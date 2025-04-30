When Weak Hero Class 2 arrived on Netflix on April 25, 2025, fans waited nearly three years for the sophomore season quickly devoured the thriller K-drama. Adapted from the popular webtoon Weak Hero, the multi-season K-drama follows a clever student named Yeon Si-eun (Park Ji-hoon) as he battles school bullying and local turf wars, hoping to protect his friends. Though it's full of brutal fight scenes, the Netflix K-drama is as much a show about friendship as fighting, as the former loner Si-eun and his friends Baku (Ryeo-un), Gotak (Lee Min-jae), and Jun-tae (XO Kitty's Choi Min-yeong) teach each other about bravery and justice.

Weak Hero Class 2 ends with an epic brawl that brings the war between Si-eun's friend group and Na Baek-jin's gang, The Union, to an end, before a shocking mid-credits scene sets up a new threat for Si-eun to face as he completes his senior year. Below, read on for everything we know about a possible Weak Hero Class 3 so far, including the cast's hopes for the series's future.

Yeon Si-eun (Park Ji-hoon) ahead of the final battle in Weak Hero Class 2. (Image credit: Darae Lee/Netflix)

Has 'Weak Hero Class 3' been confirmed?

Netflix has yet to reveal Weak Hero's chances at a third season, but it has only been a few days since Class 2's debut. Although it's still early, the renewal odds are looking good based on fan response. When it debuted, Weak Hero Class 2 was the most-watched non-English show on Netflix globally, and it hit No. 1 on South Korea's Top 10 list.

The cast and crew of Weak Hero also seem very up for continuing Si-eun's story. In an interview with Time, director-writer You Su-min and executive producer Han Jun-hee said the show's return "depends on how much viewers love Class 2."

“After the final mixing of Class 2, director You and I had a drink and talked about what it would be like if we were to do the next story, but that's about it,” Han said of the show's future. “I think there are definitely stories left that we can do in a fun way...If there’s a Class 3, we are ready to cover the period from Si-eun's third year of high school to graduation.”

Baku (Ryeo-un) leads Eunjang against the Union in the Weak Hero Class 2 finale. (Image credit: Darae Lee/Netflix)

When would 'Weak Hero Class 3' come out?

It's impossible to guess when Weak Hero Class 3 could arrive without the official renewal, but we can look to Class 2's timeline. After Netflix announced in December 2023 that it would make the show's second season (Weak Hero Class 1 was produced by the Korean streamer Wavve), filming was reportedly in the first half of 2024 and concluded by June. Fingers crossed that viewers won't wait another three years for Class 3 to reach our screens if the series is renewed.

The Weak Hero Class 2 squad, from left: Go Hyun-tak (Lee Min-jae), Park Hu-min (Ryeo-un), Seo Jun-tae (Choi Min-yeong), and Yeon Si-eun (Park Ji-hoon). (Image credit: Darae Lee/Netflix)

Who in the 'Weak Hero' cast will return for season 3?

Warning: Spoilers for Weak Hero Class 2 ahead. Most of the main cast of Class 2 would be expected to return for a possible Weak Hero Class 3, including friends Park Ji-hoon (Yeon Si-eun), Choi Min-young (Seo Jun-tae), Ryeo-un (Park Hu-min, a.k.a. Baku), and Lee Min-jae (Go Hyeon-tak, a.k.a. Gotak), as well as Lee Jun-young (Geum Seong-jae) and Yu Su-bin (Choi Hyo-man).

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's unknown whether season 2's complicated villain Na Baek-jin, played by Bae Na-ra, would appear in Class 3. If he did, it would only be via flashback. Class 2's mid-credits scene revealed that Baek-jin was mysteriously killed, likely murdered by his adult boss, Cheongang crime kingpin Choi Chang-hee (played by Hospital Playlist’s Cho Jung-suk).

Cheongang leader Choi Chang-hee (Cho Jung-seok) would likely be the ultimate villain of Weak Hero Class 3. (Image credit: Darae Lee/Netflix)

Another character whose fate is in question is Ahn Su-ho, Si-eun's best friend, who was left comatose at the end of Class 1. The two teens have a heartwarming reunion in the Class 2 finale, with Si-eun introducing Su-ho to his new friends. Though Class 3 would enter uncharted territory plot-wise (more on that later), it's safe to say that every Weak Hero fan has their fingers crossed that Su-ho would join Si-eun's new friend group for the ultimate team-up in Class 3, including Park Ji-hoon himself.

"I think Su-ho would’ve loved Si-eun's friends," Park told Marie Claire ahead of Class 2's release. "In the webtoon, when Si-eun sees Baku, he’s reminded of Su-ho, so I think all the friends share the same vibe where [they'd form] a great group together. If there were a Weak Hero Class 3, I’m thinking what if all the friends come together to create this gang. I don't know if there's going to be a Class 3, but that's what I thought about."

Ahn Su-ho (Choi Hyun-wook) and Yeon Si-eun (Park Ji-hoon) in Weak Hero Class 1. (Image credit: Netflix)

What will 'Weak Hero Class 3' be about?

The Weak Hero K-drama has been an interesting exercise in adaptation so far. Class 1 serves as a sort of original prequel to the source webtoon, starting with Si-eun arriving at Eunjang High. Now, Class 2's eight episodes drastically condensed the events of the entire Weak Hero webtoon into one season, while taking several creative liberties. Some major story arcs and fan-favorite characters were entirely skipped, to the dismay of webtoon fans.

With Class 2's ending catching up to the webtoon's conclusion, Weak Hero Class 3 will likely be an entirely original story (similar to how Netflix is handling Alice in Borderland season 3). The death of Na Baek-jin sets up Choi Chang-hee and the Cheongang gang as the obvious antagonists going forward, and having Si-eun and co. face off against an adult crime syndicate would mean a more intense David and Goliath battle. Bringing Choi down would also be a natural conclusion for Si-eun's high school saga. (In Korea, high school only lasts three years.)

Geum Seong-je (Lee Jun-young) would be a wild card in a potential Weak Hero Class 3. (Image credit: Darae Lee/Netflix)

The wild-card character heading into Class 3 is Geum Seong-jae. Formerly Baku's second-hand in The Union, Seong-jae seems chaotic-neutral in this crime story. He follows Baek-jin's orders throughout the first half of Class 2, but after Geum-je was arrested and Baek-jin seemed more concerned with protecting the Union's secrets than protecting Geum-je, the lieutenant briefly helped Si-eun by leaking the Union's financial details. Then he double-crossed Si-eun, saying he found playing the villain more fun. Finally, in the finale mid-credits scene, he declines Choi Chang-hee's offer to become the new leader of the Union, likely knowing that the position comes with a serious cost.

Even if Seong-je doesn't end up working for Cheongang, he'll likely still start as an antagonist for Si-eun and his friends in Class 3. It's unknown whether it would stay that way, as both Seong-je and Baku would probably want to avenge Baek-jin after they learn what Choi did to their friend. Either way, we'll have to wait and see how Weak Hero Class 3 would continue this complicated crime saga.