'Sweet Home' Will Return for Its Third and Final Season Very Soon

Before Squid Game became the most popular K-drama in the world, Sweet Home showed Netflix's potential as a destination for intense, must-watch Korean shows. The action-horror series, based on the webtoon of the same name, arrived on the streaming giant in December 2020, and became the first South Korean series ever to enter the top 10 in the United States, as well as reaching no. 1 in eight global regions. Now, three years later, season 2 has finally arrived on the streamer, expanding the monster-filled world past the end of the source material and introducing a changed world, as survivors Cha Hyun-su (Song Kang), Lee Eun-yu (Go Min-si), Seo Yi-kyung (Lee Si-young), and Pyeon Sang-wook (Lee Jin-uk) struggle to survive after the majority of the globe's population are transformed into gruesome monsters.

While tons of viewers are expected to check out the brutal world of Sweet Home for the first time upon season 2's release, longtime fans know that the sophomore season won't be the last of the series. In June 2022, Netflix announced that the monster drama was renewed for both its second and third season. So when will Sweet Home season 3 arrive on our screens? Read on for everything we know so far.

When will 'Sweet Home' season 3 come out?

The Sweet Home season 2 finale ends in several huge cliffhangers and surprises for fans, including a hint of when the series will return. In the final moments, an ending card reveals that season 3 will premiere in summer 2024. The quick return is due to seasons 2 and 3 being filmed back to back for over a year, with production coming to an end in March 2023.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Which of the cast will return for Season 3?

Warning: Spoilers for all of Sweet Home season 2 ahead. All of the surviving cast from season 2 are guaranteed to return for Sweet Home's final season, including Song Kang (Cha Hyun-su), Go Min-si (Lee Eun-yu), Jinyoung (Park Chan-young), Yoo Oh-seong (Tak In-hwan), Oh Jung-se (Dr. Lim), Kim Moo-yeol (Kim Young-hu), Kim Si-a (Ah-yi), and Lee Jin-uk (Pyeon Sang-wook/Jung Ui-Myeong). Though their characters both met their demises in season 2, Seo Yi-kyung (Lee Si-young) and Park Gyu-young (Yoon Ji-su) could also potentially show up again via flashback.

In the biggest surprise of the season, the last scene of the season 2 finale revealed that Lee Eun-hyuk (played by The Glory star Lee Do-hyun) did (kind of) survive the Green Home apartments' collapse at the end of season 1. The original cast member is expected to return in season 3, where we'll get answers for his return.