For the past two years, Hulu's Paradise has become the must-watch show of the winter. Created by This Is Us boss Dan Fogelman, Paradise started as a political murder-mystery and quickly expanded into a dystopian thriller, following power struggles between climate-apocalypse survivors living in a massive underground bunker. Season 2 expanded the world even more, introducing survivors outside the bunker as Secret Service agent Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) ventured into the world to find his wife.

After several weeks of heart-wrenching (at times meandering) episodes, season 2's dual timelines finally merged in the explosive March 30 finale, which saw the death of a major character and a major cliffhanger. Luckily, there have already been updates about where the Emmy-nominated series will go from here. Below, read on for a breakdown of everything we know about Paradise season 3 so far.

Has 'Paradise' been renewed for season 3?

Yes! On March 17, 2026, Hulu announced that Paradise will return for season 3, dropping the news two weeks before the season 3 finale. Along with the announcement, the streamer revealed that season 2 had amassed 30 million hours of viewership so far, along with an additional 25 million hours for season 1.

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Xavier (Sterling K. Brown) and Teri (Enuka Okuma) reunite with James (Percy Daggs IV) amid the evacuation in the Paradise season 2 finale. (Image credit: Disney/Ser Baffo)

When will 'Paradise' season 3 be released?

Though Hulu has yet to announce an official release date for Paradise season 3, it looks like the series is set to continue its annual cadence for new episodes. On March 21, nine days before the season 2 finale even dropped, creator Dan Fogelman shared on Instagram that the show's writers's room had already completed the scripts for season 3.

"We finished writing s3 of Paradise," Fogelman wrote, alongside an airplane selfie with the writers. "This very fun, very talented room has completed the assignment. Vegas here we come."

Some more good news: Speaking to The Los Angeles Times after the season 2 finale, Fogelman revealed that Paradise would start filming season 3 in mid-April 2026, and that he hoped the new episodes would arrive "even quicker" than season 2. If he gets his wish, we can expect Paradise season 3 to arrive in January 2027.

Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson) and Link (Thomas Doherty) share a mother-son moment in the season 2 finale. (Image credit: Disney/Ser Baffo)

What happened in the 'Paradise' season 2 finale? (Who is Alex? Who is User X? Is [spoiler] really dead?)

How did 'Paradise' season 2 end, including who is Alex and is Sinatra really dead?

Major spoilers ahead for the Paradise season 2 finale. If your head's still spinning from the season 2 finale, "Exodus," let's quickly go over everything that will play a major factor in season 3. "Exodus" reveals that the mysterious "Alex" is an AI-powered quantum computer that manipulates time. Before the bunker, Sinatra killed Henry Miller (Patrick Fischler) because he thought that AI time distortion was too dangerous. (Can't say I disagree with him.) Of course, Sinatra continues with the ALEX project in hopes of saving humanity, and, by Paradise's present-day timeline, the computer (which apparently still hasn't been activated) is predicting thunderstorms and earthquakes (and deaths) and causing "anomalies," such as Link (Thomas Doherty) somehow being Sinatra's long-deceased son Dylan.

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Meanwhile, "Exodus" is the evacuation order for the bunker, which comes as the nuclear reactors powering the habitat start to melt down. After what seems like everyone makes it out, Sinatra sacrifices herself to close the bunker doors and make sure that the radiation blast doesn't get outside. She does this because she realizes that another ALEX prediction was true: User X, a.k.a. Xavier, is meant to get to the separate ALEX bunker to activate it and save the world, presumably with the help of his nosebleed-twin Link. (ALEX's bunker is 100 miles away under the Denver Airport, so it didn't explode.)

Sinatra checks in on the ALEX quantum computer in the season 2 finale. (Image credit: Disney/Ser Baffo)

Who in the 'Paradise' cast will return for season 3?

Despite the main bunker literally exploding, Paradise season 2 had a surprisingly low death count. Most of the main cast will likely return, including Sterling K. Brown (Xavier Collins), Enuka Okuma (Teri Collins), Sarah Shahi (Dr. Gabriela Torabi), Nicole Brydon Bloom (Jane), Krys Marshall (Nicole Robinson), Aliyah Mastin (Presley Collins), Percy Daggs IV (James Collins), and Charlie Evans (Jeremy Bradford). Season 2 addition Thomas Doherty (Link/Dylan) will also presumably have a massive role.

As for the dearly departed (R.I.P. Sinatra, Annie, Anders, Henry Miller, and Geiger), characters on Dan Fogelman shows never really stay dead. Likely, Julianne Nicholson, Shailene Woodley, Erik Svedberg-Zelman, Patrick Fischler, and Michael McGrady will return in at least one flashback. The same can also be said for James Marsden (President Cal Bradford) and Jon Beavers (Billy Pace).

Dr. Torabi (Sarah Shahi) walks with the former bunker residents in the season 2 finale. (Image credit: Disney/Ser Baffo)

What will 'Paradise' season 3 be about?

Prepare for Paradise to go full Lost (whether you like it or not) in season 3. Speaking to The Los Angeles Times, Fogelman teased that season 2 sets viewers up for a lot of wibbly-wobbly, timey-wimey stuff in season 3, as the show will "definitely play with time" as it leans fully into sci-fi. With that, it's safe to say that Xavier's new mission to activate ALEX will give viewers answers to the many questions that the season 2 finale left us with.

However, it may take a while for Xavier to make the dangerous 100-mile trip. "That’s a big part of what we explore in season 3," Fogelman told the outlet. "He just got his nuclear family back, plus two white kids. He got back everything he’s wanted, and then a lunatic billionaire is telling you that 100 miles away under the Denver Airport, there’s this thing that sounds crazy. It’s not necessarily a scenario where you run off and do it tomorrow. Part of the journey of the third season is: What is he doing with that information? And does he resist it?"

Some other teasers from the interview re other characters: The bunker dwellers (even Xavier) will have to adapt to roughing it in actual dystopia for the first time. We're "meant to believe" that Link is somehow Sinatra's son, though it's "a tricky question because of where we’re going on a science fiction level." Also, Annie and Link's baby will play a big part in season 3. "Or, I should say, the child plays a huge part in season 3," corrects Fogelman, before hinting at that timey-wimey stuff.

Jane (Nicole Brydon Bloom) sits with her mentor Stacy (Ryan Michelle Bathe) in season 2, episode 6. (Image credit: Disney/Ser Baffo)

Another big question for Paradise season 3 is whether or not Jane is alive. Though she was still passed out on Torabi's shower floor at the start of episode 8, after the shrink stabbed her in episode 7, "Exodus" includes a flash of Torabi's empty shower right before the bunker blows up. The rule of TV is that a character isn't dead until you see the body, but even Paradise's team seems to be mixed on the assassin's fate.

Following episode 7's release, Nicole Brydon Bloom did an interview with PEOPLE, treating the stabbing as Jane's death. And in his postmortem THR interview, Hoberg said of the scene, "She seems pretty dead to me. We intend her to be dead." But in his Los Angeles Times interview, Fogelman teased, "It sure seems like [she's dead]. But there is that shot at the end that is meant to make you wonder." Guess we'll have to wait until the season 3 cast announcement to see whether there's a payoff to Jane's intense backstory.

Xavier and Link sit admire Link's baby, who's named after her late mom Annie, in the season 2 finale. (Image credit: Disney/Ser Baffo)

Will season 3 be the final season of 'Paradise'?

Since Paradise's debut, Fogelman has been clear that he had a three-season plan for Paradise already mapped out. "It’s going to be a three-season show, I know where it goes. I know what the shape of each season is," he told The Hollywood Reporter in January 2025. "Each season of the show is a slightly different show, within the same show with the same characters."

As of February 24, the three-season plan seems to still be on track. John Hoberg, executive producer and writer on the series, spoke with THR and shared the writers's process on season 3. When asked about a possible fourth season of Paradise, Hoberg said, "We know what the end [of season 3] is, and it’s an end that would make it very difficult to make a season four come afterward."

Though I'm still skeptical at the thought of a streamer letting one of its most successful shows end without milking it for all it's worth, Fogelman is sticking with the three-season plan so far. When asked about the pressure to continue the show further, the creator told LAT, "There is always pressure. But I try to resist the pressure because I think it’s the right way to tell the story. Sterling [K. Brown] feels similarly. I was very clear from the beginning that I had a three-season plan. I don’t imagine a world where I would shift that plan. And, frankly, what we do in Season 3 doesn’t leave room for it."