'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Season 2: Everything We Know

The latest teen drama reboot to check out (and probably obsess over) is HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. The spin-off of the 2010s pop culture phenomenon (which aired on ABC Family-turned-Freeform) premiered last week and has already garnered praise from fans and critics for its unique, slasher-influenced spin on A and the more mundane but still dramatic conflicts that affect the new cast of Liars (opens in new tab).

The first season presents a multi-generational mystery, as a new A goes after four girls from the blue-collar town of Millwood, Pennsylvania, punishing them for the sins of their mothers' teenage antics in the Y2K era. Though the show has just begun, its unique release schedule of multiple episodes per week is prompting fans to race through the series. Here's what we know so far about a possible season 2.

Has 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' been renewed for a Season 2?

So far, HBO Max has not given word whether Original Sin is getting a second season, probably because it's still too early to gauge streaming metrics. The spin-off took its time to arrive on-screen; it was first announced all the way back in 2020, when it was only three years after the Pretty Little Liars finale and the reboot seemed a bit too quick. (By comparison, Gossip Girl 2.0 came out nine years after the original's 2012 finale.) Original Sin ended up arriving five years after PLL's swan song.

Judging by the hype that still exists around the Pretty Little Liars franchise (try playing "Secrets" anywhere in public and a fan will probably pop up), HBO Max likely has plans for Original Sin to go for at least two or three seasons. After all, a new, intriguing A mystery has been set up, and we probably won't find out who they are anytime soon.

As for that renewal, we likely won't have to wait long for news. After the three-episode premiere on July 28, HBO Max will drop the next two episodes on August 4, two more on August 11, and the final three on August 18. The show's ratings and a decision on season 2 will hopefully come soon after the finale.

Which of the cast would return for Season 2?

Even though the series has just begun, it's pretty much guaranteed that the five new Liars (played by Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco) will star on the series until its final episode. The original PLL made stars of its main fivesome, who all survived through to the finale, even when one of them (Alison) was supposed to be dead from the premiere (and that's not adding in Mona). Also, the number one rule of 21st century teen franchises is that the main cast never dies. So we'll probably see plenty of Imogen, Tabby, Faran, Noa, and Mouse going forward.