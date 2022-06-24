The Cast of 'Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area': Your Guide

A year after the international hit Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) ended, a Korean spin on the hi-tech Robin Hood story is coming to Netflix. In Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area, fans will see a version of the original show's epic heist taking place in the same fictional universe, where North and South Korea are on the brink of reunification after 80 years. A new Professor (Yoo Ji-tae) has a meticulous plan to steal four trillion won ($3 billion) of the new unified currency straight from the Korea Unified Mint, before a joint police taskforce can stop him.

The crew of thieves have the same names and roles as the original show, but with new personalities and backstories that complicate the similar, yet very different, heist. Here's what we know about the stacked cast of Money Heist: Korea, which includes up-and-coming stars, a popular variety show personality, and one of the standout actors from Squid Game.

Yoo Ji-tae as The Professor

The Professor is the brains of the heist, who gathered the team of thieves together and spent years thinking of every possible scenario for the revolutionary robbery. He leads the team from outside the mint, and gives them orders based on his own strict principles.

Yoo is best known for acting in films, including the romance One Fine Spring Day and Park Chan-wook's revenge film Oldboy. He also starred in the Korean dramas When My Love Blooms and Healer.

Park Hae-soo as Berlin

Berlin, who leads the thieves inside the mint, is a North Korean prisoner who escaped after living in a concentration camp for 24 years. While the Professor believes in treating hostages humanely, the rebellious ex-convict wants to use fear to gain absolute control over the hostages and his team.

Park is best known for playing white-collar criminal Cho Sang-woo, a.k.a. Player 218, in the Netflix mega-hit Squid Game. He previously starred in the drama Prison Playbook, and the films Time to Hunt and Yaksha: Ruthless Operations.

Jeon Jong-soo as Tokyo

Tokyo grew up in North Korea and served in the army before moving to South Korea hoping to start a better life. After being scammed and discriminated against, the young woman is on the verge of giving up when the Professor asks her to join the heist.

Rising star Jeon had her film debut acting alongside Steven Yeun in Burning, and won a Baeksang Arts Award for her lead role in the thriller The Call. After Money Heist, she's set to star in the survival drama Bargain and the Netflix project Ballerina.

Lee Hyun-woo as Rio

Rio is the talented hacker of the team, who changed career paths toward crime after dropping out of medical school. Lee started out as a child actor in historical dramas including The Great Queen Seondok and The Return of Iljimae, before going on to play the lead the drama The Liar and His Lover. He also previously played a hacker in the film The Con Artists, an a North Korean spy in the film Secretly Greatly.

Lee Won-jong as Moscow

Moscow is an expert miner who's in charge of building a tunnel under the mint. He's also a kind man and a devoted father to his son Denver. Lee's a prolific film and drama actor who had appeared in the dramas Rustic Period, Hidden Identity, Vampire Prosecutor, Strongest Deliveryman, and Uncontrollably Fond.

Kim Ji-hoon as Denver

Moscow's hard-headed son Denver is a notorious gangster and fighter, who can't seem to stay out of trouble. Kim made his debut as a drama actor in 2002 and gained a lot of buzz last year his performance as villain Baek Hee-sung in the thriller drama Flower of Evil. He's also set to appear in the upcoming Netflix project Ballerina, as well as the Netflix drama Love to Hate You.

Jang Yoon-ju as Nairobi

Nairobi is a charming con-woman who has extensive experience with counterfeits, which comes in handy in the mint. Jang is one of the most successful models in South Korea, who made her debut in 1997 and previously hosted Korea's Next Top Model (including the season where Squid Game's HoYeon Jung was a runner-up). She made her acting debut in the action film Veteran and also starred in the drama Perfume.

Lee Kyu-ho as Oslo and Kim Ji-hun as Helsinki

Helsinki and Oslo are the muscle of the team, two ethnic Koreans who are former members of a Chinese gang. Lee has been a prolific actor since his debut in 2002, with roles in Healer, Dr. Romantic, and The Fiery Priest. Kim made his debut in 2012 and has appeared in Chimera, The Good Detective, and Stranger.

Kim Yun-jin as Seon Woo-jin

South Korean negotiator Seon Woo-jin is brought in to get the hostages out unharmed, and ends up in a battle of wits against the Professor. Kim is a Korean-American actress who starred in all six seasons of Lost and the ABC soap Mistresses. She also appeared in hit Korean movies including Shiri, Ardor, and Ode to My Father.

Kim Seung-oh as Cho Moo-hyuk

Representing North Korea on the police taskforce team is Cho Moo-hyuk, a former special agent who clashes with Woo-jin. Kim has starred in films including The Man from Nowhere and The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure, as well as dramas like Secret Garden and Fight For My Way.

Park Myoung-hoon as Jo Young-min

Among the hostages is Jo Young-min, the arrogant director of the mint who makes things harder with his escape attempts. Park is best known for playing the hidden man in the basement in Parasite, as well as his roles in Crash Landing on You and Eve.