Netflix has teamed up with horror master Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor) for a new chilling series. Midnight Mass, which premiered September 24 and has been lauded by Stephen King among other horror buffs, follows the residents of Crockett Island, a small island populated by just 127 people, as a new priest comes to the Catholic church and a series of supposed miracles follow. This moody meditation of religious fervor and mortality has a stacked cast, filled with both Flanagan regulars and new faces. Here's everything we know about the residents of Crockett Island.

Zach Gilford as Riley Flynn

EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

Riley is a recovering alcoholic and newfound atheist who has been released from prison following a car accident in which he killed a young woman. Wracked with guilt, he has returned to his hometown to stay with his family. Gilford has been a TV mainstay for over a decade, starring on Friday Night Lights (Saracen!), L.A.'s Finest, and Good Girls. Midnight Mass is his first time working with Flanagan, and he's already set to return in the directors' next show, The Midnight Club.

Hamish Linklater as Father Paul Hill

EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

Father Paul is a new priest who comes to Crockett Island's St. Patrick's Church to replace the elderly Monsignor Pruitt, who fell ill. Once he arrives, the people who take Communion begin healing from old aging and various injuries. Linklater has had a long career in TV, including roles on Fargo, Legion, The Newsroom, and The New Adventures of Old Christine. He also appeared in the Academy Award-nominated film The Big Short.

Kate Siegel as Erin Greene

EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

Greene is Crockett Island's prodigal daughter, who returns as an adult after running away from her abusive mother when she was a teenager. Siegel has starred in each of her husband Flanagan's Netflix shows so far, playing a starring role as Theo in The Haunting of Hill House, as well as his horror films Hush, Oculus, and Gerald's Game. Next she's set to appear in a TV adaptation of the fantasy romance film The Time Traveler's Wife.

Samantha Sloyan as Beverly Keane

EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

Bev Keane works with Erin as a teacher and asserts her steadfast religious beliefs and holier-than-thou superiority over the town. She also helped the previous Monsignor and welcomes Father Paul and his miracles. Sloyan is best know for her collaborations with Flanagan and fellow Netflix mega-producer Shonda Rhimes. She played the staffer accused of sleeping with Fitz on the early seasons of Scandal and a doctor on Season 12 of Grey's Anatomy, before joining the Flanagan-verse as Steve's wife in Hill House.

Rahul Kohli as Sheriff Hasan

EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

New town sheriff Hassan often finds himself at odds with Bev Keane and the town's growing Catholic fervor as he tries to raise his son as a Muslim. Kohli has a breakout role as Owen in The Haunting of Bly Manor. He also has a large fan base from his roles on the CW superhero shows iZombie and Supergirl, as well as his stint voicing Scarecrow on Harley Quinn.

Rahul Abburi as Ali Hassan

Netflix

Ali is new on the island, though he's already become friends with Warren Flynn and some other altar boys. He gradually becomes interested in the miracles at St. Patrick's. Abburi is also a newcomer, with his only other credits being the YouTube Red series Good Game and the thriller film Killer Ransom.

Annabeth Gish as Dr. Sarah Gunning

EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

Sarah is the skeptical doctor who feels stifled by the small town, though she stays to take care of her ailing mother. Gish has had an impressive acting career, with appearances on shows and films including Mystic Pizza, The X-Files, The West Wing, and Pretty Little Liars. She joined the Flanagan-verse in Hill House, as the creepy housekeeper Mrs. Dudley.

Henry Thomas as Ed Flynn

EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

Ed is Riley's old-fashioned, fisherman father, who has a tough relationship with his eldest son. Thomas started acting as a child, getting his first big role as Elliot in E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial. He's stacked up acting credits since, most recently working with Flanagan on Hill House, Bly Manor, and the film adaptation of Stephen King's Doctor Sleep.

Kristin Lehman as Annie Flynn

EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

Annie is Riley's optimistic, spiritual mother, who tries to bring him back to the church now that he's back home. Lehman has starred in a bunch of shows, including Felicity, The Killing, and Motive. Before Midnight Mass, she had a significant role as wealthy Meth Miriam Bancroft in the first season of Netflix's sci-fi epic Altered Carbon.

Igby Rigney as Warren Flynn

EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

Riley's younger brother Warren is a playful but kind-hearted teenager who works as an altar boy at the church. Rigney is a newcomer who only has a few acting credits besides Midnight Mass, including a guest spot on an episode of Blue Bloods and a small part in F9: The Fast Saga.

Annarah Cymone as Leeza Scarborough

EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

Leeza is a devout teen and the daughter of Crockett Island's mayor. She was shot and paralyzed in a hunting accident, and she receives one of the show's first miracles, regaining feeling in her legs. Midnight Mass is newcomer Cymone's first TV role, and she's also set to star in Flanagan's upcoming series The Midnight Club.

Robert Longstreet as Joe Collie



EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

Collie is the town pariah and an alcoholic who struggles with his past mistakes, which include the hunting accident that left Leeza paralyzed. Longstreet is a veteran actor and another repeat actor from Flanagan's shows, playing Mr. Dudley in Hill House and appearing in Doctor Sleep. He's also recently appeared in Judas and the Black Messiah, Halloween Kills, and Aquaman.

