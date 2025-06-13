Netflix is best known for its Korean reality shows like Single's Inferno and Culinary Class Wars, but if you're not also watching The Devil's Plan, you're missing out the most intense reality show of the year so far. Back in 2023 (just a few months after Physical: 100's debut), Netflix released the first season of its ultimate battle of wits, where the smartest celebrities and civilians in South Korea compete in mind-boggling puzzles for the chance of winning up to 500 million won. The Devil's Plan returned for season 2 in May 2025, and while fans were expecting another year of cutthroat strategy, no one expected for the show's new gameplay features to be so controversial.

The Devil's Plan season 2 was comprised of an unevenly-matched, frustrating battle between the dormitory squad and the prison squad, with both Korean and global fans criticizing the eventual winner, Jeong Hyun-gyu, who went home with 380 million won ($277,000). Still, now that the backlash has died down following the season 2 finale, many viewers are hoping that the reality series will get a chance to redeem itself in its next installment. Below, read on for everything we know about a possible The Devil's Plan season 3 so far.

Justin H. Min and Son Eun-yu discuss strategy during a main match. (Image credit: Park Bo-ram/Netflix)

Has 'The Devil's Plan' been renewed for season 3?

As of mid-June, Netflix has yet to give any word on the future of The Devil's Plan. The streamer is known for taking a while to decide on the fate of even its most popular shows; for example, Physical: 100 didn't receive either of its renewals until several months after its seasons premiered to global acclaim.

Based on viewership numbers, there's a very good chance that The Devil's Plan will get a green light for season 3. The game show's second installment stayed in Netflix's Top 10 in Korea for its entire run. Globally, it hit Netflix's Top 10 for Non-English Shows in its premiere week.

The prison crew at the start of season 2, from left: Lee Se-dol, Kim Ha-rin, Choi Hyun-Joon, Justin H. Min, Lee Seung-hyun, Son Eun-yu. (Image credit: Park Bo-ram/Netflix)

When would 'The Devil's Plan' season 3 come out?

If The Devil's Plan does get a season 3 renewal, fans will have to wait a while for new episodes. The competition show first debuted in September 2023 and didn't return for its second season until May 2025. If production keeps up a similar schedule, season 3 could arrive in 2027.

Underdogs Kang Ji-yeong, Son Eun-yu, and 7high play a main match. Also pictured, Choi Hyun-joon. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

What has 'The Devil's Plan' cast and crew said about season 3?

The Devil's Plan creator Jeong Jong-yeon has made clear that he is hoping for the show to return for a third season. In an interview with The Korea Herald, the producer-director hinted that he's interested in heavily reworking the competition for a new installment.

"There have been a lot of responses saying, ‘I’m not looking forward to season 3," PD Jeong said. "(But) if even one person is looking forward to it, I’d like to do season 3. Honestly, even if ‘Devil’s Plan 3’ gets greenlit, I’ve been thinking about completely changing the structure. While maintaining the core concept of a brain-based social survival game, I wanted to keep introducing new formats. If given the chance, I’ll try that again — or we might even release it under a completely different title."

Speaking to Chosun Biz, Jeong added, "I am grateful for the opportunity to learn a bit each time I do something. When planning 'Devil's Plan' from the beginning, I intended to bring in a different format for every season. ...I’ve been listening closely to your feedback. If there is a season 3, I obviously want to show a better version. I am preparing something else. The fact that this evaluation has come about has been a considerable learning experience.