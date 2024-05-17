There has never been more reason to say, "That's hot." For the first time in nearly two decades, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are set to star in a reality show. The two 2000s fashion icons and legendary socialites will return to the screen, 17 years after their hit The Simple Life went off the air in 2007 following its five-season run.

Fans began speculating that Hilton and Richie were up to something in early May when they posted throwback photos of themselves on Instagram with their longtime nicknames in the caption, writing, "From Day 1: Sill and Bill." Weeks later, they officially confirmed a new project was in the works when they posted a trailer featuring a static screen on an old TV set. "New Era. Same Besties," they wrote in the caption, teasing that their new show is "coming soon to Peacock."

Fans of Hilton, Richie, and The Simple Life should surely be excited—but it's since been reported that their new Peacock show won't be a reboot of their classic '00s reality series. With the duo's return to the screen due out soon, we're breaking down everything there is to know about their new project.

When will Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's new show be released?

According to Deadline, which reported that Peacock confirmed Hilton and Richie's upcoming show is not The Simple Life 2.0, there are no concrete details regarding the series at this time. That being said, no release date has been announced.

"It’s been 20 years since Paris and I worked together.We wanted to celebrate that. I can’t tell you too much right now, but we’ve worked together to create something very special and exciting," Richie told Good Morning America on May 15.

Deadline also stated that "more info will be coming soon," so we'd guess that episodes may be scheduled to premiere late this summer or in the fall.

What will Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's new show be about?

Without any formal announcement, it's all speculation what Hilton and Richie's follow-up to The Simple Life will be. Considering they teased a "New Era" for the BFFS, it seems likely that the show will have an entirely different concept from their aughties hit.

As reality show devotees and '00s pop culture fans will remember, their original show, which debuted on FOX in 2003 before changing networks to E!, saw them participating in manual labor outside their comfort zones.

Both socialites/entrepreneurs have since starred in their own reality shows post-The Simple Life. Richie appeared in the short-lived Candidly Nicole, from 2014 to 2015, which admittedly had more of a comedic, scripted bent. Hilton, meanwhile, has hosted everything from a competition series (Paris Hilton's My New BFF) to a cooking shows (Cooking with Paris) to more candid shows about her life (Paris in Love).

Given their TV history, we'd guess that their upcoming series will put them in an entirely different scenario to try something new together.

How can you watch Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's new show?

Hilton and Richie's new reality show will stream on NBC's streaming platform, Peacock, so you'll need a subscription to tune in. The streamer has a handful of special offers, but its most common Premium plan is available for $5.99/month and their ad-free Premium Plus option is available for $11.99/month.

Is 'The Simple Life' streaming?

The Simple Life isn't currently available to stream, but individual episodes or full seasons are available to rent and purchase on Prime Video and Apple TV+. Once our favorite socialites' new show debuts on Peacock, we'd bet that the platform will acquire the licensing rights to stream the classic '00s reality show, so fans can tune into their original series as they watch the new one.