There’s something incredibly satisfying about solving a mystery—putting all the facts together until the last puzzle piece finally clicks into place. Maybe it’s our deep, innate need for resolution, or the sense of peace we feel watching bad guys get their due, but the best TV detective shows of all time scratch an itch we can’t quite put our finger on.

It’s that same blend of intrigue and morbid curiosity that draws us to true crime series or murder-mysteries , and clearly, we’re not alone: Shows like Law & Order, CSI, and Murder, She Wrote, are among some of the longest-running series in television history.

Whether you like your detective shows fun and cheeky, like the genre-defying comedy High Potential, or you prefer brooding and serious procedurals, such as Criminal Minds, there’s a sleuthing show out there for you. Below, we’ve sorted the best TV detective shows of all time.

The Best Detective Comedy Series

'Elsbeth' (2024– )

A spinoff of The Good Wife, Elsbeth sees lawyer Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) using her stellar powers of observation to help the NYPD solve cases in the Big Apple. With over-the-top crimes (Fashion Week runway murders and opera stabbings among them), even more outlandish criminals (Vanessa Williams as a jewel thief? Jane Krakowski as a co-op murderer?), this one’s less dark and brooding, more lighthearted goofiness, but still scratches the “howcatchem” itch.

'High Potential' (2024– )

Morgan Gillory is a genius—as in, she has an IQ of 160—which is exactly why this single mother (Kaitlin Olson), who works as the police department's cleaner, is recruited to help its detectives catch criminals. Her life outside of work is chaotic (and often LOL-worthy), and her comebacks are epic, but her detective skills speak for themselves. Now, if only she could figure out what happened to her husband, who disappeared without a trace 15 years ago…

'Only Murders in the Building' (2021– )

In the era of true crime podcasts, Only Murders in the Building imagines what would happen if three armchair detectives living in the same apartment complex bonded over their love of Nancy Drew-ing. It was co-created by star Steven Martin, so naturally, it’s hilarious—particularly since Martin stars alongside comedic legend Martin Short and Selena Gomez as they start their own show to solve the crimes happening under their noses. The cameos on this one are also insane: Everyone from Tina Fey and Meryl Streep to Paul Rudd has turned up thus far.

'The Residence' (2025)

We only got one season of Netflix’s The Residence, but the team behind this limited detective series really gave it their all: Production designer François Audouy used “10 miles of molding, 200 working doors, [and] 144,000 pounds of flooring” to pull off what Tudum called the "largest re-creation of the White House ever attempted." Filmed at Raleigh Studios in L.A., the show is centered on a murder that takes place inside the president’s dwelling during a state dinner. Comedy ensues when eccentric detective Cordelia Cupp (Uzo Aduba) is called to solve the case, bringing with her a sharp, sarcastic wit and a deep passion for birds.

The Best Dramatic Detective Series

'Columbo' (1971–1978; 1989–2003)

Peter Falk’s Columbo may not look like a criminal mastermind; with a rumpled raincoat and a deferential demeanor, he’s not your typical sharpshooter. It’s that very unassuming behavior that often lands him with the adversaries, however, as they play into his good-natured trap. In addition to its unconventional lead, Columbo also clued viewers into the identity of its villains long before the protagonist, moving the focus from the “who” to the “how” of their eventual capture.

'CSI: Crime Scene Investigation' (2000–2015)

For 15 years, weekly viewers turned to watch the fictional Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (George Eads, Eric Szmanda, Marg Helgenberger, Ted Danson, etc.), employ its collective powers of deduction to tie physical evidence from various crime scenes across the city to its perpetrators. As simple as the premise was, it worked. At its peak, the series was broadcast in 171 countries , with one of the highest viewerships of the early aughts and four eventual spinoffs: CSI: Miami, CSI: NY, CSI: Cyber, and CSI: Vegas.

'Law & Order' (1990–2010; 2022– )

There’s a reason Law & Order and its spinoff, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, are two of the longest-running television series of all time. Crime junkies can’t get enough of the show’s one-two punch of a successful police investigation followed by a prosecution, offering a sense of resolution with every episode. The crimes are often based on real-life cases with fictionalized details, and the consistent format has made it a comfort show for viewers the world over, despite its often-violent nature.

'Mare of Easttown' (2021)

Detective Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet) may not be able to put the pieces of her own life together, struggling with the loss of her son, her daughter’s addiction, and her ex-husband’s new engagement, but she’s got a knack for solving crimes in her Philadelphia community. But one unsolved case about the disappearance of a young woman has started to haunt her, and the brutal murder of a teenage mother only adds to her distress—making for an intense yet compelling series about a woman trying her hardest to hold it together and work against the clock. Thanks to word of mouth, the series became a surprise appointment viewing hit and earned four Emmys from its 16 nominations , including an Outstanding Lead Actress nod for Winslet.

'Murder, She Wrote' (1984–1996)

Entertainment icon Angela Lansbury plays a mystery novelist who tends to find herself wrapped up in real-life investigations wherever she goes. The series was such a hit that it not only earned a spot as one of the longest-running television shows of all time, but Lansbury’s character was hailed by Guinness World Records as the “most prolific amateur sleuth,” solving crimes across 265 episodes.

'NYPD Blue' (1993–2005)

NYPD Blue interwove the ongoing investigations of Manhattan’s fictional 15th precinct police department with the personal lives of its agents for a super successful show format that garnered a whopping 27 Emmy nominations in its very first season. (It also proved to the world that Mark-Paul Gosselaar had depth far beyond Zack Morris.) Hailed as “real” and “gritty,” the show’s use of profanity and nudity raised many an eyebrow upon its debut, but its popularity quickly silenced the critics.

'Rizzoli & Isles' (2010–2016)

They say opposites attract, and that was certainly true for detective Jane Rizzoli (Angie Harmon) and medical examiner Maura Isles (Sasha Alexander). One is confident, sassy, and tough as nails, while the other is socially awkward and matter-of-fact. Both are brilliant, however, and when they team up to solve crimes, they’re unstoppable. Fans got to know the duo from Tess Gerritsen’s book series over seven seasons before it ultimately ran its course.

The Best Romantic Detective Series

'Bones' (2005–2017)

Analyzing human remains doesn’t exactly strike us as an aphrodisiac, but it seems to do the trick for Dr. Temperance “Bones” Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz), who go from professional partners to husband and wife by the end of the show’s 12-year run. They also solve a whole lot of murders along the way, just like real-life forensic anthropologist-turned-mystery writer Kathy Reichs , whose books inspired the show.

'Castle' (2009–2016)

The developing relationship between mystery novelist Richard Castle (Nathan Fillion) and detective Kate Beckett (Stana Katic), whom he is shadowing for his new book, is just as much a central part of Castle’s plot as the investigations the pair wind up solving together. They’re an unlikely duo—one is creative and childlike while the other is hard-nosed and serious—but together, they just seem to work. Eventually, that is.

'The Closer' (2005–2012)

Kyra Sedgwick plays Deputy Chief Brenda Leigh Johnson, whose CIA background and tenacious nature make her a real ballbuster—particularly when it comes to interrogations. For all of her bravado, however, she has a softer side, particularly when it comes to FBI agent Fritz Howard (Jon Tenney), whom she finds herself sweet on.

'Veronica Mars' (2004–2008; 2019)

Some kids join the debate team in high school. Others, like Veronica Mars (Kristen Bell), use their brains in other ways, like becoming an amateur private investigator. Veronica is motivated by the death of her best friend and influenced by her father, a former town sheriff. She’s still a teenage girl, however, and in between her penchant for solving crimes, she manages to fit in her fair share of young love. Clearly, fans approved—they crowdfunded a movie spinoff of the series.

The Best Thriller Detective Shows

'Criminal Minds' (2005–2020; 2022– )

Unlike many shows in its genre, Criminal Minds turns its lens on the mindsets of the serial killers and criminals it depicts rather than solely focusing on the personal lives of the agents solving their heinous crimes. It’s deeply unsettling at times—particularly when you consider that many of the cases depicted in the series are rooted in real-life cases .

'Dexter' (2006–2013)

The world was introduced to the most complex detective of all time with the premiere of Dexter in 2006. Dexter is a blood spatter analyst for the Miami Metro Police Department by day and a vigilante serial killer by night, out to right the wrongs of the world by killing criminals who have escaped justice. The creepy series was a massive hit, spawning four spinoff series that went on to shatter network records: Dexter: New Blood became the “ most-watched show in Showtime history” in 2022, while Dexter: Resurrection was cited as “ the most-streamed premiere of any Showtime show on Paramount+.”

'True Detective' (2014– )

True Detective is on the more chilling side of the TV detective shows. Each season focuses on a dark new murder that must be solved by a team of talented investigators, many of whom have murky pasts of their own. Season 1, which starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, was highly praised for its superb acting and intricate storyline, drawing in 11.9 million viewers, according to The Hollywood Reporter. And the show’s popularity has only grown since then: Season 4, which starred Jodie Foster as Chief Liz Danvers, drew in 12.7 million.

