Despite this, it still seems that Love Is Blind isn't ending anytime soon. Netflix keeps putting out international spinoffs—Love Is Blind: Canada and Love Is Blind: South Africa are the latest on the way—and fans still can't stop watching the flagship program. Below, read on for everything we know about Love Is Blind season 12 so far.
What to Know About 'Love Is Blind' Season 12, From the Spring Release Date to the Possible Locations
Has 'Love Is Blind' been renewed for season 12?
Not yet. Netflix hasn't given any official word on the fate of Love Is Blind, but it's impossible to imagine the streaming giant dropping its landmark reality show. Season 11 wasn't renewed until two months after season 10 aired, so fans will have to look out for a season 12 announcement sometime in the next several weeks.
New installments of Love Is Blind come out like clockwork, so it's easy to guess when a new one will arrive. Since February 2022, Netflix has tried to release one season in mid-February, and another in September or the first of October. Unless something major changes, season 12 will likely arrive around Valentine's Day 2027.
Where is the 'Love Is Blind' season 12 location?
Love Is Blind's ubiquity also means it's gotten harder and harder to keep the future locations a secret. The reigning fan theory for season 12 is Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, after production was spotted filmingin the area last March.
As for possible locations, the show's producers have posted casting notices for cities including Detroit, Michigan; Miami and Tampa, Florida; Austin, Texas; St. Louis, Missouri; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Charleston, South Carolina.
It also seems that Love Is Blind may change up its location strategy for 2028 and beyond. Last July, producers put out a new set of casting notices, led by the biggest metropolitan area the series has floated so far: New York City. (We'll see how their "no actors or influencers" rule holds up.) The July post also includes its first notices for Las Vegas and Orlando; its second notice for Phoenix (the first was shared in back in 2024); and new statewide flyers for Georgia and Tennessee.
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Quinci LeGardye is a Culture Writer at Marie Claire. She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joined Marie Claire as a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general. She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Vulture, The A.V. Club, Catapult, and others. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her watching the latest K-drama, or giving a concert performance in her car.