's favorite collaborators. Created by The Haunting of Hill House director Mike Flanagan and based on the Christopher Pike novel of the same name, The Midnight Club follows a group of terminally ill youth living in hospice, who meet every night and swap scary stories. Beyond the club's stacked cast of newcomers and rising stars, the series also depicts each of the young patients' creepy tales, meaning there's plenty of room for Flanagan's favorite actors to make appearances. Read on to meet the actors and characters.

The Club

Iman Benson as Ilonka

(Image credit: Eike Schroter/Netflix)

Ilonka's world is rocked when she's diagnosed with thyroid cancer, which disrupts her senior year and her plans to attend Stanford. She discovers Brightcliffe while researching cures and treatments, and enters the program to investigate an mysterious past case where a resident walked out with a clean bill of health.

Atlanta native Benson started out as a child actress, making her television debut alongside Nia Long and Mike Epps in the 2016 sitcom Uncle Buck. She also starred in Kenya Barris' Netflix comedy #BlackAF, and the streamer's teen sitcom Alexa & Katie. Her next project is a new film adaptation of War of the Worlds, where she'll star alongside Ice Cube and Eva Longoria.

Ruth Codd as Anya

(Image credit: Eike Schroter/Netflix)

Anya, Ilonka's new roommate at Brightcliffe, was born in Ireland and is a lower-leg amputee. She's nihilistic and holds everyone at a distance, but she cares more than she lets on.

Codd is best known for Tik Tok, where she had 672,000 followers, shared funny stories about her life growing up in Ireland, and spoke candidly about her disability. She worked as a barber and make-up artist before she joined the cast of The Midnight Club with no prior acting experience (she's since deleted her Tik Tok). After her stunning performance as Anya, the newcomer will appear in Flanagan's next show, The Fall of the House of Usher.

Igby Rigney as Kevin

(Image credit: Eike Schroter/Netflix)

Kevin is the first kid Ilonka meets at Brightcliffe, who's been there for four months and was diagnosed with Leukemia. He's charming and loves music, and the duo become fast friends.

Rigney made his Flanagan-verse debut in Midnight Mass (opens in new tab), where he played teenage altar boy Warren Flynn. He previously attended Pace University in New York, where he studied film history and psychology while also acting (opens in new tab) in films including 2020's Joe Bell and 2021's F9: The Fast Saga. He'll next join Codd in The Fall of the House of Usher.

Annarah Cymone as Sandra

(Image credit: Eike Schroter/Netflix)

Cymone plays Sandra, a Midnight Club member who is soft-spoken and anxious, but will stand up for her religious beliefs. The Statesville, North Carolina, native previously starred in Midnight Mass as Leeza, the devout teen who received one of the show's first miracles. She also previously acted in the 2021 film Caged.

William Chris Sumpter as Spencer

(Image credit: Eike Schroter/Netflix)

Sumpter plays Spencer, a gay man who has HIV and faces daily stigma because of public perception about the disease in the '90s. Spence is the warm life of the party, who sees the Midnight Club as his found family.

The 20-year-old actor got his start in musical theater, joining the Broadway production of Matilda at age 11. He's also starred in the dance film NYC Dreams, and appeared in the STARZ hit Power as Young James "Ghost" St. Patrick.

Adia as Cheri

(Image credit: Eike Schroter/Netflix)

Cheri is a member of the Midnight Club who "rides for free" because she's afraid to share stories in the early episodes. She's loving and caring, but she's also known for her fantastic, unbelievable anecdotes about her life before Brightcliffe. The Midnight Club is Adia's first-ever role.

Aya Furukawa as Natsuki

(Image credit: Eike Schroter/Netflix)

Natsuki is a Brightcliffe patient who prefers horror stories and often holds her emotions under the surface. Furukawa—who uses the pronouns she/they—was born in Vancouver, Canada, and is fluent in both English and Japanese. They previously appeared in the Netflix shows Brand New Cherry Flavor and The Baby-Sitters Club, where they played Claudia’s sister Janine. They're also set to appear in Flanagan's forthcoming show The Fall of the House of Usher.

Sariyan Sapkota as Amesh

(Image credit: Eike Schroter/Netflix)

Amesh was the new kid in the club before Ilonka joins, and he's a passionate gamer and jokester. Sapkota is another newcomer making his television debut in The Midnight Club, and he'll join Codd, Rigney, and Furukowa in The Fall of the House of Usher.

The Hospice

Heather Langenkamp as Dr. Georgina Stanton

(Image credit: Eike Schroter/Netflix)

Dr. Stanton is the kind and empathetic head of Brightcliffe, who founded the hospice after losing her son to a long-term illness. She doles out both wisdom and tough love to the young patients, though the caretaker also seems to be keeping secrets about the hospice's mysterious history.

Langenkamp is a horror legend, who's best known for playing final girl Nancy Thompson in the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. She has also acted on the '80s sitcoms Just the Two of Us and Growing Pains, as well as the film Star Trek Into Darkness and the Ryan Murphy anthology American Horror Story: Freak Show.

Zach Gilford as Mark

(Image credit: Eike Schroter/Netflix)

Gilford plays Mark, a nurse practitioner at Brightcliffe who deeply cares for the patients and is always upbeat, though sometimes corny. The actor previously starred in Midnight Mass as Riley Flynn, and he's also known for his roles on the series Friday Night Lights, Parenthood, and Good Girls. He'll also appear in The Fall of the House of Usher.

Matt Biedel as Tim

(Image credit: Eike Schroter/Netflix)

Ilokna's supportive foster father Tim is played by Biedel, another Flanagan alum who portrayed Sturge in Midnight Mass. The actor has appeared in dozens of television series, with his other Netflix credits including Altered Carbon, The Umbrella Academy (opens in new tab), Narcos: Mexico, and the forthcoming The Fall of the House of Usher.

Samantha Sloyan as Shasta

(Image credit: Eike Schroter/Netflix)

Shasta is a naturopathic healer who lives near Brightcliffe Hospice. She meets Ilonka in the woods and encourages the young patient on her journey to get better. Sloyan is best known among Flanagan fans for playing Bev Keane in Midnight Mass, and also played Leigh Crain in The Haunting of Hill House. Meanwhile, Shonda Rhimes fans will recognize her as Dr. Penelope Blake on Grey's Anatomy and Jeanine Lock on Scandal. Also, count her in for The Fall of the House of Usher.

Flanagan Favorites

Rahul Kohli

(Image credit: Eike Schroter/Netflix)

Our favorite Flanagan collaborator makes an appearance in episode 5 (and that's all we'll say in case you haven't caught up). Kohli acted in the series iZombie and Supergirl before his star-making turn as Owen in The Haunting of Bly Manor. He worked with Flanagan again on Midnight Mass, playing the kind Sheriff Hassan. And yes, he'll also appear in The Fall of the House of Usher.

Henry Thomas as Freedom Jack

(Image credit: Eike Schroter/Netflix)

Thomas, who appears in Natsuki's story in episode 8, is a longtime Flanagan collaborator. He first worked with the director on the 2016 film Ouija: Board of Evil and 2017's Gerald's Game, before starring in The Haunting of Hill House as the younger version of Hugh Crain. He's appeared in each of Flanagan's Netflix shows since, playing Henry Wingrave in Bly Manor and Ed Flynn in Midnight Mass. He also appeared in the director's 2019 adaptation of the Stephen King novel Doctor Sleep. Outside of his Flanagan-verse work, he's best known for playing Elliot in E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial when he was a kid.