'Love Is Blind' Season 12: Everything We Know

Despite lackluster romances and harrowing crash-outs, Netflix's biggest reality franchise likely isn't going anywhere.

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A couple (Rob and Michaella) is seen kissing through an open circular partition, during their reveal on &#039;Love Is Blind&#039; season 11.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)
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Another year of Love Is Blind has come and gone, leaving fans a bit shell-shocked. Season 11's Boston couples had similar trajectories to season 10's Ohio bunch, with enraging villain arcs, huge developments that occured offscreen, and a married couple split up by the reunion. Netflix's biggest dating show has been on a dour trajectory for a while, but with just eight couples still together after 11 seasons, its clear that its promise of "love sight unseen" has gone statistically unfulfilled.

Despite this, it still seems that Love Is Blind isn't ending anytime soon. Netflix keeps putting out international spinoffs—Love Is Blind: Canada and Love Is Blind: South Africa are the latest on the way—and fans still can't stop watching the flagship program. Below, read on for everything we know about Love Is Blind season 12 so far.

What to Know About 'Love Is Blind' Season 12, From the Spring Release Date to the Possible Locations

l-r Wilnie Louis, Aneha Singh, Sarah Williams, Jacqueline Guelli, Erika Ellis, Michaella Giorgio in the &#039;Love Is Blind&#039; season 11 reunion.

The Love Is Blind season 11 reunion revealed that none of the season's couples are still together.

(Image credit: Sara Mally/Netflix)

Has 'Love Is Blind' been renewed for season 12?

Not yet. Netflix hasn't given any official word on the fate of Love Is Blind, but it's impossible to imagine the streaming giant dropping its landmark reality show. Season 11 wasn't renewed until two months after season 10 aired, so fans will have to look out for a season 12 announcement sometime in the next several weeks.

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Scott &amp;quot;Stew&amp;quot; Stewart proposes to Jacqueline &amp;quot;Jax&amp;quot; Guelli during their reveal in &#039;Love Is Blind&#039; season 11.

Despite multiple controversies, it's likely that Netflix's biggest reality-TV show will continue indefinitely.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

When would 'Love Is Blind' season 12 come out?

New installments of Love Is Blind come out like clockwork, so it's easy to guess when a new one will arrive. Since February 2022, Netflix has tried to release one season in mid-February, and another in September or the first of October. Unless something major changes, season 12 will likely arrive around Valentine's Day 2027.

michaella looks shocked at rob while drinking from gold glasses in a still from love is blind season 11

Ahead of season 11's location announcement, fans had already spotted the couples filming in Boston.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Where is the 'Love Is Blind' season 12 location?

Love Is Blind's ubiquity also means it's gotten harder and harder to keep the future locations a secret. The reigning fan theory for season 12 is Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, after production was spotted filming in the area last March.

As for possible locations, the show's producers have posted casting notices for cities including Detroit, Michigan; Miami and Tampa, Florida; Austin, Texas; St. Louis, Missouri; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Charleston, South Carolina.

It also seems that Love Is Blind may change up its location strategy for 2028 and beyond. Last July, producers put out a new set of casting notices, led by the biggest metropolitan area the series has floated so far: New York City. (We'll see how their "no actors or influencers" rule holds up.) The July post also includes its first notices for Las Vegas and Orlando; its second notice for Phoenix (the first was shared in back in 2024); and new statewide flyers for Georgia and Tennessee.

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Quinci LeGardye
Quinci LeGardye
Culture Writer

Quinci LeGardye is a Culture Writer at Marie Claire. She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joined Marie Claire as a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general. She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Vulture, The A.V. Club, Catapult, and others. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her watching the latest K-drama, or giving a concert performance in her car.