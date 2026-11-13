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20 years ago, sisters Samantha and Charlotte Quinn survived a traumatic event that shattered their lives. Now, another act of violence in their small Georgia hometown brings them back together—and forces them to confront the things still haunting them.
From the horrifying violence of their past to the questions that swirl in the present, there’s a lot to untangle. If you’ve finished watching The Good Daughter, read on as we break down everything that happened in both timelines.
What happened to young Sam and Charlie in the past timeline of 'The Good Daughter?'
The first episode of The Good Daughter opens with a shocking sequence of events that forever alters the lives of Sam and Charlie. The Quinn family patriarch, Rusty Quinn (Brendan Gleeson), is a lawyer known for taking cases for alleged criminals no one else would defend; in fact, he’s so notorious for this that someone burned down the family’s house.
As young Sam (Audrey Grace Marshall), Charlie (Drew Cheek), and their mother, Gamma (Olivia Williams), unpack in their new home, two masked men break in. Gamma is shot and killed trying to defend her daughters, and the two men take the girls into the woods intending to kill them too. Sam urges her younger sister to run. When she does, one of the men shoots Sam in the head and leaves her for dead in a shallow creek. She survives, but is left with a traumatic brain injury and chronic pain that follows her into adulthood. Enduring these horrors was worth it, however, because she believes Charlie escaped unharmed. Unfortunately, that’s not the case.
One of the two masked men catches up to young Charlie in the woods and rapes her. When his accomplice returns, the men start fighting, and Charlie escapes. She manages to get to the house of a teacher—Judith Pinkman (Paula Malcomson), then the unmarried “Miss Heller”—who takes care of her until her father arrives. Traumatized, Charlie tells Rusty she doesn’t want anyone to know about the rape. He respects her wishes and says she can talk about it when she’s ready, so she never reported it to the police, nor told Sam.
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At this point in the timeline, Charlie is also asked to identify her family’s assailants. She IDs one as Zach Culpepper (Thomas Watson)—part of a local family from the poorer side of town—and because the other man referred to Zach as “brother,” it’s understood that the accomplice was his brother, Daniel Culpepper. Zach is arrested and is still sitting on death row. The police kill Daniel, but the evidence corroborates Charlie’s ID: the gun used in the attack is found with him, and his sneakers are found in his burn barrel. Still, his family insists Daniel was innocent—another reason for the local animosity toward the Quinns.
Why does Sam come back to Pikeville in 'The Good Daughter?'
Adult Sam (Byrne) is a high-powered patent lawyer who left her hometown as soon as she could. Charlie (Fahy) stayed in town and followed in her father’s footsteps as a defense attorney. The incident that brings them all together and connects their past to the present is a shooting at the local high school, in which Principal Douglas Pinkman (Kovar McClure) and a young student, Emma Alexander (Olivia Hart), are killed, and 18-year-old named Kelly Wilson (Shayna Benardo) is found holding the gun.
Coincidentally, Charlie is at the school when the violence unfolds: She’s there to trade phones with teacher Mason “Huck” Huckabee (Jake McDorman), after they accidentally switched theirs after a drunken hookup the night before—during which he didn’t know she was a Quinn. Both go running when they hear the gunshots and come upon the crime scene.
Because Kelly is 18, the death penalty is on the table. But Rusty believes the young woman is a “unicorn” (a truly innocent defendant) and wants to take on her case. Unfortunately, he’s hospitalized after somebody stabs him, and Charlie can’t work on his behalf because she was a witness to the crime. So Rusty calls Sam and asks her to come down—both to help with Kelly’s defense and to encourage the estranged sisters to reconnect.
William Morrow
'The Good Daughter' by Karin Slaughter
Why were Sam and Charlie estranged in 'The Good Daughter?'
When Sam comes to town, it’s been 10 years since she and her sister had a massive fight while Charlie was visiting Sam in New York. It came down to hurt feelings, misunderstandings, and buried secrets.
Sam was mad at Charlie for wanting to stay in Pikeville, go into business with their dad, and marry her then-boyfriend/future husband, Ben (Michael Dorman). Sam calls her ungrateful, saying she took a bullet so Charlie could get away and live the life their mother wanted for them.
Charlie stormed off during this fight and locked herself in the bathroom, which amplified Sam’s anger. But Charlie wasn’t just slamming the door on her sister out of anger: She was having a miscarriage. She doesn’t tell Sam about the miscarriage—or the rape from her childhood—until they have a no-holds-barred talk before Rusty’s funeral.
Who attacked the farmhouse in 'The Good Daughter,' and why?
Charlie was right that Zach Culpepper was one of the two men who broke into their home. But the Culpeppers were right that Daniel was innocent.
The other man involved in the attack is revealed to be Huck, who had his own motives for targeting Rusty: He successfully defended his sister’s rapist and got the charges dropped, which led to her dying by suicide. Seeking revenge, he paid Zach Culpepper to kill Rusty—and Zach also owed Rusty a hefty sum in legal fees, so disposing of him was mutually beneficial. They were intending to find Rusty at the farmhouse, not his wife and children. During the home invasion, Huck called Zach “brother,” which made Sam and Charlie assume he was his actual brother and led them to believe that Daniel was involved.
Huck finally confessed to Rusty a decade ago after discovering his parents had been bribing the Culpeppers to keep his involvement from coming to light. Not wanting to put his daughters through the trauma of another trial, Rusty made Huck turn over the money and write a confession, which he filed away in his office, vowing never to forgive him.
Who stabbed Rusty in 'The Good Daughter?' And who was sending him threatening letters?
Rusty had plenty of enemies in Pikeville, so suspects abound. But the answer is never explicitly revealed, and Rusty doesn’t name his attacker before he dies as a result of his injuries.
Two different names are floated, each with their own motives. One is the father of Emma Alexander, the young girl who died in the school shooting, because Rusty had signed on as Kelly Wilson’s defense attorney. The other theory is that Zach and Daniel Culpepper’s father, Cleet Culpepper (Lee Perkins), stabbed him for reasons tied to the money his family was being paid to stay silent about Huck’s involvement in the farmhouse attack.
That brings us to the payouts and threatening letters: Rusty put the Huckabees’s money into a trust under a pen name and continued the payouts after his parents died. Zach sent letters from death row to the nom de plume on the checks, threatening, “You owe me.” If Rusty’s involvement as the man behind the checks somehow came out, that could have led to his attack, too.
Was Kelly Wilson responsible for the school shooting in 'The Good Daughter?'
The circumstances that led Kelly to that hallway are tragic: She’s a vulnerable young woman with intellectual disabilities, a volatile home life, and is bullied at school. She’s also pregnant—which Sam discovers while visiting Kelly in jail.
The father of Kelly’s baby is revealed to be Douglas Pinkman, the school principal and one of the victims in the shooting. He had been abusing Kelly and expected his wife, Judith, to raise the baby after Kelly gave birth.
Sam spots Judith holding Kelly’s hands on the gun in the school surveillance footage, which is how they discovered her involvement. Charlie goes to Judith’s home, where she confesses to everything: Furious about her husband’s betrayal and decades of an unhappy marriage, she manipulates Kelly into believing Douglas will force her to have an abortion and convinces her to bring her father’s gun to school.
In the moment, Kelly froze—so Judith put her hands around Kelly’s and made her pull the trigger. Even though Judith was on the scene, the cops never tested her hands for gunshot residue; they never bothered to consider anything else beyond Kelly being the killer.
Emma Alexander’s death was unintentional: She walked down the hallway at the wrong time, and she was shot as Judith and Kelly struggled with the gun. Judith had intended to shoot Kelly so it would appear to be a suicide, but she ran out of bullets, which is when Charlie and Huck came upon the scene. After confessing all of this to Charlie, she pushes her out of the house and dies by suicide.
What happens at the end of 'The Good Daughter?'
The Good Daughter ends with both timelines's mysteries resolved. Given that Judith was the true perpetrator of the two murders, Sam pushes the police to offer Kelly a plea deal, serving minimal time. She’s given five years, and her mother (Jessica Miesel) agrees to raise her child while she’s in jail. And her abusive father (Mike Kaye) won’t be in the picture anymore: He’s arrested because he wasn’t supposed to own a firearm due to previous convictions.
Huck is arrested for taking and disposing of the gun used in the school shooting—which he did, thinking the lack of evidence might help Kelly’s case. For now, Sam and Charlie aren’t offering the police what they know about his connection to the farmhouse attack, but they decide to stop paying the Culpeppers. If they tell the cops Mason was involved, they’ll testify if asked, and then go on with their lives.
Charlie and Ben also reconcile. She admits she was hard on him because of her own pain and secrets she kept from him, including the rape, but also her belief that she couldn’t have children because of the assault. Once she opens up to Ben, he assures her that none of what she went through was her fault. With their marriage back on solid ground, Ben plans to take job interviews in Atlanta, and Charlie plans to follow him there, finally getting out of Pikeville for good.
Most importantly, Sam and Charlie reconcile too. One of the last things Rusty asked of them was to find a photo of Gamma that he took on their first date: a snapshot that exudes laughter and joy. In the show’s final moments, as they’re going through their late father’s things, the sisters realize it’s right there with them, hidden behind a different photo he had asked them to bring him to the hospital. Seeing it triggers happier childhood memories of their childhood, and sets the stage for the healing they finally seem ready to do together.
Jessica Derschowitz is a writer and editor based in New York City. She’s spent her career covering film, TV, theater, and pop culture for publications including Entertainment Weekly, Vanity Fair, Variety, Bustle, and more. She also previously managed recommendations content at Tudum, meaning her entire job was telling people which shows and movies what to watch on Netflix. She loves Broadway shows, witty TV comedies, interviewing stars and behind-the-scenes creatives, and figuring out the perfect headline for a story.