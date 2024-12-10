Netflix's new Korean reality show Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die is the streamer's latest heart-racing competition. Created by A Clean Sweep producer Chang Si-won, the sports series follows in the tradition of Culinary Class Wars, The Devil's Plan, and The Influencer, bringing the intensity of Physical: 100 (not to mention some of the contestants) to an unexpected niche. This time, the reality show is set in the world of competitive rugby.

While rugby is still a minor sport in Korea (similar to its presence in the U.S.), after watching the sport for the first time, Chang decided to bring the "inspiring, emotional and admirable" sport to a global audience." Over the 14-episode season, seven teams—Yonsei University, Korea University, Korea Armed Forces Athletic Corps, OK Man Rugby Club, POSCO E&C, Hyundai Glovis, and KEPCO—compete for the title of the strongest rugby team in Korea, as well as a prize of 300 million won (about $200,000).

In addition to showcasing rugby, the series also highlights the sportsmanship and determination of its athletes, who include college students, semi-professional players, national team members, and Olympians. Read on to meet some of the fierce contestants on Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die.

Emosi Labati (Hyundai Glovis)

Emosi Labati, 20, is a Fijian player who first came to South Korea to play high school rugby in 2019, before joining the Hyundai Glovis team in 2023. In an interview with Korean JoongAng Daily, he revealed his dream is to become the Son Heung-min of rugby and "secure Korea’s first win at the Olympics" as a naturalized player.

Jeong Yeon-sik (Hyundai Glovis)

Jeong Yeon-sik, 31, has played on South Korea's national teams for the rugby union and rugby sevens divisions. He was part of the team that won a silver medal at the 2022 Asian Games. Jeong joined Rugged Rugby as part of his team Hyundai Glovis, where he's played since 2020.

Lee Yeong-woon (OKMan)

Lee Yeong-woon competes in Rugged Rugby along with his team OKMan Rugby Club, which was formed in 2023. The newest team in the competition, they're often underestimated on the Netflix series.

Na Kwan-young (KEPCO)

Na Kwan-young is an essential player on KEPCO, a frontrunner team in the Netflix competition. During the Rugged Rugby press conference, he said, "I'm happy we can introduce rugby through Netflix. This was the most desperate match I've ever played, as we might become the representative image of Korean rugby. I feel a sense of responsibility."

Chang Yong-heung (KEPCO)

Chang Yong-heung made his first appearance on Netflix earlier this year, competing in the second season of Physical: 100. Chang has been a member of the South Korean national team since 2014; after withdrawing from Physical: 100 to prepare for the 2022 Asian Games, the team took home its first silver medal in 17 years.

Oh Ji-myung (POSCO)

Oh Ji-myung plays on Rugged Rugby as part of his team POSCO E&C, which is known as the representative "power rugby" team in Korea. During a press conference for the show, he said, "I'm glad we can promote Korean rugby through the Netflix platform. We aimed for the championship, wanting to become the protagonists," per The Korea Times.

Seo Woo-hyeon (Yonsei)

Seo Woo-hyeon, 21, is the captain of the Yonsei University rugby team, a highly respected team that competes in the country's semi-pro rugby league. Yonsei also has a decades-long rivalry against Korea University, which plays out on the show.