Physical: 100 has returned for another nail-biting competition that tests the physical (and mental) limits of 100 fitness fanatics. The hit reality Netflix Korean series premiered last year and quickly found an audience of obsessed fans (guilty), thanks to both its super-intense challenges—from one-on-one wrestling matches to team contests to pull a 4,000-pound ship—to the sweet sportsmanship and camaraderie between the season 1 contestants. Netflix promised that season 2 would raise the bar with more difficult rounds and an even more impressive cast, and so far the new episodes are kicking off a stellar season of Korean entertainment.

The cast of Physical: 100 season 2 includes several superstars of both national and international fame, including legendary athletes, Olympic gold medalists, pro bodybuilders, and top influencers. And like with season 1, several contestants are introducing little-known sports and professions to a global audience. Read on to get to know some of the standout cast of Physical: 100 season 2, and find out where they stand at the end of Round 1.

Warning: Spoilers for Physical: 100 season 2, episodes 1-3.

Active

Amotti

A post shared by 아모띠 A photo posted by amottivation on

Amotti is a Crossfitter who hosts his own fitness YouTube channel, which has more than 145,000 subscribers. He's best known for training at the popular Sweat on Seoul gym, which counts several fitness YouTubers as members, including Physical: 100 season 1 cast members Yun Sung-bin and Caro.

Andre Jin

A post shared by 안드레진 Andre Jin Coquillard A photo posted by andre.jin_ on

Coquillard was born in Seoul to an American father and South Korean mother, former model Kim Dong-su. He is the first naturalized foreign player on South Korea's national rugby team, and he represented the country at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He also played rugby in college while attending U.C. Berkeley.

Chong Te-se

A post shared by 鄭 大世 A photo posted by chong_tese on

Chong is a Zainichi Korean soccer player, who was born in Tokyo to a South Korean father and a North Korean mother; he identifies as North Korean. He has played professional soccer in Japan, Korea, and Germany. He also played in the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2008 East Asian Football Championships, as part of the North Korean national team.

Go Min-jung

A post shared by 고민정 (Go min jung) A photo posted by go_mj_ on

Go is a Crossfit athlete who has nearly 80,000 followers on Instagram. She also runs her own YouTube channel.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hong Beom-seok

A post shared by 홍범석 A photo posted by hongbeomseok_ on

Hong is a familiar face to Physical: 100 viewers since he's appearing on the show for the second time. He's a former firefighter who won first place in the 2018 World Firefighters Championships, and he was a special forces soldier in the Korean military for 10 years. He has also appeared on the shows Steel Troops 3, The Soldiers, and King of Wrestling.

Hong Da-eun

A post shared by 홍다은 A photo posted by hongda_16 on

Per her Instagram bio, Hong is an arborist, and a rope course and adventure park trainer. Per her Physical: 100 intro, arborists "climb trees that are deep in the forest and over 20 meters tall, and do things such as pruning, collecting seeds, and and basically anything related to trees."

Hwang Choong-won

A post shared by 황충원 A photo posted by generalhwang on

Hwang is a heavy equipment operator and Crossfit athlete who is best known for appearing in the first season of the Korean variety show The Iron Squad. He has since become a TV personality and influencer, also appearing in the shows King of Wrestling and Steel Ball: Dodgeball Worker.

Joo Min-kyung

A post shared by 주민경(Joo Minkyung) A photo posted by jo2mk on

Joo is a professional arm wrestler and member of the Korean national arm wrestling team. He's won several gold medals in national competitions, and he previously won the JTBC competition show Over the Top.

Jung Dae-jin

A post shared by 정대진 A photo posted by superbody__jin on

Jung is a sports model and bodybuilder who goes by the nickname "Superbody Jin." He has won several competitions, including scoring at the Pro level three times at NABBA Korea, the country's biggest fitness contest. He also runs his own fitness YouTube channel, which has featured appearances from several of the other Physical: 100 season 2 contestants over the past few months.

Jung Ji-hyun

A post shared by 정지현 A photo posted by jung_jihyun83 on

Jung is a former wrestler who won a gold medal while representing the South Korean national wrestling team at the 2004 Olympics in Athens. He's currently a YouTuber who also runs a wrestling and circuit training gym in Seoul's Gangnam neighborhood.

Jung You-in

A post shared by 정유인 A photo posted by youin_jung on

Jung is a professional swimmer and former member of the Korean national swimming team. She has won 18 gold medals in national competitions, per her Physical: 100 intro. She finished second in the 100m freestyle at the Olympic trials, and while she did not join the Korean team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she did serve as a commentator for the broadcaster SBS. She was also a regular cast member on the variety show Sporty Sisters.

Justin Harvey

A post shared by Justin John Harvey 저스틴 하비 A photo posted by justin.irrelevance on

Harvey is a South African actor who made his big-screen debut in the Korean thriller The Witch: Part 2. The Other One. He also appeared in the 2020 variety show Welcome, First Time in Korea? In an interview with The Korea Herald, he said his goal is "to be the main lead in a Korean production as a foreigner, speaking in Korean, just like [Decision to Leave actress] Tang Wei."

Kang Young-seo

A post shared by 강영서 Olympian 🇰🇷⛷ A photo posted by youngseo_kang on

Kang is an alpine skier and the youngest Korean female athlete to represent the country in alpine skiing at the Olympics. She participated in three Olympics in a row (Sochi, Pyeongchang, and Beijing), and she has won several medals in both Korea's National Winter Sports Game and the Asian Games. She recently published her first book, a memoir about her life as a skiing athlete.

Kim Dam-bi

A post shared by 김담비 l KIM DAM BI 🇰🇷 A photo posted by 0728_db on

Kim is a former competitive weightlifter who attended Korea National Sport University. She runs a YouTube channel where she documents her ongoing fitness journey and day-to-day life.

Kim Dong-hyun

A post shared by 김동현[Dong Hyun Kim] A photo posted by stungunkim on

In the sports world, Kim is best known as a retired MMA fighter, who competed in the UFC's welterweight class and earned many nicknames, including "Stun Gun" and "Cicada." He's since become well known in Korea's entertainment industry, appearing on countless variety shows including Amazing Saturday, Law of the Jungle, Master in the House, The Return Of Superman, The Great Escape, and The Iron Squad.

Kim Ji-eun

A post shared by 김지은 (KimJiEun) A photo posted by _6.16_ on

Kim is a track-and-field athlete who is a two-time national champion and an Asian Championships bronze medalist, per World Athletics. She also runs an Instagram with over 100,000 followers and partners with brands including New Balance and Oakley.

Kim Min-su

A post shared by IFBBPRO 타노스 김민수 A photo posted by ifbbpro_thanos on

Kim is a bodybuilder who is perhaps better known by his nickname, the "Korean Thanos." He's a Pro in the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB), and he competed in the prestigious Mr. Olympia competition in 2020. He's also a YouTuber, former Special Forces officer, and an amateur rugby player.

Lee Jae-yoon

A post shared by 이재윤 Lee Jae Yoon A photo posted by goomapapa on

Lee is a Toronto-born actor who made his debut in the 2000s. He's best known for starring in dramas including Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo, Mother, Alice, Another Miss Oh, Cruel City, Ghost, and My Love By My Side. He's also a fitness enthusiast who has a brown belt in jiu-jitsu.

Lee Jang-kun

A post shared by JANG KUN LEE | 이장군 🇰🇷 A photo posted by jangkun_lee_kabaddi on

Lee is a Korean national athlete and Asian Games medalist in kabaddi, a contact team sport which originated in India. On Physical: 100, he shares that some of his nicknames from competing in India include the "Korean King" and "BTS of India." He's also appeared on variety shows including King of Wrestling and Let's Play Soccer.

Lee Won-hee

A post shared by 이원희 A photo posted by judo_is_leewonhee on

Lee is a legendary Judo champion, who won the gold medal at several competitions, including the 2004 Athens Olympics, 2003 Asian Championships, 2003 World Championships, and 2006 Asian Games. As shared on Physical: 100, he was nicknamed "Mr. Ippon" for winning 43 games by ippon, out of a 48-game winning streak. He has also been a professor at his alma matter Yongin University, as well as the head coach of the South Korean Women's Judo National Team.

Lim Soo-jin

A post shared by IFBB FIGURE PRO 임수진 A photo posted by lim_flower on

Lim is an IFBB Pro bodybuilder who has won multiple competitions including NABBA Korea and Haeundae Body Fitness. She documents her fitness journey on Instagram, and also runs a separate account for her puppy.

Park Ha-yan

A post shared by 박하얀 A photo posted by hayan_0611 on

Park is a former national handball player, who documents her day-to-day life as a fitness enthusiast and dog mom on Instagram. She has also been featured in a Nike Seoul campaign, featuring co-star Kim Dong-hyun and trainer Yerin Kim.

Power Who Yami

Yami is a cosplayer who does not have a large digital presence, other than a Twitter account where he shares his love of costumes. He's a huge fan of anime, proven when he dressed up as Roronoa Zoro from One Piece for his Physical: 100 introduction.

Sim Yu-ri

A post shared by 심유리 シンユリ A photo posted by yuri__94 on

Sim is a professional MMA fighter and the former champion of the Korean Road Fighting Championship (Road FC), in the atomweight division. In 2016, she came in second place while representing Korea at the Cheongju World Martial Arts Masterships, per SPOTV News. She's also an amateur Crossfitter, and a former ambassador for Lululemon.

Eliminated

Emmanuel

A post shared by 𝗜𝗙𝗕𝗕𝗣𝗥𝗢 𝗦𝗛𝗔𝗜𝗕𝗨 𝗘𝗠𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗨𝗘𝗟 (샤이부 엠마누엘) A photo posted by _charles_emmy_ on

Shaibu Emmanuel is a fitness model and IFBB Pro bodybuilder, who was born in Nigeria and currently lives in Korea. He also runs a YouTube fitness channel. He was eliminated in his close-call one-on-one match with Kim Dong-hyun.

Kang So-yeon

A post shared by 강소연 Kang So Yeon A photo posted by kangsoyeon__ on

Kang is a model, entrepreneur, and TV personality who rose to fame while appearing on the first season of Netflix's Single's Inferno. Since then, she has partnered with several companies as an influencer, launched her own gym called HitFit Boxing, and regularly posted on her sports-themed vlog channel. The former K-pop idol also released the single "Loca Loca" in June 2022. She was eliminated in her unseen one-on-one match on Physical: 100 season 2.

Kim Hee-hyun

A post shared by 김희현 A photo posted by ballet_hh on

Kim is a professional ballet dancer for the Seoul Metropolitan Ballet. He's a former soloist for Korea's National Ballet, and he also founded the Billy Ballet Studio in Seoul. He's also well-known for his marriage to solo K-pop singer Lim Jeong-hee, also known as J-Lim. He was eliminated in his one-on-one match versus rugby player Chang Yong-heung.

Lee Jang-jun

A post shared by LEE JANGJUN A photo posted by jangjun_jjangsexyhotcute on

Lee is the main rapper of the K-pop boy group Golden Child, which made its debut in 2017. On Physical: 100, he reveals that he previously trained in taekwondo for a decade, winning numerous medals. The 27-year-old impressed his fellow players during his close one-on-one match against top-ranked player Hong Beom-seok.

Lee Kyu-ho

A post shared by 이규호 A photo posted by actor_leekyuho on

Lee is an actor and TV personality who's best known for playing Oslo in the Netflix remake Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area. He's been a prolific actor since 2012, and has also starred in dramas including Dr. Romantic, The Uncanny Counter, Taxi Driver, and Hot Stove League. He was eliminated in his one-on-one match versus Amotti.

Park Kwang-jae

A post shared by 박광재 A photo posted by kwangjae_park0910 on

Park is an actor and former basketball player who has appeared in several Netflix k-dramas and movies, including Kill Boksoon, Song of the Bandits, Kingdom, and Sweet Home, where he played the Protein Monster. Other works he's featured in recently include Moving, A Shop for Killers, Flower of Evil, The Roundup, Spiritwalker, and Alienoid. He was eliminated in his unseen one-on-one match.

Shin Soo-ji

A post shared by 신수지 A photo posted by shinsjsj on

Shin is a former member of Korea's national rhythmic gymnastics team and represented South Korean at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. She has also won silver and bronze medals at the Asian Championships. She's now a rhythmic gymnastics commentator, broadcaster, and professional bowler, as well as a TV personality appearing on several variety shows. She was eliminated in her one-on-one match versus Park Ha-yan.