Once again, a steamy hockey romance has taken over the internet. Prime Video debuted Off Campus on May 13, 2026, bringing Elle Kennedy's book series of the same name to life. Set at Briar University, the new series is centered on the stars of the school's famed hockey team, with each player getting their own love story a la Bridgerton. In season 1, team captain Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli) and musician Hannah Wells (Ella Bright)'s fake-dating arrangement brings the swoon-worthy drama.

It's no surprise that the highly anticipated show was an instant hit, with the romance adaptation getting acclaim from critics and fans. Luckily, Prime Video has already fast-tracked Briar U's spring semester. Below, read on for every update and clue on Off Campus season 2 so far, including which couple from the Off Campus cast will lead the new episodes.

The stars of the Briar Hawks, from left: Logan (Antonio Cipriano), Garrett (Belmont Cameli), Dean (Stephen Thomas Kalyn), and Tucker (Jalen Thomas Brooks). (Image credit: Liane Hentscher/ Prime)

Has 'Off Campus' been renewed for season 2?

Yes! Prime Video confirmed that Off Campus will return for season 2 in February 2026, three months before season 1's debut. The early renewal seems to have been a good call; official viewership numbers for Off Campus won't come out for a few days, but season 1 quickly took over the streamer's Top 10 list (as well as most social media feeds) upon release.

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"Off Campus captures the kind of emotionally charged, character-driven storytelling that truly resonates with our global Prime Video audience,” said Peter Friedlander, Amazon MGM Studios head of global TV, in the renewal announcement. “We have great confidence in the way Louisa has mastered this adaptation, and we’re excited to give fans even more of the romance, friendship, and heart that define the series.”

After stealing the spotlight as Hannah's (Ella Bright) best friend, Allie (Mika Abdalla) may lead the next installment. (Image credit: Liane Hentscher/Prime)

When will 'Off Campus' season 2 be released?

Viewers won't have to wait too long to return to Briar University! Thanks to that early renewal, the Off Campus team has already gotten a head start on season 2. Speaking to Variety on the day of the series premiere, creator Louisa Levy revealed that "all eight scripts are written" for the upcoming season. Meanwhile, stars Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli confirmed that they're scheduled to begin filming season 2 just days after the season 1 premiere.

Filming for season 1 took place from June to October 2025 in Canada, before the episodes arrived on Prime Video in May 2026. If season 2 follows the same schedule, the hockey romance's spring semester could begin in May 2026.

Bloom Books 'The Deal' by Elle Kennedy $17.70 at Bookshop

Which Elle Kennedy book will 'Off Campus' season 2 adapt?

Get ready for a shake-up. After moving up Dean (Stephen Kalyn) and Allie (Mika Abdalla) to become season 1's secondary love story (the Scott and Kip of the season, if you will), the minds behind Off Campus have all but confirmed that season 2 will continue the couple's romance. This means that the rest of The Score, the third book in Elle Kennedy's series, will likely be adapted in Off Campus's second season.

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Mika Abdalla's Allie ends Off Campus season 1 in a messy love triangle. (Image credit: Liane Hentscher/Prime)

For non-readers, The Score mostly follows the same set-up featured in the back half of season 1: Aspiring actor Allie Hayes breaks up with her longtime boyfriend, Sean, because he doesn't support her dreams. After a night out, Allie ends up commiserating over the breakup with the womanizing Dean Di Laurentis. (They hook up that same night in the book, while the show stretches out their flirting.) Dean becomes hooked on Allie, and though she turns him down for a while, they eventually become friends and begin secretly hooking up, even spending Thanksgiving together.

Thanksgiving is where Off Campus takes a completely different direction than The Score, with Allie deciding that she and Dean should sleep with other people (because she's lowkey catching feelings). She goes through with it, hooking up with Hunter Davenport (Charlie Evans), a freshman hockey player who has beef with Dean. Off Campus season 1 ends with Dean and Hunter fighting in a cliffhanger twist that shocked fans of the book. (In The Score, Dean and Hunter have a sweet mentor-mentee relationship; Hunter later gets his own book in the Briar U spinoff book series.)

Though Off Campus includes many major plot points from The Score, there's still more to adapt in season 2. Dean and Allie both have individual storylines that aren't mentioned in season 1. These include Allie struggling to figure out her path after college (she's a senior in the book); Allie's dad's declining health; Dean's feud with his once-again coach Frank O'Shea, and his backstory with his high school girlfriend. Then there's the devastating turn that Dean and Allie's romance takes after tragedy strikes. (No spoilers, but if season 1 made you fond of Dean's football-playing bestie Beau Maxwell, maybe grab some tissues for season 2.)

We'll have to season how Off Campus fits in all of the above, plus the new drama with Hunter. (Not to mention a possible new secondary love story...)

Will 'Off Campus' season 2 also adapt 'The Mistake?'

While it seems very likely Dean and Allie will take the spotlight in Off Campus season 2, that still leaves the question of what will happen to the stars of the second book in Elle Kennedy's series, John Logan and Grace Ivers. Logan (Antonio Cipriano) plays a significant role in both season 1 and its source book, The Deal; he has a secret crush on Hannah, who, of course, ends up with his best friend Garrett. Grace only gets a brief mention in Off Campus season 1, but the show has already cast India Fowler to play Grace in season 2.

If season 2 follows a pattern of Off Campus exploring an upcoming couple as a secondary love story, then Grace and Logan's romance could fit in perfectly. Avoiding spoilers, Book 2, The Mistake, picks up right after The Deal; Logan, who is a junior, almost freshman Grace Ivers, before "a thoughtless mistake pushes her away," per the synopsis. When they return to Briar U as a senior and sophomore, respectively, Logan is determined to win Grace back, and she plans to make him work for it. The Off Campus team hasn't confirmed anything, but it would be very cute if season 2 features Grace and Logan's failed hookup, before season 3 focuses on their second-chance romance.

The showrunner has confirmed there's more to come from Hannah and Garrett's love story. (Image credit: Liane Hentscher/Prime)

Who in the 'Off Campus' cast will return for season 2?

Prime Video has yet to announce the cast for Off Campus season 2, but most of the show's main cast will likely return, including Mika Abdalla (Allie Hayes), Stephen Kalyn (Dean Di Laurentis), Antonio Cipriano (John Logan), Jalen Thomas Brooks (John Tucker), and Khobe Clarke (Beau Maxwell). There's also a good chance that Charlie Evans (Hunter Davenport) will return in a larger role after that finale cliffhanger.

We're also set to see more of Ella Bright (Hannah Wells) and Belmont Cameli (Garrett Graham) in Off Campus season 2. Series creator Louisa Levy confirmed to TV Guide that she's interested in "continuing where each of them have left off" in the next installment, as they try to figure out their futures after college and navigate their relationship.

Unfortunately, it seems that Off Campus will lose one of season 1's actors. Levy revealed that Josh Heuston won't return to play Justin Kohl in season 2. However, she added, "I love Josh, and I would not write him off if I can find a way to bring Justin back at some point. We never got a chance to meet Stella, who is the person he ends up with in the book. So maybe we'll find a way to fold him into a future season. We don't have him [available] next season, but never say never."

While we may see even more of Allie in season 2, get ready to meet fresh faces as well. (Image credit: Liane Hentscher/ Prime)

Who are the new cast members joining 'Off Campus' season 2?

It's almost time to meet Grace Ivers! Two weeks before Off Campus's premiere, Prime Video revealed that Fear Street: Prom Queen alum India Fowler would join the cast as a series regular. The star behind Logan revealed the news to Fowler in a social media clip where Antonio Cipriano invited her to join the Off Campus production in Vancouver.

Meanwhile, Prime Video also announced that Hamilton and Doctor Odyssey alum Phillipa Soo will play "Scarlett, a theatre artist who is guest-directing an original play in the college’s drama department." Theater, you say? Perhaps another hint that Dean and Allie will take the spotlight in season 2.